NextGen Healthcare, Inc. : to Host Fiscal 2019 Second Quarter Results Conference Call

NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ: NXGN) will release its fiscal 2019
second quarter ended September 30, 2018 operating results on Tuesday,
October 30, 2018 after market close, with a conference call to follow at
5:00 p.m. Eastern Time.
Shareholders and interested participants may listen to a live broadcast
of the conference call by dialing 866-750-8947 or 720-405-1352 for
international callers, and referencing participant code 5520719
approximately 15 minutes prior to the call. A live webcast of the
conference call will be available on the investor relations section of
the company’s web site and an audio file of the call will also be
archived for 90 days at investor.qsii.com.
After the conference call, a replay will be available until November 1,
2018 and can be accessed by dialing 800-585-8367 or 404-537-3406 for
international callers, and referencing participant code 5520719.
About NextGen Healthcare, Inc.
NextGen Healthcare, Inc. provides a range of software, services, and
analytics solutions to medical and dental group practices. The company's
portfolio delivers foundational capabilities to empower physician
success, enrich the patient care experience, and enable the transition
to value-based healthcare. Visit www.nextgen.com for
additional information.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181019005035/en/