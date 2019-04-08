Nexus Minerals : Crusader Prospect Returns More High Grade Gold Results - 9 April 2019

ASX ANNOUNCEMENT9 April 2019
NEXUS WALLBROOK GOLD PROJECT CRUSADER PROSPECT RETURNS MORE HIGH GRADE GOLD RESULTS
_______________________________________________________________
❖ 6,960m (48 holes) RC drill program completed at Nexus'
Wallbrook Gold Project across 2 prospects. 3,708m (35
holes) at the Crusader Prospect and 3,252m (13 holes) at
the Paint Prospect;
❖ Second batch of results received from 9 of the 35 holes
drilled at Crusader Prospect (22 holes now received);
❖ All 9 new holes intersected gold mineralisation;
❖ High grade gold intersected (max 15.07g/t Au) within
broad mineralised zones. Results include:
➢ Hole#43 - 20m @ 1.71g/t Au (from 93m)
✓ incl. 7m @ 4.46g/t Au
➢ Hole#45 - 32m @ 1.05g/t Au (from 46m)
✓ incl. 9m @ 2.76 g/t Au
✓ incl. 3m @ 4.96g/t Au
➢ Hole#47 - 46m @ 1.08g/t Au (from 33m)
✓ incl. 4m @ 6.36g/t Au
✓ incl. 1m @ 10.50g/t Au
➢ Hole#40 - 16m @ 1.34g/t Au (from 65m)
✓ incl. 3m @ 5.97g/t Au
incl. 1m @ 12.70g/t Au
➢ Hole#39 - 38m @ 0.91g/t Au (from 24m)
✓ incl. 7m @ 3.90g/t Au
✓ incl. 1m @ 15.07g/t Au
❖ Phase 2 Crusader RC drill program planning underway to:
➢ Infill drill density to allow a mineral resource
estimate to be undertaken;
➢ Better define shallow oxide gold potential (surface
to 100m); and
➢ Test depth extensions (below 100m) to the high-
grade zones (up to 30.33g/t Au) intersected to date
❖First batch of results received from 7 of the 13 holes drilled at Paint Prospect;
❖Broad zones of altered intrusive and volcanic rocks intersected with brick-red hematitic alteration;
❖Balance of results covering final third of Crusader Prospect program, and final half from the Paint Prospect drill program expected in the coming weeks.
Figure 1: Nexus Wallbrook Project, Eastern Goldfields, WA
Page 2 of 12
Nexus Minerals Limited (ASX: NXM) (Nexus or the Company) is pleased to advise further assay results from its completed 6,960m RC drill program on its 100% owned Wallbrook project in the eastern goldfields of Western Australia. The drilling was undertaken on two high priority drill targets, being the Crusader Prospect (3,708m drilled) and the Paint Prospect (3,252m drilled).
This release refers to results received to date from both the Crusader Prospect and the Paint Prospect, as seen on figure 1 above.
Crusader Prospect Drill Results
Nexus' completed a 3,708m RC drill program at Crusader targeting mineralisation from surface to a vertical depth of around 100m. Initial results from this drilling program have confirmed the existence of significant mineralisation closely associated with a quartz-goethite supergene stockwork in the oxide regolith profile. The stockwork intensity correlates closely with higher gold grades. In the fresh rock, high-grade mineralisation is constrained to a series of steeply dipping structures defined by quartz sulphide veining within a potassic altered volcaniclastic host rock.
Nexus' Managing Director, Andy Tudor commented. "We are very excited by the results received to date from both the shallow oxide component of the Crusader Prospect and the higher-graderesults returned from the steeply dipping mineralised zones in the fresh rock. The Nexus drilling has added a further 200m of strike to the south of the area drilled by previous operators, and potentially another 100m to the north, giving us a potential total mineralised strike distance of over 600m. The prospect also remains open at depth along the full strike extent, providing an excellent opportunity for the discovery of significant high-grademineralisation below the oxide component."
Page 3 of 12
Figure 2: Crusader Prospect - Nexus 2019 RC drill hole locations and results to date
Page 4 of 12
Figure 3: Crusader Prospect - Nexus 2019 RC drill hole X-Section 6696500mN
Page 5 of 12
