NFON AG

NFON AG

(NFN)
  Report  
NFON AG: Active Ownership Fund exercises stock option and increases equity stake in NFON

0
10/21/2019 | 11:40am EDT

DGAP-Ad-hoc: NFON AG / Key word(s): Capital Increase/Miscellaneous
NFON AG: Active Ownership Fund exercises stock option and increases equity stake in NFON

21-Oct-2019 / 17:36 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Ad-hoc announcement

Active Ownership Fund exercises stock option and increases equity stake in NFON

Munich, October 21, 2019 - The Management Board of NFON AG, Munich, has announced that Active Ownership Fund SICAV-FIS SCS, Luxembourg, is exercising its option from the warrant bond issued in July 2019 with effect from today. The warrant entitles the holder to subscribe to 964,015 ordinary bearer shares from the Conditional Capital of NFON AG with a share in the share capital of EUR 1.00 per share. The exercise price per share is EUR 11.00. Shareholders' subscription rights were excluded. The exercise of the option increases the share capital of NFON AG to EUR 15,055,569.00, divided into 15,055,569 no-par value shares.

 

Investor Relations Contact

NFON AG
Sabina Prüser
Head of Investor Relations
+49 89 45300 134
sabina.prueser@nfon.com

Media Contact

NFON AG
Thorsten Wehner
Vice President Public Relations
+49 89 45300 121
thorsten.wehner@nfon.com

 

Disclaimer

This communication is for information purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy or subscribe for any securities of the Company. The securities discussed herein have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an exemption from registration under the U.S. Securities Act. There will be no public offering of the securities discussed in this release in the United States of America and the information contained in this release does not constitute an offer of securities for sale. This announcement is not for distribution, publication or transmission, directly or indirectly, to or within the United States of America, Australia, Canada, Japan or any other jurisdiction in which such distribution is unlawful, or to U.S. persons.

21-Oct-2019 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: NFON AG
Machtlfinger Straße 7
81379 Munich
Germany
Phone: +49 89 453 00 0
E-mail: info@nfon.com
Internet: www.nfon.com
ISIN: DE000A0N4N52
WKN: A0N4N5
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 893595

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

893595  21-Oct-2019 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=893595&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
