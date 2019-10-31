Log in
NFON AG: Announcement of the Convening of the General Meeting in Bayerische Börse, Karolinenplatz 6, 80333 München on 12.12.2019 according to article 121 AktG (German Stock Companies Act) with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

10/31/2019 | 10:10am EDT

DGAP-News: NFON AG / Announcement of the Convening of the General Meeting
NFON AG: Announcement of the Convening of the General Meeting in Bayerische Börse, Karolinenplatz 6, 80333 München on 12.12.2019 according to article 121 AktG (German Stock Companies Act) with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

31.10.2019 / 15:05
Announcement according to article 121 AktG (German Stock Companies Act), transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

NFON AG announces the convening of the General Meeting. Please find the
full text of the announcement here:

English: http://dgap.hv.eqs.com/191012045111/en/Einladung aoHV NFON_25.10.2019_clean Bundesanzeiger_engl..pdf

31.10.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: NFON AG
Machtlfinger Straße 7
81379 München
Germany
Phone: +49 89 45300134
Fax: +49 89 4530033134
E-mail: sabina.prueser@nfon.com
Internet: https://corporate.nfon.com/de/
ISIN: DE000A0N4N52
WKN: A0N4N5
Listed: Foreign Exchange(s) Frankfurt Börse, Xetra

 
End of News DGAP News Service

902199  31.10.2019 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=902199&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
