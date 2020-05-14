Log in
Nexway : carries out a capital increase with subscription rights with a volume of around EUR 3.9 million and subscription period from 18 May 2020 to 31 May 2020

05/14/2020 | 05:35am EDT

DGAP-News: Nexway AG / Key word(s): Capital Increase/Financing
Nexway carries out a capital increase with subscription rights with a volume of around EUR 3.9 million and subscription period from 18 May 2020 to 31 May 2020

14.05.2020 / 11:31
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Nexway AG: Nexway carries out a capital increase with subscription rights with a volume of around EUR 3.9 million and subscription period from 18 May 2020 to 31 May 2020

ADVERTISEMENT!

May 14, 2020, Karlsruhe - As previously announced at the end of April 2020, the management board of Nexway AG, an e-commerce service company listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and with headquarter in Karlsruhe (ticker: NWAY, ISIN: DE000A2E3707), has decided, with the approval of the supervisory board, to implement a capital increase with indirect subscription rights for the current shareholders. The public offer in the context of the capital increase will be made without a prospectus. The German Federal Financial Supervisory Authority (BaFin) today approved the publication of the securities information sheet (Wertpapierinformationsblatt) required for the public offering.

The current shareholders will be offered 653,765 newly issued registered ordinary shares of Nexway AG with a proportionate amount of the share capital of EUR 1.00 each at a subscription price of EUR 6.00 per share. The total volume of the capital increase will amount to approximately EUR 3.9 million when fully placed.

During the period from 18 May 2020 to 31 May 2020 (inclusive in each case), shareholders of the company have the opportunity to exercise their subscription rights via their depositary bank. The subscription ratio is 1:1, i.e. one share held by a shareholder entitles the holder to subscribe to one newly issued share. A corresponding subscription offer will be published in the Federal Gazette on May 15, 2020.

The securities information sheet has been published on the website of Nexway AG at https://www.nexway.com/capital-increase-2/ and is available for download there.

The proceeds of the issue are to be used as additional equity capital to finance further expansion.
 

Contact
Norman Hansen (CEO)
49(0)721/96458-0
investors@nexway.com


14.05.2020 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Nexway AG
Vincenz-Priessnitz-Str. 3
76131 Karlsruhe
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)721 / 964 58-0
Fax: +49 (0)721 / 964 58-99
E-mail: investors@nexway.com
Internet: https://www.nexway.com
ISIN: DE000A2E3707
WKN: A2E370
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Basic Board), Munich, Stuttgart
EQS News ID: 1044919

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1044919  14.05.2020 



© EQS 2020
