Nexus Energy Services, Inc. Announces Funding And Progress

HENDERSON, Nev., March 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via OTC PR WIRE -- Nexus Energy Services Inc., (OTCPK:IBGR), We would like to thank our shareholders and clients for being patient with us as the company has gone through many changes over the past few months. We have put in a lot of hard work and have made substantial progress in building a really exciting app company that we believe shareholders, investors and clients will appreciate in our niche market. Company Director Bill Maxcy has been appointed Chief Operating Officer. Bill brings extensive experience in real estate and marketing and will have a very positive affect on the company’s growth and fundamentals. We are very happy to announce that the company’s funding needs are being met. This funding will strengthen our financial base while also positioning the company to implement aggressive growth plans for a very positive future.



The company has received by email a resignation from George Sharp who had been hired as a Advisor in December 2018. Moving forward we will be making an announcement very soon of an exciting acquisition that will bring the company excellent value and growth potential. COO/Director Bill Maxcy stated, “Our real estate app is being presented to a focus group within the next month and will be ready for beta testing with real estate brokers and agents shortly after. We are hoping to provide updates soon on its development and possible launch date.”

We would also like to welcome our newly appointed directors to the company: Ernst N. Blanchard, Leonardo H. Kaestner, Ka F. Lee, David Muradov and Angelo P. Rodriguez.

CEO of IBGR, Ron Minsky, stated, "I am thankful that our funding needs are being met as delivering future progress for the company is my number one goal. Also, I would like to point out that there is so much work to be done, that we do not have the time or resources to address any posters or emails from Ihub as was mentioned in a previous press release, as we believe that building the company and delivering shareholder value are our top priorities.” Nexus Energy Services, Inc. is in the process of changing its name and stock symbol to Applicate, Inc., with the new stock symbol to be announce after FINRA approval. This is to reflect the company’s new business direction. Our old company website http://nexusenergyservices.com has been changed to https://applicateinc.com . The company is currently unable to access the Twitter account @ApplicateInc. Until this is resolved, the company will use the Twitter account @Applicate_Inc. For news and updates please check out our website and company twitter account.

Disclaimer: The Company relies upon the Safe Harbor Laws of 1933, 1934 and 1995 for all public news releases. The company may make forward-looking public statements concerning its expected future operations, performance and other developments. Such forward-looking statements are estimates that reflect the company’s best judgment based upon current information. All investments involve risks and uncertainties, and there can be no assurance that other factors will not affect the accuracy of such forward-looking statements. It is impossible to identify all such factors. Factors which could cause actual results to differ materially from those estimated by the company include, but are not limited to, government regulation; managing and maintaining growth; the effect of adverse publicity; litigation; competition; and other factors which may be identified from time to time in the company’s public announcements.

CONTACT: