Nexus Minerals : Notice of General Meeting/Proxy Form - 2 April 2019

"That, for the purpose ASX Listing Rule 10.11 and for all other purposes, approval is given for the Company to issue up to 438,596 Shares to Director, Mr Andrew Tudor (or his nominee) on the same terms and conditions as a Placement to Shareholders in February 2019 and as set out in the Explanatory Statement."

Voting Exclusion

The Company will disregard any votes cast in favour of this Resolution by Mr Andrew Tudor (and his nominee) or an associate of those persons. However, the Company need not disregard a vote if it is cast by a person as a proxy for a person who is entitled to vote, in accordance with the directions on the Proxy Form, or, it is cast by the person chairing the meeting as proxy for a person who is entitled to vote, in accordance with a direction on the Proxy Form to vote as the proxy decides.

Resolution 4 - Approval to Issue Shares to Director to Participate in Placement - P Boyatzis

To consider and, if thought fit, to pass, with or without amendment, the following resolution as an ordinary resolution:

"That, for the purpose ASX Listing Rule 10.11 and for all other purposes, approval is given for the Company to issue up to 400,000 Shares to Director, Mr Paul Boyatzis (or his nominee) on the same terms and conditions as a Placement to Shareholders in February 2019 and as set out in the Explanatory Statement."

Voting Exclusion

The Company will disregard any votes cast in favour of this Resolution by Mr Paul Boyatzis (and his nominee) or an associate of those persons. However, the Company need not disregard a vote if it is cast by a person as a proxy for a person who is entitled to vote, in accordance with the directions on the Proxy Form, or, it is cast by the person chairing the meeting as proxy for a person who is entitled to vote, in accordance with a direction on the Proxy Form to vote as the proxy decides.

Resolution 5 - Approval to Issue Shares to Director to Participate in Placement - M Elliott

To consider and, if thought fit, to pass, with or without amendment, the following resolution as an ordinary resolution:

"That, for the purpose ASX Listing Rule 10.11 and for all other purposes, approval is given for the Company to issue up to 350,877 Shares to Director, Dr Mark Elliott (or his nominee) on the same terms and conditions as a Placement to Shareholders in February 2019 and as set out in the Explanatory Statement."

Voting Exclusion

The Company will disregard any votes cast in favour of this Resolution by Dr Mark Elliott (and his nominee) or an associate of those persons. However, the Company need not disregard a vote if it is cast by a person as a proxy for a person who is entitled to vote, in accordance with the directions on the Proxy Form, or, it is cast by the person chairing the meeting as proxy for a person who is entitled to vote, in accordance with a direction on the Proxy Form to vote as the proxy decides.

By order of the Board

Phillip MacLeod

Company Secretary

2 April 2019