Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Toronto Stock Exchange  >  NFI Group Inc.    NFI   CA62910L1022

NFI GROUP INC.

(NFI)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

NFI : New Flyer supports San Francisco launch of emission-reducing Green Zones – first initiative of its kind in the world

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/17/2019 | 03:54am EDT

Disclaimer

New Flyer Industries Inc. published this content on 16 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 October 2019 07:53:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on NFI GROUP INC.
03:54aNFI : New Flyer supports San Francisco launch of emission-reducing Green Zones &..
PU
10/16NFI : Announces Date of Third Quarter 2019 Results and Upcoming Investor Events
AQ
10/07NFI : Alexander Dennis awarded 180 Enviro500 double deck bus order from Hong Kon..
AQ
10/04NFI : Valley Metro reduces Phoenix's carbon footprint with another order of New ..
PU
10/04NFI : New Flyer's Jennifer McNeill named to Canada's Clean50 sustainability lead..
PU
09/27NFI GROUP INC : Ex-dividend day for
FA
09/17NFI : New Flyer announces additional 110 buses ordered for Washington, DC transi..
AQ
09/16NFI GROUP INC : . Announces Third Quarter 2019 Dividend
AQ
08/14NFI : BC Transit propels its low carbon promise with another order of 68 New Fly..
AQ
08/13NFI : Announces Second Quarter 2019 Results
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 2 948 M
EBIT 2019 216 M
Net income 2019 107 M
Debt 2019 1 091 M
Yield 2019 6,01%
P/E ratio 2019 11,3x
P/E ratio 2020 8,00x
EV / Sales2019 0,82x
EV / Sales2020 0,70x
Capitalization 1 313 M
Chart NFI GROUP INC.
Duration : Period :
NFI Group Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NFI GROUP INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 28,69  $
Last Close Price 21,05  $
Spread / Highest target 71,4%
Spread / Average Target 36,3%
Spread / Lowest Target 6,95%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Paul Soubry President, CEO & Non-Independent Director
Brian Vincent Tobin Chairman
Glenn Asham Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Alex Kirshner Vice President-Information Technology
Larry Dean Edwards Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NFI GROUP INC.-18.30%1 315
PACCAR23.11%24 270
KOMATSU LTD.9.25%21 581
KUBOTA CORPORATION10.58%18 887
KNORR-BREMSE12.39%15 758
CNH INDUSTRIAL NV17.26%14 576
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group