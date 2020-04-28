NextGen Healthcare, Inc. : to Provide Business Update

Log in
04/28/2020 | 12:06pm EDT

NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (Nasdaq: NXGN), a leading provider of ambulatory-focused technology solutions, will provide a business update on Monday, May 4, 2020 after market close, with a conference call to follow at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time. During the call, NextGen Healthcare will also release its preliminary unaudited fiscal 2020 fourth quarter and year ended March 31, 2020 operating results.

Shareholders and interested participants may listen to a live broadcast of the conference call by dialing 866-750-8947 or 720-405-1352 for international callers, and referencing participant code 3178346 approximately 15 minutes prior to the call. A recording of the live webcast will be available on investor.nextgen.com after the call. It will be archived for 90 days until August 4, 2020.

About NextGen Healthcare, Inc.

We are empowering the accelerating transformation of ambulatory care—partnering with medical, behavioral and oral health providers in their journey to value-based care to make healthcare better for everyone. We go beyond EHR and PM. Our integrated solutions help increase clinical productivity, enrich the patient experience, and ensure healthy financial outcomes. We believe in better. Learn more at nextgen.com, and follow us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, YouTube and Instagram.


© Business Wire 2020
