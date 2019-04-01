Nexus Minerals : ' Crusader Prospect Returns High Grade Gold Results - 2 April 2019

ASX ANNOUNCEMENT2 April 2019
NEXUS WALLBROOK GOLD PROJECT CRUSADER PROSPECT RETURNS HIGH GRADE GOLD RESULTS
_______________________________________________________________
❖6,960m (48 holes) RC drill program completed at Nexus'
Wallbrook Gold Project across 2 prospects:
➢3,708m (35 holes) completed at the Crusader Prospect; and
➢3,252m (13 holes) completed at the Paint Prospect;
❖First batch of results received from 13 of the 35 holes drilled at Crusader Prospect;
❖All 13 holes intersected gold mineralisation;
❖High grade gold intersected (max 30.33g/t Au) within broad mineralised zones. Results include:
➢Hole#31 - 27m @ 3.18g/t Au (from 61m)
✓incl. 4m @ 11.70g/t Au
✓incl. 1m @ 30.33g/t Au
✓and 9m @ 3.40g/t Au
✓incl. 1m @ 10.29g/t Au
➢Hole#33 - 35m @ 2.85g/t Au (from 25m to EOH)
✓incl. 15m @ 6.23 g/t Au
✓incl. 1m @ 21.95g/t Au
✓and 1m @ 20.29g/t Au
✓and 1m @ 12.38g/t Au
➢Hole#37 - 35m @ 1.37g/t Au (from 40m)
✓incl. 7m @ 3.51g/t Au
✓incl. 1m @ 11.33g/t Au
➢Hole#32 - 39m @ 0.58g/t Au (from 21m to EOH)
✓incl. 7m @ 1.48g/t Au
✓and 3m @ 2.19g/t Au
❖Balance of results covering remaining two thirds of Crusader Prospect program, and first results from the Paint Prospect drill program expected in the coming weeks.
________________________________________________
Nexus Minerals Limited (ASX: NXM)
ABN: 96 122 074 006
41-47 Colin Street, West Perth, Western Australia 6005
PO Box 2803, West Perth WA 6872
T:+61 8 9481 1749 F: +61 8 9481 1756 W: www.nexus-minerals.com
Nexus Minerals Limited (ASX: NXM) (Nexus or the Company) is pleased to advise that it has completed a 6,960m RC drill program on its 100% owned Wallbrook project in the eastern goldfields of Western Australia. The drilling was undertaken on two high priority drill targets, being the Crusader Prospect (3,708m drilled) and the Paint Prospect (3,252m drilled).
This release refers specifically to results received to date from the Crusader Prospect, as indicated by the red arrow in figure 1.
Figure 1: Nexus Wallbrook Project, Eastern Goldfields, WA
Crusader Prospect Drill Results
Nexus completed a 3,708m RC drill program at Crusader targeting mineralisation from surface to a vertical depth of around 100m. Initial results from this drilling program have confirmed the existence of significant mineralisation closely associated with a quartz-goethite supergene stockwork in the oxide regolith profile. The stockwork intensity correlates closely with higher gold grades. In the fresh rock, mineralisation is constrained to a series of steeply dipping structures defined by quartz sulphide veining within a potassic altered volcaniclastic host rock.
Figure 2: Crusader Prospect - Nexus 2019 RC drill hole locations and results to date
|
SiteID
|
Prospect
|
Easting
|
Northing
|
RL
|
Azimuth
|
Dip
|
Depth (m)
|
From
|
To
|
Width
|
Au (g/t)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
NMWBRC19-026
|
Crusader
|
433472
|
6696300
|
378
|
90
|
-60
|
60
|
0
|
1
|
1
|
0.23
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
34
|
44
|
10
|
1.45
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
incl
|
35
|
41
|
6
|
2.29
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
53
|
57
|
4
|
0.87
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
incl
|
54
|
55
|
1
|
1.80
|
NMWBRC19-027
|
Crusader
|
433450
|
6696299
|
378
|
90
|
-60
|
100
|
57
|
58
|
1
|
0.11
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
66
|
78
|
12
|
0.14
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
90
|
94
|
4
|
1.66
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
incl
|
90
|
92
|
2
|
3.03
|
NMWBRC19-028
|
Crusader
|
433457
|
6696339
|
378
|
90
|
-60
|
60
|
1
|
2
|
1
|
0.43
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
16
|
18
|
2
|
0.24
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
29
|
52
|
23
|
0.99
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
incl
|
30
|
31
|
1
|
1.51
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
36
|
44
|
8
|
2.34
|
NMWBRC19-029
|
Crusader
|
433441
|
6696340
|
378
|
90
|
-60
|
100
|
1
|
2
|
1
|
0.13
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
27
|
48
|
21
|
0.71
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
incl
|
35
|
41
|
6
|
2.24
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
55
|
56
|
1
|
0.50
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
62
|
76
|
14
|
0.33
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
incl
|
73
|
75
|
2
|
1.36
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
94
|
96
|
2
|
0.85
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
incl
|
94
|
95
|
1
|
1.12
|
NMWBRC19-030
|
Crusader
|
433457
|
6696380
|
378
|
90
|
-60
|
60
|
0
|
1
|
1
|
0.11
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
29
|
30
|
1
|
0.12
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
37
|
47
|
10
|
0.75
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
incl
|
40
|
45
|
5
|
1.25
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
56
|
59
|
3
|
0.17
|
NMWBRC19-031
|
Crusader
|
433435
|
6696381
|
378
|
90
|
-60
|
100
|
32
|
47
|
15
|
1.66
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
incl
|
35
|
36
|
1
|
1.68
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
40
|
46
|
6
|
3.57
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
52
|
55
|
3
|
0.22
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
61
|
88
|
27
|
3.18
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
incl
|
62
|
66
|
4
|
11.70
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1m @ 30.33g/t Au from 64 meters
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
73
|
75
|
2
|
1.83
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
78
|
87
|
9
|
3.40
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1m @ 10.29g/t Au from 80 meters
|
|
NMWBRC19-032
|
Crusader
|
433457
|
6696402
|
378
|
90
|
-60
|
60
|
1
|
2
|
1
|
0.16
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
21
|
60 (EOH)
|
39
|
0.58
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
incl
|
27
|
28
|
1
|
1.19
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
37
|
44
|
7
|
1.48
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
51
|
54
|
3
|
2.19
|
NMWBRC19-033
|
Crusader
|
433461
|
6696417
|
378
|
90
|
-60
|
60
|
1
|
2
|
1
|
0.23
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
12
|
16
|
4
|
0.76
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
incl
|
12
|
13
|
1
|
2.00
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
25
|
60 (EOH)
|
35
|
2.85
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
incl
|
27
|
28
|
1
|
1.02
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
34
|
35
|
1
|
1.04
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
40
|
55
|
15
|
6.23
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1m @ 21.95g/t Au from 42 meters
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1m @ 20.29g/t Au from 44 meters
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1m @ 12.38g/t Au from 48 meters
|
|
NMWBRC19-034
|
Crusader
|
433434
|
6696418
|
378
|
90
|
-60
|
100
|
1
|
2
|
1
|
0.42
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
28
|
43
|
15
|
0.13
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
51
|
74
|
23
|
0.75
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
incl
|
67
|
73
|
6
|
2.16
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
80
|
84
|
4
|
0.45
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
97
|
100 (EOH)
|
3
|
2.17
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
incl
|
98
|
100 (EOH)
|
2
|
3.18
|
NMWBRC19-035
|
Crusader
|
433416
|
6696422
|
378
|
90
|
-60
|
140
|
2
|
3
|
1
|
0.40
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
29
|
31
|
2
|
0.21
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
48
|
57
|
9
|
0.62
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
incl
|
55
|
56
|
1
|
3.76
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
67
|
80
|
13
|
0.56
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
incl
|
68
|
75
|
7
|
0.83
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
98
|
102
|
4
|
0.51
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
112
|
134
|
22
|
0.53
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
incl
|
114
|
116
|
2
|
2.05
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
120
|
124
|
4
|
1.01
|
NMWBRC19-036
|
Crusader
|
433458
|
6696441
|
378
|
90
|
-60
|
78
|
24
|
39
|
15
|
0.59
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
incl
|
32
|
33
|
1
|
4.95
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
47
|
76
|
29
|
0.76
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
incl
|
47
|
49
|
2
|
3.15
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
52
|
53
|
1
|
1.11
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
65
|
66
|
1
|
1.26
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
68
|
69
|
1
|
2.13
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
75
|
76
|
1
|
5.48
|
NMWBRC19-037
|
Crusader
|
433434
|
6696439
|
378
|
90
|
-60
|
114
|
25
|
32
|
7
|
0.11
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
40
|
75
|
35
|
1.37
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
incl
|
42
|
50
|
8
|
1.51
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
54
|
61
|
7
|
3.51
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1m @ 11.33g/t Au from 56 meters
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
70
|
75
|
5
|
1.11
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
84
|
94
|
13
|
0.32
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
incl
|
92
|
93
|
1
|
1.13
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
96
|
97
|
1
|
1.02
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
108
|
109
|
1
|
0.36
|
NMWBRC19-038
|
Crusader
|
433410
|
6696441
|
378
|
90
|
-60
|
140
|
29
|
30
|
1
|
0.10
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
39
|
46
|
7
|
1.24
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
incl
|
45
|
46
|
1
|
7.47
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
54
|
55
|
1
|
0.34
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
88
|
92
|
4
|
0.60
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
100
|
106
|
6
|
0.52
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
incl
|
105
|
106
|
1
|
1.50
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
117
|
130
|
13
|
1.44
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1m @ 17.29g/t Au from 122 meters
|
Significant intercepts reported +0.1g/t Au (4 meters or less internal waste) >1g/t Au intercepts reported seperately (2 meters or less internal waste) >10g/t Au reported seperately
Table 1: Crusader Prospect - Results to date
About Nexus
Figure 5: Nexus Project Locations, Eastern Goldfields, WA
Nexus is actively exploring for gold deposits on its highly prospective tenement package in the Eastern Goldfields of Western Australia.
The consolidation of the highly prospective Wallbrook Gold Project (250km2) by the amalgamation of existing Nexus tenements with those acquired from both Saracen Mineral Holdings and Newmont Exploration, will further advance these gold exploration efforts.
Nexus Minerals' tenement package at the Pinnacles Gold Project is largely underexplored and commences less than 5km to the south of, and along strike from, Saracen's >5Moz Carosue Dam mining operations, and current operating Karari underground gold mine. Nexus holds a significant land package (125km2) of highly prospective geological terrane within a major regional structural corridor and is exploring for gold deposits.
Nexus is actively investing in new exploration techniques to refine the targeting approach for their current and future tenements, including the use of spectral data.
Nexus Minerals is a well-funded resource company with a portfolio of gold projects in Western Australia and a well-credentialed Board, assisted by an experienced management team.
