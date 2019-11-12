Log in
NEXTGEN HEALTHCARE, INC.

NEXTGEN HEALTHCARE, INC.

(NXGN)
NextGen Healthcare : Showcases New Solution Capabilities and Services at Its Annual User Group Meeting

11/12/2019 | 06:31pm EST

Offerings are designed to save time and increase efficiency for busy practices

NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ: NXGN), a leading provider of ambulatory-focused technology solutions, unveiled an array of new solutions and service offerings to nearly 3,000 attendees at its 22nd Annual User Group Meeting (UGM) in Orlando today. The enhancements are designed to save time and increase efficiency for providers focused on delivering value-based care.

The company showcased the following new capabilities and services for NextGen Enterprise, the company’s flagship award-winning Practice Management and Electronic Health Record (EHR) system:

Financial and Operational Analytics

  • Intuitive visual dashboards that provide key performance indicators and insights
  • Financial intelligence across all facets of a practice
  • Proactive management tools that generate alerts when the revenue cycle system isn’t running at optimal levels

Mobile

  • Personalized templates that expand the provider’s use of Mobile documentation
  • Touchless patient encounters with Virtual Scribe to support some or all patient visits
  • Advanced communication tools that enable team-based care, secure provider-to-provider communication and the ability to complete on-call workflows

A Next-Generation User Interface within SOAP and CPOE

  • Focuses on the user experience and responsiveness in high-use, high-impact workflows
  • Enhances the user experience through reduced navigation and optimized screen real estate

In addition, NextGen Healthcare unveiled the following capabilities and services for NextGen Office, the company’s award-winning small practice solution:

  • A team-based care encounter work list to better coordinate the activities of the care team for each visit
  • Integrated clinical decision support built into the ordering workflow, with evidence-based suggestions based on the patient’s diagnoses
  • A collection of role-based and self-paced e-learning sessions to allow practices the flexibility to train around their current schedule. These bite-sized lessons, ranging from three-to-five-minutes each, follow a learning path to keep users on track. Categories include: Business Office, Clinical Staff, Front Office, Office Manager and Provider.
  • Specialty-Specific Content Sets provide clinical content to aid the implementation process with custom templates, forms, office procedures, chief complaints, care plans, patient histories and more

Additionally, new services available for both NextGen Office and NextGen Enterprise include:

  • Optimization Services—Instructor-led webinars following the first three months of onboarding to ensure clients are optimizing their EHR and PM investment by leveraging proven best practices
  • A new helpdesk technology enhancement that includes a callback feature allowing callers to hold their place in the queue when waiting to speak with a representative.
  • A mobile app for the company’s “Success Community” customer support platform. The mobile app is accessible to both Android and Apple devices, and will allow users to quickly have questions answered, engage faster with support teams and transform outcomes more rapidly.
  • Reporting dashboards that highlight details and aggregate customer support data. These dashboards will be accessible through the app and the mobile “Success Community.”

“The new e-learning feature is a more evolved, blended learning approach that will simplify our training experience, freeing us up from lengthy administrative processes to focus more on patient account care,” said Lila Peabody, Script All DNA Technologies.

“The philosophy behind these new offerings is simple. We value our clients’ time and respect their trust and financial investment in NextGen,” said John Beck, Chief Solutions Officer of NextGen Healthcare. “We are continuously working to provide new solutions and services to power their practices so they can focus on what they do best—making their communities healthier.”

Conference updates will be shared on NextGen’s social media platforms (#UGM2019). Learn more about NextGen Healthcare at nextgen.com and follow us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and Instagram.

About NextGen Healthcare, Inc.

We empower the transformation of ambulatory care—partnering with medical, behavioral and dental providers in their journey to value-based care to make healthcare better for everyone. We go beyond EHR and PM. Our integrated solutions help increase productivity, enrich the patient experience, and ensure healthy financial outcomes. We believe in better.


© Business Wire 2019
