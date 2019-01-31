Log in
NextGen Healthcare : Shines as #1 Practice Management Solution (11-75 Physicians) in 2019 Best in KLAS Report

01/31/2019 | 09:07am EST

NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN), the leading provider of ambulatory-only technology solutions, today announced it has been ranked, #1 for Practice Management (11-75 Physicians) in the 2019 Best in KLAS: Software and Services Report.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190131005514/en/

The Best in KLAS designation’s ranking is conferred to the solution that delivers the broadest operational and clinical impact on healthcare organizations, as reported by more than 30,000 clinical professionals. NextGen Healthcare’s ranking recognizes its outstanding efforts to empower healthcare professionals to deliver highly successful, productive patient care.

“The Best in KLAS award is a testament to our investment in and commitment to deliver highly automated solutions that drive healthy, predictable financial outcomes for independent ambulatory groups,” said Rusty Frantz, NextGen Healthcare President and CEO. “With our continuous investment in innovation, our aim is to be the best and last EHR solution that a provider ever needs.”

NextGen Healthcare clients have achieved measurable success with the company’s practice management solutions, highlighting positive impact on revenue, patient relations and productivity.

A multispecialty FQHC located in Alamosa, Colo., Valley-Wide Health Systems needed dependability to support its integrated medical, dental, behavioral health, physical therapy and pharmacy services. Director of Business Intelligence Jason Brokaw turned to NextGen® Enterprise PM.

“NextGen EPM is a workhorse. Its job is to buckle down, to pull and drag through claims and enormous appointment books, to handle a variety of users and skillsets, all the while withstanding the strain. Dependability, while not flashy, does mean something – especially when it comes to the bottom line. It can keep the doors open,” said Brokaw.

“Best in KLAS is about raising the bar for healthcare technology. It affirms that providers and payers are demanding better performance, usability and interoperability,” said KLAS President Adam Gale. “Ultimately, Best in KLAS is about giving providers and payers the tools they need to facilitate superior care and improved outcomes.”

About NextGen Healthcare, Inc.

NextGen Healthcare provides a range of software, services and analytics solutions to medical and dental group practices. The company's portfolio delivers foundational capabilities to empower physician success, enrich the patient care experience and enable the transition to value-based healthcare. Visit www.nextgen.com for additional information.

Follow NextGen Healthcare on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and Instagram.

About KLAS

KLAS is a data-driven company on a mission to improve the world's healthcare by enabling provider and payer voices to be heard and counted. Working with thousands of healthcare professionals, KLAS collects insights on software, services and medical equipment to deliver reports, trending data and statistical overviews. KLAS data is accurate, honest and impartial. The research directly reflects the voice of healthcare professionals and acts as a catalyst for improving vendor performance. To learn more about KLAS and its insights, visit www.KLASresearch.com.


© Business Wire 2019
