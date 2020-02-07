Nexus Infrastructure : Director/PDMR Dealing

In accordance with DTR 3.1 and Article 19 of The Market Abuse Regulation, the Company was notified on 6th February 2020 that the Directors and Persons Discharging Management Responsibilities ('PDMR') listed below acquired Ordinary shares in the Company in London on 3rd February 2020 at a purchase price of £2.05 per Ordinary Share through a Share Incentive Plan (the 'Scheme') which has been approved by HMRC.
1)
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibility
a)
Name
Alan Martin
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
Chief Financial Officer
b)
Initial notification /Amendment
Initial notification
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
Nexus Infrastructure plc
b)
LEI
213800PUGVLUONLG9Y20
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
Ordinary shares of £0.02 each. ISIN GB00BZ77SW60
b)
Nature of the transaction
Acquisition through scheme
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
d)
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
Not applicable - single transaction
e)
Date of the transaction
6th February 2020
f)
Place of the transaction
London Stock Exchange, AIM
1)
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibility
a)
Name
Dawn Hillman
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
Company Secretary
b)
Initial notification /Amendment
Initial notification
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
Nexus Infrastructure plc
b)
LEI
213800PUGVLUONLG9Y20
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
Ordinary shares of £0.02 each. ISIN GB00BZ77SW60
b)
Nature of the transaction
Acquisition through scheme
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
d)
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
Not applicable - single transaction
e)
Date of the transaction
6th February 2020
f)
Place of the transaction
London Stock Exchange, AIM
1)
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibility
a)
Name
Simon Gallagher
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
Managing Director, eSmart Networks Ltd
b)
Initial notification /Amendment
Initial notification
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
Nexus Infrastructure plc
b)
LEI
213800PUGVLUONLG9Y20
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
Ordinary shares of £0.02 each. ISIN GB00BZ77SW60
b)
Nature of the transaction
Acquisition through scheme
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
d)
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
Not applicable - single transaction
e)
Date of the transaction
6th February 2020
f)
Place of the transaction
London Stock Exchange, AIM
1)
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibility
a)
Name
Charles Sweeney
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
Chief Operating Officer
b)
Initial notification /Amendment
Initial notification
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
Nexus Infrastructure plc
b)
LEI
213800PUGVLUONLG9Y20
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
