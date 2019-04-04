Correction of a release from 03/04/2019, 08:59 CET/CEST - NFON AG: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
04/04/2019 | 02:45am EDT
DGAP Total Voting Rights Announcement: NFON AG
04.04.2019 / 08:39
Total Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Correction of a publication dated 03.04.2019
1. Details of issuer
NFON AG
Machtlfinger Straße 7
81379 Munich
Germany
2. Type of capital measure
Type of capital measure
Date of status / date of effect
Conditional capital increase (Sec. 41 para. 2 WpHG)
X
Other capital measure (Sec. 41 para. 1 WpHG)
22 March 2019
3. New total number of voting rights:
14.091.554
