NextGen Healthcare : Launches Behavioral Health Suite

NextGen
Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN), the leading provider of
ambulatory-focused technology solutions, today announced the launch of NextGen®
Behavioral Health Suite. The comprehensive solution gives providers
access to a single, integrated physical and behavioral health record to
treat the whole patient.
NextGen Behavioral Health Suite is ideal for physician practices,
community health clinics, behavioral health centers and public health
departments that offer targeted case management, crisis intervention,
residential substance use disorder (SUD) services, psychiatric
rehabilitation, CCBHC support and more. The suite enables the easy
exchange of data across the care continuum and mobile access allowing
clinicians to provide informed care outside of a clinic or office
setting.
“This solution goes far beyond an EHR with behavioral health templates,”
said John Beck, Chief Solutions Officer and Executive Vice President for
NextGen Healthcare. “In addition to our industry-leading medical
specialty content, we have invested many years of research and
development to understand the complexities of behavioral health. No
other solution offers a more comprehensive set of capabilities and
specialized content to empower providers in today’s integrated
healthcare setting.”
According to the National
Alliance on Mental Illness, 43 million U.S. adults experience
mental illness in a given year, and one in five U.S. adults has a mental
health condition. Synchronizing physical and behavioral patient data
into one record and delivering integrated care represents an opportunity
for providers to serve as a catalyst to impact better health outcomes
for patients and communities.
“NextGen Behavioral Health Suite gives us a holistic picture of our
patients’ complete health data in one place, so we are better equipped
to treat the whole person, not just one symptom or disease. Now that all
this data resides in one integrated platform, we can spend more time
caring for patients than requesting records or collecting history. This
makes the patient experience better and the practice of medicine much
more satisfying,” said Isaiah Nathaniel, CIO, Delaware Valley Community
Health Inc. located in Philadelphia, Penn.
