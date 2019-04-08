Nexus Minerals : Crusader Prospect Returns More High Grade Gold Results - 9 April 2019

❖Balance of results covering final third of Crusader Prospect program, and final half from the Paint Prospect drill program expected in the coming weeks.

Nexus Minerals Limited (ASX: NXM) (Nexus or the Company) is pleased to advise further assay results from its completed 6,960m RC drill program on its 100% owned Wallbrook project in the eastern goldfields of Western Australia. The drilling was undertaken on two high priority drill targets, being the Crusader Prospect (3,708m drilled) and the Paint Prospect (3,252m drilled).

This release refers to results received to date from both the Crusader Prospect and the Paint Prospect, as seen on figure 1 above.

Crusader Prospect Drill Results

Nexus' completed a 3,708m RC drill program at Crusader targeting mineralisation from surface to a vertical depth of around 100m. Initial results from this drilling program have confirmed the existence of significant mineralisation closely associated with a quartz-goethite supergene stockwork in the oxide regolith profile. The stockwork intensity correlates closely with higher gold grades. In the fresh rock, high-grade mineralisation is constrained to a series of steeply dipping structures defined by quartz sulphide veining within a potassic altered volcaniclastic host rock.

Nexus' Managing Director, Andy Tudor commented. "We are very excited by the results received to date from both the shallow oxide component of the Crusader Prospect and the higher-graderesults returned from the steeply dipping mineralised zones in the fresh rock. The Nexus drilling has added a further 200m of strike to the south of the area drilled by previous operators, and potentially another 100m to the north, giving us a potential total mineralised strike distance of over 600m. The prospect also remains open at depth along the full strike extent, providing an excellent opportunity for the discovery of significant high-grademineralisation below the oxide component."

