NEXTGEN HEALTHCARE INC (NXGN)

NEXTGEN HEALTHCARE INC (NXGN)
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe BZX - 10/19 04:53:29 pm
19.795 USD   +0.03%
NextGen Healthcare, Inc. : to Host Fiscal 2019 Second Quarter Results Conference Call

10/19/2018 | 04:00pm CEST

NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ: NXGN) will release its fiscal 2019 second quarter ended September 30, 2018 operating results on Tuesday, October 30, 2018 after market close, with a conference call to follow at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time.

Shareholders and interested participants may listen to a live broadcast of the conference call by dialing 866-750-8947 or 720-405-1352 for international callers, and referencing participant code 5520719 approximately 15 minutes prior to the call. A live webcast of the conference call will be available on the investor relations section of the company’s web site and an audio file of the call will also be archived for 90 days at investor.qsii.com. After the conference call, a replay will be available until November 1, 2018 and can be accessed by dialing 800-585-8367 or 404-537-3406 for international callers, and referencing participant code 5520719.

About NextGen Healthcare, Inc.

NextGen Healthcare, Inc. provides a range of software, services, and analytics solutions to medical and dental group practices. The company's portfolio delivers foundational capabilities to empower physician success, enrich the patient care experience, and enable the transition to value-based healthcare. Visit www.nextgen.com for additional information.


Financials ($)
Sales 2019 542 M
EBIT 2019 62,9 M
Net income 2019 15,1 M
Finance 2019 18,3 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 82,12
P/E ratio 2020 53,65
EV / Sales 2019 2,31x
EV / Sales 2020 2,11x
Capitalization 1 271 M
Technical analysis trends NEXTGEN HEALTHCARE INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 19,7 $
Spread / Average Target -0,62%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
John Rusty Frantz President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jeffrey H. Margolis Chairman
James R. Arnold Executive VP, Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
David A. Metcalfe Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Betty Rabinowitz Chief Medical Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NEXTGEN HEALTHCARE INC41.31%1 271
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION-8.01%119 162
ACCENTURE3.16%100 085
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES44.79%98 628
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING20.08%62 519
VMWARE, INC.14.94%59 516
