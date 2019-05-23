NextGen Healthcare, Inc. : Reschedules Fiscal 2019 Fourth Quarter and Year-End Results Conference Call

NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ: NXGN), a leading provider of ambulatory-only technology solutions, announced today that it will postpone its release of fiscal 2019 fourth quarter and year ended March 31, 2019 operating results from Thursday, May 23, 2019 to Tuesday, May 28, 2019 after market close, with a conference call to follow at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time.

The postponement is necessary due to a family medical emergency with the company’s Chief Financial Officer.

Shareholders and interested participants may listen to a live broadcast of the conference call by dialing 866-750-8947 or 720-405-1352 for international callers, and referencing participant code 9175604 approximately 15 minutes prior to the call. A live webcast of the conference call will be available on the investor relations section of the company’s web site and an audio file of the call will also be archived for 90 days at investor.nextgen.com. After the conference call, a replay will be available until June 1, 2019 and can be accessed by dialing 800-585-8367 or 404-537-3406 for international callers, and referencing participant code 9175604.

About NextGen Healthcare, Inc.

NextGen Healthcare provides a range of software, services, and analytics solutions to medical and dental group practices. The company's portfolio delivers foundational capabilities to empower physician success, enrich the patient care experience, and enable the transition to value-based healthcare. Visit www.nextgen.com for additional information.

