Nexus Minerals : Acquire Strategic Wallbrook Landholding from Newmont - 20 September 2018

20 September 2018

NEXUS TO ACQUIRE STRATEGIC WALLBROOK LANDHOLDING FROM NEWMONT ________________________________________________________________

HIGHLIGHTS

❖ Newmont and Nexus execute Tenement Sale and Purchase Agreement - Nexus to acquire 190km2 Newmont tenement package adjacent to Wallbrook Gold Project;

❖ Newmont tenements cover 190km2 and abut Nexus current Wallbrook tenements to both the north and the south;

❖ Post completion, Nexus' greater Wallbrook Gold Project will cover 250km2 of prospective geological units known to host significant district gold mineralisation;

❖ Nexus to accelerate exploration across the enlarged underexplored Wallbrook Gold Project.

Gold explorer, Nexus Minerals Limited (ASX: NXM) (Nexus or the Company) is pleased to announce the signing of a Tenement Sale and Purchase Agreement with Newmont Exploration Pty Ltd (Newmont), pursuant to which Nexus will purchase three tenements from Newmont covering some 190km2 of prospective geological terrain.

Nexus will acquire the tenements for a total consideration of $13,100 and a 2% net smelter royalty on all mineral product extracted and recovered from the tenements. Completion under the Tenement Sale and Purchase Agreement is conditional on receipt of government approvals and execution of third-party deeds.

The tenements are located along strike immediately to the north, south and encompassed within the existing Wallbrook Gold Project tenements, already owned by Nexus. They complement Nexus' existing landholding for a total contiguous package of some 250km2.

The Wallbrook Gold Project is considered underexplored and highly prospective for the discovery of significant gold mineralisation. Recent drilling completed by Nexus demonstrated this prospectivity (see ASX release 6 September 2018) with results including:

• 3m @ 19.36g/t Au (incl 2m @ 27.18g/t Au);

• 3m @ 6.04g/t Au (incl 1m @ 14.76g/t Au);

• 3m @ 4.88g/t Au (incl 1m @ 9.70g/t Au); and

• 2m @ 3.65g/t Au (incl 1m @ 6.03g/t Au).

Within the Carosue Dam district over 5.0 million ounces of gold resources are hosted in a similar geological setting to that underlying the Nexus tenement holding (Figure 1) (see Saracen Mineral Holdings Limited Annual Report 2017 - Mineral Resources and Ore Reserve Statement).

Figure 1: Nexus Wallbrook Gold Project, Eastern Goldfields, Western Australia

Figure 2: Nexus Wallbrook Gold Project, Eastern Goldfields, Western Australia

Figure 3: Nexus Project Locations, Eastern Goldfields, Western Australia

Wallbrook Gold Project - Upcoming Exploration Program

Exploration activities to be undertaken over the coming six months will include:

o Historical data review and database integration;

o Geological and structural mapping;

o Analysis of regional geochemistry;

o Geophysical programs including gravity and induced polarization (IP) surveys; and

o Drilling of exploration targets identified.

Upon completion of the acquisition Nexus intends to undertake a review of the various historical data sets from the new tenements which will be assembled and integrated into the current database.

Previous exploration has demonstrated that gold mineralisation in the district tends to occur on the margins of porphyritic intrusions. Mineralisation is known to occur within the margins of these porphyries themselves, and also within the intruded sheared and altered greenstone sequence lithologies and as mineralised quartz vein stockworks.

Geological mapping of the tenement package will be completed by exploring for host rock alteration where surface outcrop is evident. Surface geochemistry data will be assessed and areas of limited or no coverage will be sampled in the search for high level gold anomalism.

The use of gravity surveys has proven to be an effective tool used to map the location of non-outcropping porphyritic intrusives and dyke stocks, above larger intrusive bodies. This, in conjunction with IP / resistivity surveys, with IP resistivity highs are associated with possible intrusive bodies or siliceous alteration and chargeability highs with disseminated sulphides often associated with mineralisation.

This work will culminate in the drill testing of priority targets identified.

The addition of the three regional Newmont tenements adds a significant new prospective land holding to the already highly prospective Nexus tenement package at Wallbrook.

About Nexus

Nexus is actively exploring for gold deposits on its highly prospective tenement package in the Eastern Goldfields of Western Australia. The addition of the three Newmont tenements to the Wallbrook Gold Project (250km2) will further advance these gold exploration efforts.

Nexus Minerals' tenement package at the Pinnacles Gold Project is largely underexplored and commences less than 5km to the south of, and along strike from, Saracen's >5Moz Carosue Dam mining operations, and current operating Karari underground gold mine. Nexus holds a significant land package (125km2) of highly prospective geological terrain within a major regional structural corridor and is actively exploring for gold deposits.

The Company also has a joint venture over the Pinnacles JV Gold Project with Saracen (see ASX Release 17 September 2015). This joint venture is consistent with the Company strategy of investing in advanced gold exploration assets.

Nexus Minerals is a well-funded resource company with a portfolio of gold projects in Western Australia. With a well-credentialed Board, assisted by an experienced management team, the Company is well placed to capitalise on opportunities as they emerge in the resource sector.

The information in this report that relates to Exploration Results is based on, and fairly represents, information and supporting documentation, prepared, compiled or reviewed by Mr Andy Tudor, who is a Member of the Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy. Mr Tudor is a full-time employee of Nexus Minerals Limited. Mr Tudor has sufficient experience which is relevant to the style of mineralisation and type of deposit under consideration and to the activity for which he is undertaking to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the 2012 Edition of the "Australian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves".

The exploration results are available to be viewed on the Company websitewww.nexus-minerals.com. The Company confirms that the form and context in which the Competent Person's findings are presented have not been materially modified from the original announcements. Mr Tudor consents to the inclusion in the reports of the matters based on his information in the form and context in which it appears.