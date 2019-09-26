DGAP-News: Nexway AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous/Investment

26.09.2019 / 19:45

NEXWAY COMPLETES REBRANDING - FACEBANK AG NOW LARGEST SHAREHOLDER



Karlsruhe / Paris, September 26, 2019 - Nexway AG has launched a new brand identity following the renaming of asknet AG into Nexway AG and the integration of the French Nexway SAS group. This includes a new website at www.nexway.com. With an aggressive go-to-market through unified global sales team and solid operational marketing under the new Nexway brand, the company aims at becoming a leading global Commerce-as-a-Service and merchant services provider. This closes a successful transformation period which started in 2017 and included the renewal of the management and supervisory boards, bringing in experienced leaders to implement change towards growth. Further key achievements were the acquisition of Nexway SAS, the merge of the two entities and the creation of a solid new player in the very dynamic market of ecommerce and payment.

Furthermore, Facebank AG, a private Swiss investment company and a 100% subsidiary of the US-listed technology and entertainment company Pulse Evolution Group, Inc.[*] (www.pulseevolution.com) increased its shareholding and is now the largest shareholder of Nexway AG. Pulse Evolution had entered a share purchase agreement with the former majority shareholder The Native SA on August 16, 2019 to acquire through Facebank AG its entire shareholding. After the finalization of the transaction and the transfer of the shares, Facebank now holds 62,62% of Nexway AG through its French shareholding StockAccess Holdings SAS.

Facebank AG is part of the Pulse Evolution Group, Inc.* (OTCQB: DGLF), a leading developer of hyper-realistic digital humans for entertainment, virtual reality, augmented reality and artificial intelligence.

Aston Fallen, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Nexway AG says: "The last years were a period of profound change that culminated in the acquisition of Nexway SAS by the former asknet AG. With our new brand and sales team we will now work towards our goals and also start exploring synergies with our new majority shareholder, particularly in the US market, where Facebank and its partners hold additional digital investments."

The publication of Nexway AG's consolidated half-year figures 2019 is scheduled for October 31, 2019.



About Nexway

Nexway AG (formerly asknet AG, www.nexway.com) is a leading ecommerce and payment player. Combining technology and managed services, the Nexway Group offers solutions to software, video games, services and retail companies to run and maximize their online sales worldwide. Nexway clients leverage subscription models, local payment methods, fraud prevention, partner & reseller management and customer insights to transform their purchasing experience and grow their business. The company also provides software procurement and distribution services to European academic institutions, students and alumni. The company is based in Karlsruhe and listed on the Frankfurt Stock exchange (Ticker: NWAY, ISIN: DE000A2E3707).



Media Contact

Florian Kirchmann

+49 221 9140-97 0

investors@nexway.com



[*] Note: The company has requested a formal name and symbol change, anticipated to be approved by the week ending September 27, 2019. The company's new name will be Facebank Group, Inc., trading under the symbol FBNK.