NextGen Healthcare : Launches Behavioral Health Suite

Solution integrates physical and behavioral health data into one patient record

NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN), the leading provider of ambulatory-focused technology solutions, today announced the launch of NextGen® Behavioral Health Suite. The comprehensive solution gives providers access to a single, integrated physical and behavioral health record to treat the whole patient.

NextGen Behavioral Health Suite is ideal for physician practices, community health clinics, behavioral health centers and public health departments that offer targeted case management, crisis intervention, residential substance use disorder (SUD) services, psychiatric rehabilitation, CCBHC support and more. The suite enables the easy exchange of data across the care continuum and mobile access allowing clinicians to provide informed care outside of a clinic or office setting.

“This solution goes far beyond an EHR with behavioral health templates,” said John Beck, Chief Solutions Officer and Executive Vice President for NextGen Healthcare. “In addition to our industry-leading medical specialty content, we have invested many years of research and development to understand the complexities of behavioral health. No other solution offers a more comprehensive set of capabilities and specialized content to empower providers in today’s integrated healthcare setting.”

According to the National Alliance on Mental Illness, 43 million U.S. adults experience mental illness in a given year, and one in five U.S. adults has a mental health condition. Synchronizing physical and behavioral patient data into one record and delivering integrated care represents an opportunity for providers to serve as a catalyst to impact better health outcomes for patients and communities.

“NextGen Behavioral Health Suite gives us a holistic picture of our patients’ complete health data in one place, so we are better equipped to treat the whole person, not just one symptom or disease. Now that all this data resides in one integrated platform, we can spend more time caring for patients than requesting records or collecting history. This makes the patient experience better and the practice of medicine much more satisfying,” said Isaiah Nathaniel, CIO, Delaware Valley Community Health Inc. located in Philadelphia, Penn.

Learn More About How Technology Advances Behavioral Health

Join NextGen Healthcare in an interactive discussion on Thursday, June 6 at 10 a.m. PT/1 p.m. ET featuring Matt Brooks, president and CEO of the Indiana Council of Community Mental Health Centers to hear lessons learned and barriers overcome by CMHCs in Indiana as they pursue true integrated care. Register here for this free webinar.

Watch this video to learn about the value of integrated care in Behavioral Health.

About NextGen Healthcare, Inc.

NextGen Healthcare provides a range of software, services, and analytics solutions to medical and dental group practices. The company's portfolio delivers foundational capabilities to empower physician success, enrich the patient care experience, and enable the transition to value-based healthcare. Visit www.nextgen.com for additional information.

Follow NextGen Healthcare on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and Instagram.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190605005511/en/