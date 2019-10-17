NFI : New Flyer supports San Francisco launch of emission-reducing Green Zones – first initiative of its kind in the world
10/17/2019 | 03:54am EDT
Disclaimer
New Flyer Industries Inc. published this content on 16 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 October 2019 07:53:03 UTC
Latest news on NFI GROUP INC.
Sales 2019
2 948 M
EBIT 2019
216 M
Net income 2019
107 M
Debt 2019
1 091 M
Yield 2019
6,01%
P/E ratio 2019
11,3x
P/E ratio 2020
8,00x
EV / Sales2019
0,82x
EV / Sales2020
0,70x
Capitalization
1 313 M
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Technical analysis trends NFI GROUP INC.
Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bearish Bearish Bearish
Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
8
Average target price
28,69 $
Last Close Price
21,05 $
Spread / Highest target
71,4%
Spread / Average Target
36,3%
Spread / Lowest Target
6,95%
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.