Nexus Infrastructure : Director/PDMR Dealing

7th February 2020

Nexus Infrastructure plc

('Nexus' or the 'Company')

Director/PDMR Dealing

In accordance with DTR 3.1 and Article 19 of The Market Abuse Regulation, the Company was notified on 6th February 2020 that the Directors and Persons Discharging Management Responsibilities ('PDMR') listed below acquired Ordinary shares in the Company in London on 3rd February 2020 at a purchase price of £2.05 per Ordinary Share through a Share Incentive Plan (the 'Scheme') which has been approved by HMRC.

1) Details of the person discharging managerial responsibility a) Name Alan Martin 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Chief Financial Officer b) Initial notification /Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Nexus Infrastructure plc b) LEI 213800PUGVLUONLG9Y20 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Ordinary shares of £0.02 each. ISIN GB00BZ77SW60 b) Nature of the transaction Acquisition through scheme c) Price(s) and volume(s) d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume - Price Not applicable - single transaction e) Date of the transaction 6th February 2020 f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange, AIM 1) Details of the person discharging managerial responsibility a) Name Dawn Hillman 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Company Secretary b) Initial notification /Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Nexus Infrastructure plc b) LEI 213800PUGVLUONLG9Y20 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Ordinary shares of £0.02 each. ISIN GB00BZ77SW60 b) Nature of the transaction Acquisition through scheme c) Price(s) and volume(s) d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume - Price Not applicable - single transaction e) Date of the transaction 6th February 2020 f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange, AIM

1) Details of the person discharging managerial responsibility a) Name Simon Gallagher 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Managing Director, eSmart Networks Ltd b) Initial notification /Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Nexus Infrastructure plc b) LEI 213800PUGVLUONLG9Y20 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Ordinary shares of £0.02 each. ISIN GB00BZ77SW60 b) Nature of the transaction Acquisition through scheme c) Price(s) and volume(s) d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume - Price Not applicable - single transaction e) Date of the transaction 6th February 2020 f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange, AIM

1) Details of the person discharging managerial responsibility a) Name Charles Sweeney 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Chief Operating Officer b) Initial notification /Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Nexus Infrastructure plc b) LEI 213800PUGVLUONLG9Y20 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Ordinary shares of £0.02 each. ISIN GB00BZ77SW60 b) Nature of the transaction Acquisition through scheme c) Price(s) and volume(s) d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume - Price Not applicable - single transaction e) Date of the transaction 6th February 2020 f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange, AIM

Dawn Hillman

Company Secretary

Nexus Infrastructure plc Tel : 01376 320856