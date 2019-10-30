NextGen Healthcare : Client Bridges Health Partners Achieves Medicare Shared Savings of $8 Million

Leveraging Population Health Analytics, Clinically Integrated Network Exceeded Its Value-Based Care Delivery Objectives in First Year of Operation

NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ: NXGN), a leading provider of ambulatory-focused technology solutions, today announced that Bridges Health Partners LLC in Pittsburgh achieved nearly $8 million in savings in its first performance year in the Medicare Shared Savings Program (MSSP) - representing a 3.4 percent reduction in spending - by leveraging NextGen® Population Health analytics to improve patient care across its extensive network of seven hospital campuses and 121 practices.

Bridges Health Partners was formed in 2017 by affiliates of Butler Health System, Excela Health, St. Clair Hospital, and Washington Health System, and includes employed and affiliated independent ambulatory provider groups focusing on quality and outcome improvement throughout its integrated, regional network of care. NextGen® Population Health aggregates patient data from multiple sources including paid claims and, through powerful analytics, drives meaningful insights across clinical, financial, and administrative data regardless of the EHR platform. Bridges utilizes some 20 different EHRs across its network.

Bridges Health Partners participates in MSSP’s Track 1+, which includes both upside and downside risk through potential shared savings and losses. Historically, only 15-20 percent of MSSP ACOs have performed well enough to earn shared savings in the first year. In 2018, just 37 percent of all ACOs were eligible to earn shared savings, which highlights Bridge’s accomplishment.

“The economics of today’s fee-for-service world are faltering and not sustainable,” said Tom Boggs, President of Bridges Health Partners. “This is an opportunity to evolve and our results show that value-based care models do work. It is imperative that we as a healthcare industry get it right for our patients. NextGen Population Health is an important, EHR-neutral enabler of this mission.”

For providers that participate in value-based care arrangements, NextGen® Population Health helps improve quality and financial outcomes by seamlessly integrating insights into the provider workflow, surfacing gaps in care, risk scores, and other actionable information based on multi-sourced data. This enables providers and care teams to identify and better engage with at-risk patients, allocate care management resources, and improve quality and coordination of care.

Bridges Health Partners providers have also increased delivery of preventive care, a key component in the value-based care model. “Bridges Health Partners is fostering a model of excellence in coordinated care. It increased annual wellness visit rates for Medicare patients to almost 50 percent for 2018, providing so many more patients an opportunity to connect with their providers with a focus on wellness and prevention,” shared Dr. Betty Rabinowitz, Chief Medical Officer at NextGen Healthcare. “We’re proud to partner with the Bridges practices to help deliver value-based care leveraging the analytics power of NextGen Population Health.”

