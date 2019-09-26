Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Nexway AG    NWAY   DE000A2E3707

NEXWAY AG

(NWAY)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

NEXWAY : COMPLETES REBRANDING - FACEBANK AG NOW LARGEST SHAREHOLDER

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/26/2019 | 01:50pm EDT

DGAP-News: Nexway AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous/Investment
NEXWAY COMPLETES REBRANDING - FACEBANK AG NOW LARGEST SHAREHOLDER

26.09.2019 / 19:45
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

NEXWAY COMPLETES REBRANDING - FACEBANK AG NOW LARGEST SHAREHOLDER


Karlsruhe / Paris, September 26, 2019 - Nexway AG has launched a new brand identity following the renaming of asknet AG into Nexway AG and the integration of the French Nexway SAS group. This includes a new website at www.nexway.com. With an aggressive go-to-market through unified global sales team and solid operational marketing under the new Nexway brand, the company aims at becoming a leading global Commerce-as-a-Service and merchant services provider. This closes a successful transformation period which started in 2017 and included the renewal of the management and supervisory boards, bringing in experienced leaders to implement change towards growth. Further key achievements were the acquisition of Nexway SAS, the merge of the two entities and the creation of a solid new player in the very dynamic market of ecommerce and payment.

Furthermore, Facebank AG, a private Swiss investment company and a 100% subsidiary of the US-listed technology and entertainment company Pulse Evolution Group, Inc.[*] (www.pulseevolution.com) increased its shareholding and is now the largest shareholder of Nexway AG. Pulse Evolution had entered a share purchase agreement with the former majority shareholder The Native SA on August 16, 2019 to acquire through Facebank AG its entire shareholding. After the finalization of the transaction and the transfer of the shares, Facebank now holds 62,62% of Nexway AG through its French shareholding StockAccess Holdings SAS.

Facebank AG is part of the Pulse Evolution Group, Inc.* (OTCQB: DGLF), a leading developer of hyper-realistic digital humans for entertainment, virtual reality, augmented reality and artificial intelligence.

Aston Fallen, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Nexway AG says: "The last years were a period of profound change that culminated in the acquisition of Nexway SAS by the former asknet AG. With our new brand and sales team we will now work towards our goals and also start exploring synergies with our new majority shareholder, particularly in the US market, where Facebank and its partners hold additional digital investments."

The publication of Nexway AG's consolidated half-year figures 2019 is scheduled for October 31, 2019.
 

About Nexway

Nexway AG (formerly asknet AG, www.nexway.com) is a leading ecommerce and payment player. Combining technology and managed services, the Nexway Group offers solutions to software, video games, services and retail companies to run and maximize their online sales worldwide. Nexway clients leverage subscription models, local payment methods, fraud prevention, partner & reseller management and customer insights to transform their purchasing experience and grow their business. The company also provides software procurement and distribution services to European academic institutions, students and alumni. The company is based in Karlsruhe and listed on the Frankfurt Stock exchange (Ticker: NWAY, ISIN: DE000A2E3707).
 

Media Contact
Florian Kirchmann
+49 221 9140-97 0
investors@nexway.com

[*] Note: The company has requested a formal name and symbol change, anticipated to be approved by the week ending September 27, 2019. The company's new name will be Facebank Group, Inc., trading under the symbol FBNK.


26.09.2019 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Nexway AG
Vincenz-Priessnitz-Str. 3
76131 Karlsruhe
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)721 / 964 58-0
Fax: +49 (0)721 / 964 58-99
E-mail: info@asknet.de
Internet: www.asknet.de
ISIN: DE000A2E3707
WKN: A2E370
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Basic Board), Munich, Stuttgart
EQS News ID: 881085

 
End of News DGAP News Service

881085  26.09.2019 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=881085&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on NEXWAY AG
01:50pNEXWAY : Completes rebranding - facebank ag now largest shareholder
EQ
07/22ASKNET : Nexway AG (formerly asknet AG) Reports First-Time Consolidated 6 Months..
EQ
07/12ASKNET : | Nexway Team is attending the exciting Affiliate Summit East in New Yo..
PU
06/28ASKNET : Supervisory Board of asknet AG appoints new Executive Board
EQ
06/26ASKNET : abstains from capital increase until further notice
EQ
06/25ASKNET : trade; | Nexway™ partners with Dataiku™ & boosts its client..
PU
06/25ASKNET : | Nexway launches Accelerate! to address the opportunities of the marke..
EQ
06/17ASKNET : | Nexway Team is attending the global EdTech conference ISTE in Philade..
PU
06/06ASKNET : | Nexway Team is attending the exciting E3 in Los Angeles, from June 11..
PU
05/29ASKNET : Nexway Team is attending the exciting Money 20/20 Europe in Amsterdam, ..
PU
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 211 M
EBIT 2019 -1,60 M
Net income 2019 -1,20 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -11,8x
P/E ratio 2020 14,3x
Capi. / Sales2019 0,07x
Capi. / Sales2020 0,05x
Capitalization 13,7 M
Chart NEXWAY AG
Duration : Period :
Nexway AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NEXWAY AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 39,10  €
Last Close Price 21,40  €
Spread / Highest target 82,7%
Spread / Average Target 82,7%
Spread / Lowest Target 82,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Aston Fallen Chairman-Supervisory Board
Victor Iezuitov Chief Executive Officer
Norman Hansen Chief Operating Officer
Noel Kienzle Head-Technology & Data Security
Joern Matuszewski Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NEXWAY AG92.66%15
SALESFORCE.COM11.70%133 920
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION25.94%126 822
ACCENTURE35.36%121 611
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES8.01%110 304
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING23.31%70 160
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group