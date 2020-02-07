Nexus Infrastructure : Director/PDMR Dealing

Log in
02/07/2020 | 05:28am EST

7th February 2020

Nexus Infrastructure plc

('Nexus' or the 'Company')

Director/PDMR Dealing

In accordance with DTR 3.1 and Article 19 of The Market Abuse Regulation, the Company was notified on 6th February 2020 that the Directors and Persons Discharging Management Responsibilities ('PDMR') listed below acquired Ordinary shares in the Company in London on 3rd February 2020 at a purchase price of £2.05 per Ordinary Share through a Share Incentive Plan (the 'Scheme') which has been approved by HMRC.

1)

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibility

a)

Name

Alan Martin

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Chief Financial Officer

b)

Initial notification /Amendment

Initial notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Nexus Infrastructure plc

b)

LEI

213800PUGVLUONLG9Y20

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Ordinary shares of £0.02 each. ISIN GB00BZ77SW60

b)

Nature of the transaction

Acquisition through scheme

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

Not applicable - single transaction

e)

Date of the transaction

6th February 2020

f)

Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange, AIM

1)

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibility

a)

Name

Dawn Hillman

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Company Secretary

b)

Initial notification /Amendment

Initial notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Nexus Infrastructure plc

b)

LEI

213800PUGVLUONLG9Y20

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Ordinary shares of £0.02 each. ISIN GB00BZ77SW60

b)

Nature of the transaction

Acquisition through scheme

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

Not applicable - single transaction

e)

Date of the transaction

6th February 2020

f)

Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange, AIM

1)

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibility

a)

Name

Simon Gallagher

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Managing Director, eSmart Networks Ltd

b)

Initial notification /Amendment

Initial notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Nexus Infrastructure plc

b)

LEI

213800PUGVLUONLG9Y20

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Ordinary shares of £0.02 each. ISIN GB00BZ77SW60

b)

Nature of the transaction

Acquisition through scheme

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

Not applicable - single transaction

e)

Date of the transaction

6th February 2020

f)

Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange, AIM

1)

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibility

a)

Name

Charles Sweeney

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Chief Operating Officer

b)

Initial notification /Amendment

Initial notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Nexus Infrastructure plc

b)

LEI

213800PUGVLUONLG9Y20

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Ordinary shares of £0.02 each. ISIN GB00BZ77SW60

b)

Nature of the transaction

Acquisition through scheme

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

Not applicable - single transaction

e)

Date of the transaction

6th February 2020

f)

Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange, AIM

Dawn Hillman

Company Secretary

Nexus Infrastructure plc Tel : 01376 320856

Disclaimer

Nexus Infrastructure plc published this content on 07 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 February 2020 10:27:10 UTC
