NFON AG: Active Ownership Fund exercises stock option and increases equity stake in NFON

Ad-hoc announcement Active Ownership Fund exercises stock option and increases equity stake in NFON Munich, October 21, 2019 - The Management Board of NFON AG, Munich, has announced that Active Ownership Fund SICAV-FIS SCS, Luxembourg, is exercising its option from the warrant bond issued in July 2019 with effect from today. The warrant entitles the holder to subscribe to 964,015 ordinary bearer shares from the Conditional Capital of NFON AG with a share in the share capital of EUR 1.00 per share. The exercise price per share is EUR 11.00. Shareholders' subscription rights were excluded. The exercise of the option increases the share capital of NFON AG to EUR 15,055,569.00, divided into 15,055,569 no-par value shares. Investor Relations Contact NFON AG

Sabina Prüser

Head of Investor Relations

+49 89 45300 134

sabina.prueser@nfon.com Media Contact NFON AG

Thorsten Wehner

Vice President Public Relations

+49 89 45300 121

Disclaimer This communication is for information purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy or subscribe for any securities of the Company. The securities discussed herein have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an exemption from registration under the U.S. Securities Act. There will be no public offering of the securities discussed in this release in the United States of America and the information contained in this release does not constitute an offer of securities for sale. This announcement is not for distribution, publication or transmission, directly or indirectly, to or within the United States of America, Australia, Canada, Japan or any other jurisdiction in which such distribution is unlawful, or to U.S. persons.

