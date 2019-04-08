Log in
Nexus Minerals : Crusader Prospect Returns More High Grade Gold Results - 9 April 2019

04/08/2019 | 10:13pm EDT

ASX ANNOUNCEMENT9 April 2019

NEXUS WALLBROOK GOLD PROJECT CRUSADER PROSPECT RETURNS MORE HIGH GRADE GOLD RESULTS

_______________________________________________________________

6,960m (48 holes) RC drill program completed at Nexus'

ASX: NXM

Wallbrook Gold Project across 2 prospects. 3,708m (35

holes) at the Crusader Prospect and 3,252m (13 holes) at

Capital Structure

the Paint Prospect;

Shares on Issue 117.1 million

Second batch of results received from 9 of the 35 holes

Options 8.9 million

Cash on Hand $3.18million

drilled at Crusader Prospect (22 holes now received);

(31/12/2018)

All 9 new holes intersected gold mineralisation;

Corporate Directory

High grade gold intersected (max 15.07g/t Au) within

Mr Paul Boyatzis

broad mineralised zones. Results include:

Non-Executive Chairman

Hole#43 - 20m @ 1.71g/t Au (from 93m)

Mr Andy Tudor

incl. 7m @ 4.46g/t Au

Hole#45 - 32m @ 1.05g/t Au (from 46m)

Managing Director

incl. 9m @ 2.76 g/t Au

Dr Mark Elliott

incl. 3m @ 4.96g/t Au

Hole#47 - 46m @ 1.08g/t Au (from 33m)

Non-Executive Director

incl. 4m @ 6.36g/t Au

Mr Bruce Maluish

incl. 1m @ 10.50g/t Au

Non-Executive Director

Hole#40 - 16m @ 1.34g/t Au (from 65m)

incl. 3m @ 5.97g/t Au

Mr Phillip Macleod

incl. 1m @ 12.70g/t Au

Company Secretary

Hole#39 - 38m @ 0.91g/t Au (from 24m)

Company GOLD Projects

incl. 7m @ 3.90g/t Au

incl. 1m @ 15.07g/t Au

Wallbrook Project

Pinnacles Project

Phase 2 Crusader RC drill program planning underway to:

Pinnacles JV Project

Infill drill density to allow a mineral resource

estimate to be undertaken;

(with Saracen Gold Mines)

Better define shallow oxide gold potential (surface

Triumph Project

to 100m); and

Mt Celia Project

Test depth extensions (below 100m) to the high-

grade zones (up to 30.33g/t Au) intersected to date

________________________________________________

Nexus Minerals Limited (ASX: NXM)

ABN: 96 122 074 006

41-47 Colin Street, West Perth, Western Australia 6005

PO Box 2803, West Perth WA 6872

T:+61 8 9481 1749 F: +61 8 9481 1756 W: www.nexus-minerals.com

Page 1 of 12

First batch of results received from 7 of the 13 holes drilled at Paint Prospect;

Broad zones of altered intrusive and volcanic rocks intersected with brick-red hematitic alteration;

Balance of results covering final third of Crusader Prospect program, and final half from the Paint Prospect drill program expected in the coming weeks.

Figure 1: Nexus Wallbrook Project, Eastern Goldfields, WA

Page 2 of 12

Nexus Minerals Limited (ASX: NXM) (Nexus or the Company) is pleased to advise further assay results from its completed 6,960m RC drill program on its 100% owned Wallbrook project in the eastern goldfields of Western Australia. The drilling was undertaken on two high priority drill targets, being the Crusader Prospect (3,708m drilled) and the Paint Prospect (3,252m drilled).

This release refers to results received to date from both the Crusader Prospect and the Paint Prospect, as seen on figure 1 above.

Crusader Prospect Drill Results

Nexus' completed a 3,708m RC drill program at Crusader targeting mineralisation from surface to a vertical depth of around 100m. Initial results from this drilling program have confirmed the existence of significant mineralisation closely associated with a quartz-goethite supergene stockwork in the oxide regolith profile. The stockwork intensity correlates closely with higher gold grades. In the fresh rock, high-grade mineralisation is constrained to a series of steeply dipping structures defined by quartz sulphide veining within a potassic altered volcaniclastic host rock.

Nexus' Managing Director, Andy Tudor commented. "We are very excited by the results received to date from both the shallow oxide component of the Crusader Prospect and the higher-graderesults returned from the steeply dipping mineralised zones in the fresh rock. The Nexus drilling has added a further 200m of strike to the south of the area drilled by previous operators, and potentially another 100m to the north, giving us a potential total mineralised strike distance of over 600m. The prospect also remains open at depth along the full strike extent, providing an excellent opportunity for the discovery of significant high-grademineralisation below the oxide component."

Page 3 of 12

Figure 2: Crusader Prospect - Nexus 2019 RC drill hole locations and results to date

Page 4 of 12

Figure 3: Crusader Prospect - Nexus 2019 RC drill hole X-Section 6696500mN

Page 5 of 12

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Nexus Minerals Limited published this content on 09 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 April 2019 02:12:01 UTC
