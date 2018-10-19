NextGen Healthcare, Inc. : to Host Fiscal 2019 Second Quarter Results Conference Call

NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ: NXGN) will release its fiscal 2019 second quarter ended September 30, 2018 operating results on Tuesday, October 30, 2018 after market close, with a conference call to follow at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time.

Shareholders and interested participants may listen to a live broadcast of the conference call by dialing 866-750-8947 or 720-405-1352 for international callers, and referencing participant code 5520719 approximately 15 minutes prior to the call. A live webcast of the conference call will be available on the investor relations section of the company’s web site and an audio file of the call will also be archived for 90 days at investor.qsii.com. After the conference call, a replay will be available until November 1, 2018 and can be accessed by dialing 800-585-8367 or 404-537-3406 for international callers, and referencing participant code 5520719.

About NextGen Healthcare, Inc.

NextGen Healthcare, Inc. provides a range of software, services, and analytics solutions to medical and dental group practices. The company's portfolio delivers foundational capabilities to empower physician success, enrich the patient care experience, and enable the transition to value-based healthcare. Visit www.nextgen.com for additional information.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181019005035/en/