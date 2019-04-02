Nexus Minerals : Notice of General Meeting/Proxy Form - 2 April 2019
0
04/02/2019 | 03:17am EDT
NEXUS MINERALS LIMITED
ACN 122 074 006
NOTICE OF GENERAL MEETING
AND
EXPLANATORY STATEMENT
For the General Meeting to be held on
9 May 2019 at
9:00am (Western Standard Time) at
The Celtic Club
48 Ord Street
West Perth, Western Australia
This is an important document. Please read it carefully.
If you are unable to attend the Meeting, please complete the form of proxy enclosed
and return it in accordance with the instructions set out on that form.
TIME AND PLACE OF GENERAL MEETING AND HOW TO VOTE
Venue
The General Meeting of Nexus Minerals Limited will be held at:
The Celtic Club
Commencing
48 Ord Street
at 9:00am (Western Standard Time)
West Perth WA 6005
on Thursday,
9 May 2019.
How to Vote
You may vote by attending the Meeting in person, by proxy or authorised representative.
Voting in Person
To vote in person, attend the Meeting on the date and at the place set out above. The Meeting will commence at 9:00am (Western Standard Time).
Voting by Proxy
To vote by proxy, please complete and sign the enclosed Proxy Form and return by:
•Hand to the Company's registered office at 108 Forrest Street, Cottesloe, Western Australia, 6011;
•Facsimile to fax number +61 (8) 9481 1756;
•Post to PO Box 2803, West Perth, Western Australia, 6872; or
•Email topmacleod@gapcs.com.au,
so that it is received not later than 9:00am (WST) on 7 May 2019.
VOTING AND PROXIES
1.A Shareholder of the Company entitled to attend and vote is entitled to appoint not more than two proxies. Where more than one proxy is appointed, each proxy must be appointed to represent a specified proportion of the Shareholder's voting rights. If the Shareholder appoints two proxies and the appointment does not specify this proportion, each proxy may exercise half of the votes. A proxy need not be a Shareholder of the Company.
2.Where a voting exclusion applies, the Company need not disregard a vote if it is cast by the person who is entitled to vote in accordance with the directions on the proxy form or it is cast by the person chairing the Meeting as proxy for a person who is entitled to vote, in accordance with a direction on the proxy form to vote as the proxy decides.
3.The Chairman of the Meeting will vote undirected proxies in favour of all Resolutions.
4.In accordance with Regulation 7.11.37 of the Corporations Act, the Directors have set a date to determine the identity of those entitled to attend and vote at the Meeting. The date is 7 May 2019 at 5.00pm (Western Standard Time).
5.A proxy form is attached. If required it should be completed, signed and returned to the Company's registered office in accordance with the instructions on that form.
Nexus Minerals Limited
Notice of General Meeting and Explanatory Statement
2
NEXUS MINERALS LIMITED
ACN 122 074 006
NOTICE OF GENERAL MEETING
Notice is hereby given that the General Meeting of the Shareholders of Nexus Minerals Limited will be held at The Celtic Club, 48 Ord Street, West Perth, Western Australia on Thursday, 9 May 2019 at 9:00am (WST) for the purpose of transacting the following business.
The attached Explanatory Statement is provided to supply Shareholders with information to enable Shareholders to make an informed decision regarding the Resolutions set out in this Notice. The Explanatory Statement is to be read in conjunction with this Notice.
AGENDA
BUSINESS
Resolution 1 - Ratification of Prior Placement of Shares Under Listing Rule 7.1
To consider and, if thought fit, to pass, with or without amendment, the following resolution as an ordinary resolution:
"That, for the purpose ASX Listing Rule 7.4 and for all other purposes, Shareholders ratify the issue of 13,200,000 Shares on the terms and conditions set out in the Explanatory Statement."
Voting Exclusion
The Company will disregard any votes cast in favour of this Resolution by or on behalf of a person who participated in the issue or an associate of those persons. However, the Company need not disregard a vote if it is cast by a person as a proxy for a person who is entitled to vote, in accordance with the directions on the Proxy Form, or, it is cast by the person chairing the meeting as proxy for a person who is entitled to vote, in accordance with a direction on the Proxy Form to vote as the proxy decides.
Resolution 2 - Ratification of Prior Placement of Shares Under Listing Rule 7.1A
To consider and, if thought fit, to pass, with or without amendment, the following resolution as an ordinary resolution:
"That, for the purpose ASX Listing Rule 7.4 and for all other purposes, Shareholders ratify the issue of 8,800,000 Shares on the terms and conditions set out in the Explanatory Statement."
Voting Exclusion
The Company will disregard any votes cast in favour of this Resolution by or on behalf of a person who participated in the issue or an associate of those persons. However, the Company need not disregard a vote if it is cast by a person as a proxy for a person who is entitled to vote, in accordance with the directions on the Proxy Form, or, it is cast by the person chairing the meeting as proxy for a person who is entitled to vote, in accordance with a direction on the Proxy Form to vote as the proxy decides.
Resolution 3 - Approval to Issue Shares to Director to Participate in Placement - A Tudor
To consider and, if thought fit, to pass, with or without amendment, the following resolution as an ordinary resolution:
Nexus Minerals Limited
Notice of General Meeting and Explanatory Statement
3
"That, for the purpose ASX Listing Rule 10.11 and for all other purposes, approval is given for the Company to issue up to 438,596 Shares to Director, Mr Andrew Tudor (or his nominee) on the same terms and conditions as a Placement to Shareholders in February 2019 and as set out in the Explanatory Statement."
Voting Exclusion
The Company will disregard any votes cast in favour of this Resolution by Mr Andrew Tudor (and his nominee) or an associate of those persons. However, the Company need not disregard a vote if it is cast by a person as a proxy for a person who is entitled to vote, in accordance with the directions on the Proxy Form, or, it is cast by the person chairing the meeting as proxy for a person who is entitled to vote, in accordance with a direction on the Proxy Form to vote as the proxy decides.
Resolution 4 - Approval to Issue Shares to Director to Participate in Placement - P Boyatzis
To consider and, if thought fit, to pass, with or without amendment, the following resolution as an ordinary resolution:
"That, for the purpose ASX Listing Rule 10.11 and for all other purposes, approval is given for the Company to issue up to 400,000 Shares to Director, Mr Paul Boyatzis (or his nominee) on the same terms and conditions as a Placement to Shareholders in February 2019 and as set out in the Explanatory Statement."
Voting Exclusion
The Company will disregard any votes cast in favour of this Resolution by Mr Paul Boyatzis (and his nominee) or an associate of those persons. However, the Company need not disregard a vote if it is cast by a person as a proxy for a person who is entitled to vote, in accordance with the directions on the Proxy Form, or, it is cast by the person chairing the meeting as proxy for a person who is entitled to vote, in accordance with a direction on the Proxy Form to vote as the proxy decides.
Resolution 5 - Approval to Issue Shares to Director to Participate in Placement - M Elliott
To consider and, if thought fit, to pass, with or without amendment, the following resolution as an ordinary resolution:
"That, for the purpose ASX Listing Rule 10.11 and for all other purposes, approval is given for the Company to issue up to 350,877 Shares to Director, Dr Mark Elliott (or his nominee) on the same terms and conditions as a Placement to Shareholders in February 2019 and as set out in the Explanatory Statement."
Voting Exclusion
The Company will disregard any votes cast in favour of this Resolution by Dr Mark Elliott (and his nominee) or an associate of those persons. However, the Company need not disregard a vote if it is cast by a person as a proxy for a person who is entitled to vote, in accordance with the directions on the Proxy Form, or, it is cast by the person chairing the meeting as proxy for a person who is entitled to vote, in accordance with a direction on the Proxy Form to vote as the proxy decides.
By order of the Board
Phillip MacLeod
Company Secretary
2 April 2019
Nexus Minerals Limited
Notice of General Meeting and Explanatory Statement
4
NEXUS MINERALS LIMITED
ACN 122 074 006
EXPLANATORY STATEMENT
This Explanatory Statement is intended to provide Shareholders with sufficient information to assess the merits of the Resolutions contained in this Notice.
The Directors recommend that Shareholders read this Explanatory Statement in full before making any decision in relation to the Resolutions.
1.RESOLUTION 1 - RATIFICATION OF PRIOR PLACEMENT OF SHARES UNDER LISTING RULE 7.1
1.1General
On 20 February 2019, the Company announced to ASX a placement of 22 million Shares at a price of $0.057 per Share to sophisticated and professional investor clients of Hartleys Limited to raise approximately $1.254 million (Placement) to be used to fund exploration including a reverse circulation drilling program on the Company's Wallbrook Gold Project and working capital. The Company also announced that Directors committed to subscribing for a total of $67,800 (1,189,473 Shares) on the same terms as the Placement, subject to shareholder approval.
On 28 February 2019, the Company issued 22,000,000 Shares and lodged an Appendix 3B and cleansing notice with ASX relating to that issue. 13,200,000 Shares were issued under Listing Rule 7.1 and 8,800,000 Shares were issued under Listing Rule 7.1A.
Resolution 1 seeks Shareholder ratification pursuant to ASX Listing Rule 7.4 for the issue of the 13,200,000 Shares.
ASX Listing Rule 7.1 provides that a company must not, subject to specified exceptions, issue or agree to issue more equity securities during any 12-month period than that amount which represents 15% of the number of fully paid ordinary securities on issue at the commencement of that 12-month period.
ASX Listing Rule 7.4 sets out an exception to ASX Listing Rule 7.1. It provides that where a company in general meeting ratifies the previous issue of securities made pursuant to ASX Listing Rule 7.1 (and provided that the previous issue did not breach ASX Listing Rule 7.1) those securities will be deemed to have been made with shareholder approval for the purpose of ASX Listing Rule 7.1.
By ratifying this issue, the Company will retain the flexibility to issue equity securities in the future up to the 15% annual placement capacity set out in ASX Listing Rule 7.1 without the requirement to obtain prior Shareholder approval.
1.2Technical information required by ASX Listing Rule 7.4
Pursuant to and in accordance with ASX Listing Rule 7.5, the following information is provided in relation to Resolution 1:
(a)13,200,000 Shares were issued;
(b)the Shares were issued at a price of $0.057 per Share;
(c)the Shares were fully paid ordinary shares issued on the same terms and conditions as the Company's existing Shares on issue;
(d)a voting exclusion statement is included in the Notice;
(e)the Shares were issued to participants in the Placement, who were all sophisticated and professional investor clients of Hartleys Limited. None of these subscribers are related parties of the Company; and
(f)the funds raised from the Placement of Shares are to be used as set out in Section 1.1 above.
Nexus Minerals Limited
Notice of General Meeting and Explanatory Statement
5
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Nexus Minerals Limited published this content on 02 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 April 2019 07:16:11 UTC