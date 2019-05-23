NextGen Healthcare, Inc. : Reschedules Fiscal 2019 Fourth Quarter and Year-End Results Conference Call

NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ: NXGN), a leading provider of
ambulatory-only technology solutions, announced today that it will
postpone its release of fiscal 2019 fourth quarter and year ended March
31, 2019 operating results from Thursday, May 23, 2019 to Tuesday, May
28, 2019 after market close, with a conference call to follow at 5:00
p.m. Eastern Time.
The postponement is necessary due to a family medical emergency with the
company’s Chief Financial Officer.
Shareholders and interested participants may listen to a live broadcast
of the conference call by dialing 866-750-8947 or 720-405-1352 for
international callers, and referencing participant code 9175604
approximately 15 minutes prior to the call. A live webcast of the
conference call will be available on the investor relations section of
the company’s web site and an audio file of the call will also be
archived for 90 days at investor.nextgen.com.
After the conference call, a replay will be available until June 1, 2019
and can be accessed by dialing 800-585-8367 or 404-537-3406 for
international callers, and referencing participant code 9175604.
