MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Nfon AG    NFN   DE000A0N4N52

NFON AG

(NFN)
Correction of a release from 03/04/2019, 08:59 CET/CEST - NFON AG: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

04/04/2019 | 02:45am EDT

DGAP Total Voting Rights Announcement: NFON AG
Correction of a release from 03/04/2019, 08:59 CET/CEST - NFON AG: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

04.04.2019 / 08:39
Total Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Correction of a publication dated 03.04.2019

1. Details of issuer
NFON AG
Machtlfinger Straße 7
81379 Munich
Germany

2. Type of capital measure
  Type of capital measure Date of status / date of effect
  Conditional capital increase (Sec. 41 para. 2 WpHG)
X Other capital measure (Sec. 41 para. 1 WpHG) 22 March 2019

3. New total number of voting rights:
14.091.554


04.04.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: NFON AG
Machtlfinger Straße 7
81379 Munich
Germany
Internet: www.nfon.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

795831  04.04.2019 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=795831&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
