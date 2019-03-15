Log in
NEXUS MINERALS LTD

NEXUS MINERALS LTD

(NXM)
Nexus Minerals : Share Placement Plan Closed - 15 March 2019

03/15/2019 | 12:59am EDT

ASX ANNOUNCEMENT

15 March 2019

SHARE PURCHASE PLAN CLOSED _______________________________________________________________

ASX: NXM Capital Structure

Shares on Issue 111 million Options 8.9 million

Cash on Hand $3.18million (31/12/2018)

Corporate Directory

Mr Paul Boyatzis Non-Executive Chairman

Mr Andy Tudor Managing Director

Dr Mark Elliott Non-Executive DirectorMr Bruce Maluish Non-Executive DirectorMr Phillip Macleod Company Secretary

Company GOLD Projects

Wallbrook Project

Pinnacles ProjectPinnacles JV Project

(with Saracen Gold Mines)

Triumph Project

Mt Celia Project

Nexus Minerals Limited (ASX: NXM) (Nexus or the Company) advises

that the Share Purchase Plan (SPP) announced 20 February 2019 has closed with valid applications received from eligible shareholders for 6,517,515 fully paid ordinary shares at 5.7 cents per share.

The total amount raised under the SPP is $371,500. This represents a positive shareholder uptake of 49% of the maximum raising targeted under the SPP.

Nexus provided all eligible shareholders with the opportunity to participate in the SPP to raise up to $750,000. The SPP was offered on the same terms as the placement announced on 20 February and completed 28 February 2019 that raised $1,254,000.

The SPP shares will be issued on 19 March 2019.

Managing Director Andy Tudor said "I would like to thank all investors who participated in the SPP. I look forward to sharing the results from the RC drilling program currently underway on the Paint and Crusader

Prospects on the Company's Wallbrook Gold Project when they become available."

- Ends -

Enquiries Mr Andy Tudor, Managing Director Mr Paul Boyatzis, Non-Executive Chairman

Contact Phone: 08 9481 1749

Website www.nexus-minerals.com

ASX CodeNXMFor Media and Broker Enquiries:

Andrew Rowell - Cannings Purple +61 8 6314 6314

________________________________________________

Nexus Minerals Limited (ASX: NXM)

ABN: 96 122 074 006

41-47 Colin Street, West Perth, Western Australia 6005

PO Box 2803, West Perth WA 6872

T:+61 8 9481 1749 F: +61 8 9481 1756 W: www.nexus-minerals.com

Page 1 of 2

About Nexus

Figure 1: Nexus Project Locations, Eastern Goldfields, WA

Nexus is actively exploring for gold deposits on its highly prospective tenement package in the Eastern Goldfields of Western Australia.

The consolidation of the highly prospective Wallbrook Gold Project (250km2) by the amalgamation of existing Nexus tenements with those acquired from both Saracen Mineral Holdings and Newmont Exploration, will further advance these gold exploration efforts.

Nexus Minerals' tenement package at the Pinnacles Gold Project is largely underexplored and commences less than 5km to the south of, and along strike from, Saracen's >5Moz Carosue Dam mining operations, and current operating Karari underground gold mine. Nexus holds a significant land package (125km2) of highly prospective geological terrane within a major regional structural corridor and is exploring for gold deposits.

Nexus is actively investing in new exploration techniques to refine the targeting approach for their current and future tenements, including the use of spectral data.

The Company also has a joint venture over the Pinnacles JV Gold Project with Saracen (see ASX Release 17 September 2015). This joint venture is consistent with the Company strategy of investing in advanced gold exploration assets.

Nexus Minerals is a well-funded resource company with a portfolio of gold projects in Western Australia. With a well-credentialed Board, assisted by an experienced management team, the Company is well placed to capitalise on opportunities as they emerge in the resource sector.

Page 2 of 2

Disclaimer

Nexus Minerals Limited published this content on 15 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 March 2019 04:58:07 UTC
Managers
NameTitle
Andrew Tudor Chief Executive Officer, Director & MD
Paul Michael Boyatzis Non-Executive Chairman
Stanley Mark Elliott Independent Non-Executive Director
Bruce Dennis Maluish Independent Non-Executive Director
Phillip James MacLeod Secretary
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NEXUS MINERALS LTD15.38%0
BHP GROUP LTD7.71%125 378
BHP GROUP PLC4.77%125 378
RIO TINTO11.77%94 490
RIO TINTO LIMITED15.85%94 490
ANGLO AMERICAN11.18%37 784
