0.061 AUD   +1.67%
NEXUS MINERALS : ' Crusader Prospect Returns High Grade Gold Results - 2 April 2019
PU
NEXUS MINERALS : Appendix 3B - 19 March 2019
PU
NEXUS MINERALS : Share Placement Plan Closed - 15 March 2019
PU
Nexus Minerals : ' Crusader Prospect Returns High Grade Gold Results - 2 April 2019

0
04/01/2019 | 10:07pm EDT

ASX ANNOUNCEMENT2 April 2019

NEXUS WALLBROOK GOLD PROJECT CRUSADER PROSPECT RETURNS HIGH GRADE GOLD RESULTS

_______________________________________________________________

ASX: NXM

Capital Structure

Shares on Issue 117.1 million Options 8.9 million

Cash on Hand $3.18million (31/12/2018)

Corporate Directory

Mr Paul Boyatzis Non-Executive Chairman

Mr Andy Tudor

Managing Director

Dr Mark Elliott Non-Executive Director

Mr Bruce Maluish Non-Executive Director

Mr Phillip Macleod

Company Secretary

Company GOLD Projects

Wallbrook Project

Pinnacles Project

Pinnacles JV Project

(with Saracen Gold Mines)

Triumph Project

Mt Celia Project

6,960m (48 holes) RC drill program completed at Nexus'

Wallbrook Gold Project across 2 prospects:

3,708m (35 holes) completed at the Crusader Prospect; and

3,252m (13 holes) completed at the Paint Prospect;

First batch of results received from 13 of the 35 holes drilled at Crusader Prospect;

All 13 holes intersected gold mineralisation;

High grade gold intersected (max 30.33g/t Au) within broad mineralised zones. Results include:

Hole#31 - 27m @ 3.18g/t Au (from 61m)

incl. 4m @ 11.70g/t Au

incl. 1m @ 30.33g/t Au

and 9m @ 3.40g/t Au

incl. 1m @ 10.29g/t Au

Hole#33 - 35m @ 2.85g/t Au (from 25m to EOH)

incl. 15m @ 6.23 g/t Au

incl. 1m @ 21.95g/t Au

and 1m @ 20.29g/t Au

and 1m @ 12.38g/t Au

Hole#37 - 35m @ 1.37g/t Au (from 40m)

incl. 7m @ 3.51g/t Au

incl. 1m @ 11.33g/t Au

Hole#32 - 39m @ 0.58g/t Au (from 21m to EOH)

incl. 7m @ 1.48g/t Au

and 3m @ 2.19g/t Au

Balance of results covering remaining two thirds of Crusader Prospect program, and first results from the Paint Prospect drill program expected in the coming weeks.

________________________________________________

Nexus Minerals Limited (ASX: NXM)

ABN: 96 122 074 006

41-47 Colin Street, West Perth, Western Australia 6005

PO Box 2803, West Perth WA 6872

T:+61 8 9481 1749 F: +61 8 9481 1756 W: www.nexus-minerals.com

Page 1 of 6

Nexus Minerals Limited (ASX: NXM) (Nexus or the Company) is pleased to advise that it has completed a 6,960m RC drill program on its 100% owned Wallbrook project in the eastern goldfields of Western Australia. The drilling was undertaken on two high priority drill targets, being the Crusader Prospect (3,708m drilled) and the Paint Prospect (3,252m drilled).

This release refers specifically to results received to date from the Crusader Prospect, as indicated by the red arrow in figure 1.

Figure 1: Nexus Wallbrook Project, Eastern Goldfields, WA

Page 2 of 6

Crusader Prospect Drill Results

Nexus completed a 3,708m RC drill program at Crusader targeting mineralisation from surface to a vertical depth of around 100m. Initial results from this drilling program have confirmed the existence of significant mineralisation closely associated with a quartz-goethite supergene stockwork in the oxide regolith profile. The stockwork intensity correlates closely with higher gold grades. In the fresh rock, mineralisation is constrained to a series of steeply dipping structures defined by quartz sulphide veining within a potassic altered volcaniclastic host rock.

Figure 2: Crusader Prospect - Nexus 2019 RC drill hole locations and results to date

Page 3 of 6

SiteID

Prospect

Easting

Northing

RL

Azimuth

Dip

Depth (m)

From

To

Width

Au (g/t)

NMWBRC19-026

Crusader

433472

6696300

378

90

-60

60

0

1

1

0.23

34

44

10

1.45

incl

35

41

6

2.29

53

57

4

0.87

incl

54

55

1

1.80

NMWBRC19-027

Crusader

433450

6696299

378

90

-60

100

57

58

1

0.11

66

78

12

0.14

90

94

4

1.66

incl

90

92

2

3.03

NMWBRC19-028

Crusader

433457

6696339

378

90

-60

60

1

2

1

0.43

16

18

2

0.24

29

52

23

0.99

incl

30

31

1

1.51

and

36

44

8

2.34

NMWBRC19-029

Crusader

433441

6696340

378

90

-60

100

1

2

1

0.13

27

48

21

0.71

incl

35

41

6

2.24

55

56

1

0.50

62

76

14

0.33

incl

73

75

2

1.36

94

96

2

0.85

incl

94

95

1

1.12

NMWBRC19-030

Crusader

433457

6696380

378

90

-60

60

0

1

1

0.11

29

30

1

0.12

37

47

10

0.75

incl

40

45

5

1.25

56

59

3

0.17

NMWBRC19-031

Crusader

433435

6696381

378

90

-60

100

32

47

15

1.66

incl

35

36

1

1.68

and

40

46

6

3.57

52

55

3

0.22

61

88

27

3.18

incl

62

66

4

11.70

1m @ 30.33g/t Au from 64 meters

and

73

75

2

1.83

78

87

9

3.40

1m @ 10.29g/t Au from 80 meters

NMWBRC19-032

Crusader

433457

6696402

378

90

-60

60

1

2

1

0.16

21

60 (EOH)

39

0.58

incl

27

28

1

1.19

and

37

44

7

1.48

and

51

54

3

2.19

NMWBRC19-033

Crusader

433461

6696417

378

90

-60

60

1

2

1

0.23

12

16

4

0.76

incl

12

13

1

2.00

25

60 (EOH)

35

2.85

incl

27

28

1

1.02

and

34

35

1

1.04

and

40

55

15

6.23

1m @ 21.95g/t Au from 42 meters

1m @ 20.29g/t Au from 44 meters

1m @ 12.38g/t Au from 48 meters

NMWBRC19-034

Crusader

433434

6696418

378

90

-60

100

1

2

1

0.42

28

43

15

0.13

51

74

23

0.75

incl

67

73

6

2.16

80

84

4

0.45

97

100 (EOH)

3

2.17

incl

98

100 (EOH)

2

3.18

NMWBRC19-035

Crusader

433416

6696422

378

90

-60

140

2

3

1

0.40

29

31

2

0.21

48

57

9

0.62

incl

55

56

1

3.76

67

80

13

0.56

incl

68

75

7

0.83

98

102

4

0.51

112

134

22

0.53

incl

114

116

2

2.05

120

124

4

1.01

NMWBRC19-036

Crusader

433458

6696441

378

90

-60

78

24

39

15

0.59

incl

32

33

1

4.95

47

76

29

0.76

incl

47

49

2

3.15

and

52

53

1

1.11

and

65

66

1

1.26

and

68

69

1

2.13

and

75

76

1

5.48

NMWBRC19-037

Crusader

433434

6696439

378

90

-60

114

25

32

7

0.11

40

75

35

1.37

incl

42

50

8

1.51

and

54

61

7

3.51

1m @ 11.33g/t Au from 56 meters

and

70

75

5

1.11

84

94

13

0.32

incl

92

93

1

1.13

and

96

97

1

1.02

108

109

1

0.36

NMWBRC19-038

Crusader

433410

6696441

378

90

-60

140

29

30

1

0.10

39

46

7

1.24

incl

45

46

1

7.47

54

55

1

0.34

88

92

4

0.60

100

106

6

0.52

incl

105

106

1

1.50

117

130

13

1.44

1m @ 17.29g/t Au from 122 meters

Significant intercepts reported +0.1g/t Au (4 meters or less internal waste) >1g/t Au intercepts reported seperately (2 meters or less internal waste) >10g/t Au reported seperately

Table 1: Crusader Prospect - Results to date

Page 4 of 6

About Nexus

Figure 5: Nexus Project Locations, Eastern Goldfields, WA

Nexus is actively exploring for gold deposits on its highly prospective tenement package in the Eastern Goldfields of Western Australia.

The consolidation of the highly prospective Wallbrook Gold Project (250km2) by the amalgamation of existing Nexus tenements with those acquired from both Saracen Mineral Holdings and Newmont Exploration, will further advance these gold exploration efforts.

Nexus Minerals' tenement package at the Pinnacles Gold Project is largely underexplored and commences less than 5km to the south of, and along strike from, Saracen's >5Moz Carosue Dam mining operations, and current operating Karari underground gold mine. Nexus holds a significant land package (125km2) of highly prospective geological terrane within a major regional structural corridor and is exploring for gold deposits.

Nexus is actively investing in new exploration techniques to refine the targeting approach for their current and future tenements, including the use of spectral data.

Nexus Minerals is a well-funded resource company with a portfolio of gold projects in Western Australia and a well-credentialed Board, assisted by an experienced management team.

Page 5 of 6

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Nexus Minerals Limited published this content on 02 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 April 2019 02:06:13 UTC
