Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Nextgen Healthcare Inc    NXGN

NEXTGEN HEALTHCARE INC

(NXGN)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

NextGen Healthcare : Launches Behavioral Health Suite

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/05/2019 | 08:10am EDT

Solution integrates physical and behavioral health data into one patient record

NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN), the leading provider of ambulatory-focused technology solutions, today announced the launch of NextGen® Behavioral Health Suite. The comprehensive solution gives providers access to a single, integrated physical and behavioral health record to treat the whole patient.

NextGen Behavioral Health Suite is ideal for physician practices, community health clinics, behavioral health centers and public health departments that offer targeted case management, crisis intervention, residential substance use disorder (SUD) services, psychiatric rehabilitation, CCBHC support and more. The suite enables the easy exchange of data across the care continuum and mobile access allowing clinicians to provide informed care outside of a clinic or office setting.

“This solution goes far beyond an EHR with behavioral health templates,” said John Beck, Chief Solutions Officer and Executive Vice President for NextGen Healthcare. “In addition to our industry-leading medical specialty content, we have invested many years of research and development to understand the complexities of behavioral health. No other solution offers a more comprehensive set of capabilities and specialized content to empower providers in today’s integrated healthcare setting.”

According to the National Alliance on Mental Illness, 43 million U.S. adults experience mental illness in a given year, and one in five U.S. adults has a mental health condition. Synchronizing physical and behavioral patient data into one record and delivering integrated care represents an opportunity for providers to serve as a catalyst to impact better health outcomes for patients and communities.

“NextGen Behavioral Health Suite gives us a holistic picture of our patients’ complete health data in one place, so we are better equipped to treat the whole person, not just one symptom or disease. Now that all this data resides in one integrated platform, we can spend more time caring for patients than requesting records or collecting history. This makes the patient experience better and the practice of medicine much more satisfying,” said Isaiah Nathaniel, CIO, Delaware Valley Community Health Inc. located in Philadelphia, Penn.

Learn More About How Technology Advances Behavioral Health

Join NextGen Healthcare in an interactive discussion on Thursday, June 6 at 10 a.m. PT/1 p.m. ET featuring Matt Brooks, president and CEO of the Indiana Council of Community Mental Health Centers to hear lessons learned and barriers overcome by CMHCs in Indiana as they pursue true integrated care. Register here for this free webinar.

Watch this video to learn about the value of integrated care in Behavioral Health.

About NextGen Healthcare, Inc.

NextGen Healthcare provides a range of software, services, and analytics solutions to medical and dental group practices. The company's portfolio delivers foundational capabilities to empower physician success, enrich the patient care experience, and enable the transition to value-based healthcare. Visit www.nextgen.com for additional information.

Follow NextGen Healthcare on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and Instagram.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on NEXTGEN HEALTHCARE INC
08:10aNEXTGEN HEALTHCARE : Launches Behavioral Health Suite
BU
05/31NEXTGEN HEALTHCARE : to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences
BU
05/29NEXTGEN HEALTHCARE : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION..
AQ
05/28NEXTGEN HEALTHCARE : Fiscal 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
05/28NEXTGEN HEALTHCARE, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Other ..
AQ
05/28NEXTGEN HEALTHCARE, INC. : Reports Fiscal 2019 Fourth Quarter and Year-End Resul..
BU
05/23NEXTGEN HEALTHCARE, INC. : Reschedules Fiscal 2019 Fourth Quarter and Year-End R..
BU
05/20NEXTGEN HEALTHCARE, INC. : to Host Fiscal 2019 Fourth Quarter and Year-End Resul..
BU
05/08NEXTGEN HEALTHCARE : Offers Free Mobile App to its EHR Enterprise Clients
BU
05/06NEXTGEN HEALTHCARE : Commended by Frost & Sullivan for Its User-centric Revenue ..
AQ
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2020 552 M
EBIT 2020 75,6 M
Net income 2020 27,6 M
Finance 2020 44,6 M
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 45,53
P/E ratio 2021 36,57
EV / Sales 2020 2,20x
EV / Sales 2021 1,93x
Capitalization 1 256 M
Chart NEXTGEN HEALTHCARE INC
Duration : Period :
Nextgen Healthcare Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NEXTGEN HEALTHCARE INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 19,5 $
Spread / Average Target 0,62%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
John Rusty Frantz President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jeffrey H. Margolis Chairman
James R. Arnold Executive VP, Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
David A. Metcalfe Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Betty Rabinowitz Chief Medical Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NEXTGEN HEALTHCARE INC25.68%1 234
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES15.32%121 590
ACCENTURE26.21%117 440
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION12.84%113 730
VMWARE, INC.27.18%69 364
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING21.61%67 896
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About