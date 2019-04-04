DGAP Total Voting Rights Announcement: NFON AG

Correction of a release from 03/04/2019, 08:59 CET/CEST - NFON AG: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution



04.04.2019 / 08:39

Total Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Correction of a publication dated 03.04.2019



1. Details of issuer NFON AG

Machtlfinger Straße 7

81379 Munich

Germany

2. Type of capital measure Type of capital measure Date of status / date of effect Conditional capital increase (Sec. 41 para. 2 WpHG) X Other capital measure (Sec. 41 para. 1 WpHG) 22 March 2019

3. New total number of voting rights: 14.091.554



