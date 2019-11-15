NexTier Oilfield : to Ring Closing Bell at the New York Stock Exchange

Log in
11/15/2019

HOUSTON, Nov. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE: NEX) ("NexTier" or the "Company") announced that members of its management team will ring The Closing Bell® this afternoon at the New York Stock Exchange to celebrate the launch of its new company name, ticker symbol and the closing of its recent merger between C&J Energy Services, Inc. ("C&J") and Keane Group, Inc. ("Keane").

C&J and Keane completed its previously announced merger on October 31, 2019, creating NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc., an industry-leading U.S. land completions provider.  NexTier's common stock began trading on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "NEX" on October 31, 2019.

"We are honored to ring the closing bell, marking the culmination of our merger process and the beginning of a new legacy as NexTier," said Robert Drummond, President and Chief Executive Officer of NexTier.  "I am grateful for the unwavering commitment offered by our collective team, and extend my appreciation to the many business partners that help us be successful.  Our team remains focused on delivering value to all stakeholders and differentiating ourselves through our commitment to partnerships, safety, efficiency, and innovation."

The Closing Bell® will ring at 4:00 p.m. Eastern time and can be viewed live on the NYSE's website at www.nyse.com.

About NexTier Oilfield Solutions

Headquartered in Houston, Texas, NexTier is an industry-leading U.S. land oilfield service company, with a diverse set of well completion and production services across the most active and demanding basins. Our integrated solutions approach delivers efficiency today, and our ongoing commitment to innovation helps our customers better address what is coming next.  NexTier is differentiated through four points of distinction, including safety performance, efficiency, partnership and innovation.  At NexTier, we believe in living our core values from the basin to the boardroom, and helping customers win by safely unlocking affordable, reliable and plentiful sources of energy.

Investor Contact:

Daniel Jenkins
Vice President – Investor Relations
(713) 325-6000
investors@nextierofs.com

Marc Silverberg
Managing Director (ICR)
marc.silverberg@icrinc.com

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Logo (PRNewsfoto/NexTier Oilfield Solutions)

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nextier-to-ring-closing-bell-at-the-new-york-stock-exchange-300958944.html

SOURCE NexTier Oilfield Solutions


© PRNewswire 2019
