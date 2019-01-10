Nexus Energy Announces Steps Towards Possible Criminal and Civil Prosecution of Malicious Stock Manipulators

PALO ALTO, Calif., Jan. 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via OTC PR WIRE – Nexus Energy Services, Inc. (OTCPINK: IBGR), an application development company, today announced that late Wednesday, it became aware of a program of illegal spam emails which hyped the company’s common stock. These emails were sent from the address money867time@gmail.com and implored recipients to buy IBGR shares. The company has no association with the perpetrator of this campaign to defraud the public and was unaware of it until a shareholder stepped forward.



Uncoincidentally, an Investorshub poster with the handle “867moneytime” has also been hyping IBGR shares. The evidence shows that both the emailer and the poster have concurrently hyped other stocks in the past.

Taking advantage of the experience and contacts that Nexus Energy CEO, Ron Minsky, has as a former Deputy Attorney General for the State of New Jersey, the company is in the process of engaging federal authorities to investigate in hopes of the criminal prosecution of the perpetrator(s). Counsel has been engaged to immediately commence civil litigation against the cloaked deviant(s), and Investorshub will be subpoenaed to provide the personal details of 867moneytime, who is a paid subscriber to the forum. The company believes that Investorshub posters with handles “Huggy Bear”, “I-Glow” and “PeanutButterJellyTime” are also participants in the stock manipulation, and we will seek out their personal information as well.

Mr. Minsky remarked, “The chutzpah required to manipulate the stock of a company that is headed up by someone with my prosecutorial background is incredible, as is the incredibly stupid notion that I would sit back and let this happen. Nexus Energy will seek to prosecute the perpetrators criminally and civilly to the fullest extent of the law.”

Nexus Energy Corporate Advisor, and President of Guard Dog, Inc. (OTCPINK: GRDO), George Sharp, whose background as a whistleblower and contributions to the prosecution and incarceration of stock manipulators is well known stated, “Anyone who buys or sells ANY stock on the recommendation of touting emails, posts on message board such as Investorshub, or comments made in chat rooms is nothing less than INSANE. These forums are manipulated by those who intend to illicitly profit from the gullibility of those who follow them.” Mr. Sharp’s experience in litigation matters involving stock manipulators is expected to be invaluable in the coming legal actions.

The company believes that the recent swings in its share price are due to the hype created by those who disseminated the illegal emails, thereby creating artificial volume. These wrongdoers then sold their previously purchased stock and intensified their sales after the company issued press releases regarding positive events. Management implores potential investors in any stock to do their own due diligence and rely only on material events as reported by the company.

