Nexus Minerals : ' Crusader Prospect Returns High Grade Gold Results - 2 April 2019

❖Balance of results covering remaining two thirds of Crusader Prospect program, and first results from the Paint Prospect drill program expected in the coming weeks.

❖First batch of results received from 13 of the 35 holes drilled at Crusader Prospect;

This release refers specifically to results received to date from the Crusader Prospect, as indicated by the red arrow in figure 1.

Nexus Minerals Limited (ASX: NXM) (Nexus or the Company) is pleased to advise that it has completed a 6,960m RC drill program on its 100% owned Wallbrook project in the eastern goldfields of Western Australia. The drilling was undertaken on two high priority drill targets, being the Crusader Prospect (3,708m drilled) and the Paint Prospect (3,252m drilled).

Nexus completed a 3,708m RC drill program at Crusader targeting mineralisation from surface to a vertical depth of around 100m. Initial results from this drilling program have confirmed the existence of significant mineralisation closely associated with a quartz-goethite supergene stockwork in the oxide regolith profile. The stockwork intensity correlates closely with higher gold grades. In the fresh rock, mineralisation is constrained to a series of steeply dipping structures defined by quartz sulphide veining within a potassic altered volcaniclastic host rock.

Significant intercepts reported +0.1g/t Au (4 meters or less internal waste) >1g/t Au intercepts reported seperately (2 meters or less internal waste) >10g/t Au reported seperately

Figure 5: Nexus Project Locations, Eastern Goldfields, WA

