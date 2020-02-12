Ellis Martin Report: Nexus Gold Announces that it has acquired the Manzour-Dayere Gold Project in Burkina Faso, West Africa

Malibu, CA, United States (ABN Newswire) - Join Ellis Martin for a chat with Alex Klenman the President and CEO of Nexus Gold Corp (CVE:NXS) (OTCMKTS:NXXGF) Nexus Gold Corp is an active explorer and developer with four projects (over 560 kms of highly prospective ground) in gold-rich Burkina Faso, West Africa, and five projects (over 5,000-ha), in three proven and prolific mining districts across Canada including the 100% owned McKenzie Gold Project, a 1,300-hectare exploration target with multiple high-grade (up to 331 g/t Au) samples to date in the historic Red Lake mining camp of Ontario, Canada. Nexus Gold has announced that it has acquired the Manzour-Dayere Gold Project in Burkina Faso, West Africa.



Nexus Gold Corp (CVE:NXS) (OTCMKTS:NXXGF) is a Canadian-based gold development company with an extensive portfolio of nine exploration projects in West Africa and Canada. The Company's West African-based portfolio totals over 560-sq kms (56,000+ hectares) of land located on active gold belts and proven mineralized trends, while it's 100%-owned Canadian projects include the McKenzie Gold Project in Red Lake, Ontario, the New Pilot Project, located in British Columbia's historic Bridge River Mining Camp, and three prospective gold-copper projects (3,300-ha) in the Province of Newfoundland. The Company is focusing on the development of several core assets while seeking joint-venture, earn-in, and strategic partnerships for other projects in its growing portfolio.



