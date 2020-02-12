Log in
Ellis Martin Report: Nexus Gold Announces that it has acquired the Manzour-Dayere Gold Project in Burkina Faso, West Africa

02/12/2020 | 08:55pm EST
Acquires the Manzour-Dayere Gold Project

Malibu, CA, United States (ABN Newswire) - Join Ellis Martin for a chat with Alex Klenman the President and CEO of Nexus Gold Corp (CVE:NXS) (OTCMKTS:NXXGF) Nexus Gold Corp is an active explorer and developer with four projects (over 560 kms of highly prospective ground) in gold-rich Burkina Faso, West Africa, and five projects (over 5,000-ha), in three proven and prolific mining districts across Canada including the 100% owned McKenzie Gold Project, a 1,300-hectare exploration target with multiple high-grade (up to 331 g/t Au) samples to date in the historic Red Lake mining camp of Ontario, Canada. Nexus Gold has announced that it has acquired the Manzour-Dayere Gold Project in Burkina Faso, West Africa.

To view the interview, please visit:
https://www.abnnewswire.net/press/en/100273/nxs



About Nexus Gold Corp:

Nexus Gold Corp (CVE:NXS) (OTCMKTS:NXXGF) is a Canadian-based gold development company with an extensive portfolio of nine exploration projects in West Africa and Canada. The Company's West African-based portfolio totals over 560-sq kms (56,000+ hectares) of land located on active gold belts and proven mineralized trends, while it's 100%-owned Canadian projects include the McKenzie Gold Project in Red Lake, Ontario, the New Pilot Project, located in British Columbia's historic Bridge River Mining Camp, and three prospective gold-copper projects (3,300-ha) in the Province of Newfoundland. The Company is focusing on the development of several core assets while seeking joint-venture, earn-in, and strategic partnerships for other projects in its growing portfolio.

For more information please visit www.nexusgoldcorp.com.

About The Ellis Martin Report:

The Ellis Martin Report (TEMR) is an internet based radio program showcasing potentially undervalued companies to an audience of potential retail investors and fund managers that comprise our listening audience. TEMR is broadcasted on the VoiceAmerica Business Channel and The Opportunity Radio Network. CEO and company interviews are paid for by those represented on the program.



Source:

Nexus Gold Corp
The Ellis Martin Report



Contact:

Alex Klenman
President & CEO
604-558-1920
info@nexusgoldcorp.com
www.nexusgoldcorp.com

© ABN Newswire 2020
