NFI : New Flyer supports San Francisco launch of emission-reducing Green Zones – first initiative of its kind in the world

Financials (USD) Sales 2019 2 948 M EBIT 2019 216 M Net income 2019 107 M Debt 2019 1 091 M Yield 2019 6,01% P/E ratio 2019 11,3x P/E ratio 2020 8,00x EV / Sales2019 0,82x EV / Sales2020 0,70x Capitalization 1 313 M

Technical analysis trends NFI GROUP INC. Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bearish Bearish Bearish

Consensus Sell Buy Mean consensus OUTPERFORM Number of Analysts 8 Average target price 28,69 $ Last Close Price 21,05 $ Spread / Highest target 71,4% Spread / Average Target 36,3% Spread / Lowest Target 6,95%

Managers Name Title Paul Soubry President, CEO & Non-Independent Director Brian Vincent Tobin Chairman Glenn Asham Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President Alex Kirshner Vice President-Information Technology Larry Dean Edwards Independent Director

Sector and Competitors 1st jan. Capitalization (M$) NFI GROUP INC. -18.30% 1 315 PACCAR 23.11% 24 270 KOMATSU LTD. 9.25% 21 581 KUBOTA CORPORATION 10.58% 18 887 KNORR-BREMSE 12.39% 15 758 CNH INDUSTRIAL NV 17.26% 14 576