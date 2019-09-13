Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE  >  Nexus Gold Corp    NXS   CA65341L2030

NEXUS GOLD CORP

(NXS)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Nexus Gold Corp., Focused on 3 Jurisdictions in Canada, CEO Clip Video

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/13/2019 | 02:50pm EDT

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 13, 2019) - Alex Klenman, President & CEO of Nexus Gold Corp. speaks about the company's numerous drill programs.




Cannot view this video? Visit:
https://www.b-tv.com/nexus-gold-3-jurisdictions-in-canada-ceo-clip-90sec/

Nexus Gold is being featured on BNN Bloomberg on September 14 - September 15, 2019, throughout the day and evenings.

Nexus Gold Corp. (TSXV: NXS) (OTCQB: NXXGF)

www.nexusgoldcorp.com

About CEO Clips:

CEO Clips is the largest library of publicly traded company CEO videos in Canada and the US. These 90 second video profiles broadcast on national TV and online via 15 top financial sites including: Thomson Reuters, Bloomberg, Yahoo! Finance and Stockhouse.com.

BTV - Business Television/CEO Clips Contact: Trina Schlingmann (604) 664-7401 x 5 trina@b-tv.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/47791


© Newsfilecorp 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on NEXUS GOLD CORP
02:50pNexus Gold Corp., Focused on 3 Jurisdictions in Canada, CEO Clip Video
NE
08/27NEXUS GOLD : Samples 15.3 g/t Au at the New Pilot Gold Project
AQ
08/26NEXUS GOLD : Signs Letter of Intent with Hawkmoon Resources to Evaluate Potentia..
AQ
08/23NEXUS GOLD : Signs Letter of Intent with Hawkmoon Resources to Evaluate Potentia..
AQ
08/20NEXUS GOLD : Provides Corporate Update
AQ
07/23NEXUS GOLD : Enters LOI to Acquire Multi-Project West African Gold Portfolio
AQ
06/26NEXUS GOLD : Returns High-Grade 135 gt Au Sample at McKenzie Gold Project, Red L..
AQ
06/26NEXUS GOLD : Returns High-Grade 135 g/t Au Sample at McKenzie Gold Project, Red ..
AQ
06/24NEXUS GOLD : Expands Newfoundland Holdings
AQ
06/12NEXUS GOLD : identifies Over 20Km of Gold Trends at the Dakouli 2 Project, Burki..
AQ
More news
Chart NEXUS GOLD CORP
Duration : Period :
Nexus Gold Corp Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers
NameTitle
Alexander Klenman Chairman, President, CEO & Secretary
Zula Kropivnitski Chief Financial Officer
Warren D. Robb Independent Director & Senior VP-Exploration
Rodney Stevens Independent Director
John Ian Stalker Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NEXUS GOLD CORP-14.29%5
FRANCO NEVADA CORP26.75%17 223
ZIJIN MINING GROUP CO., LTD.6.29%10 762
EVOLUTION MINING LTD27.37%5 497
GOLD FIELDS LIMITED48.78%4 215
SIBANYE GOLD LTD76.52%3 302
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group