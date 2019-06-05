DGAP-News: NFON AG / Key word(s): Product Launch/Sales Result

NFON AG: NFON AG and Deutsche Telefon Standard start joint distribution



05.06.2019 / 08:00

NFON AG and Deutsche Telefon Standard start joint distribution

- NFON DTS sales offensive: more diversity, more growth

- NFON-Partners can now sell DTS SIP-Trunk

Munich, 05 June 2019 - NFON AG, the only pan-European cloud PBX provider, and Deutsche Telefon Standard today jointly announce the mutual sales option for both partner landscapes. NFON partners can now include the SIP-Trunk of Deutsche Telefon in their portfolio and DTS partners the portfolio of NFON AG, including the core product Cloudya and premium solutions such as Nhospitality, Ncontactcenter and more. Thomas Muschalla, Vice President Sales Germany, NFON AG: "It turned out that both companies within the NFON Group have hardly any partner overlap. The sales offensive is therefore a new opportunity for all partners to offer even greater diversity and to grow even more strongly. The huge advantage: diversity from a single source, diversity from one group". NFON partners do not need their own partner contract with Deutsche Telefon Standard and certification for the NFON portfolio is free of charge for DTS partners. The individual target achievement agreements with the partners remain in place and are not influenced by the new sales options: "An NFON partner can, for example, fill up his target account with sold DTS products. Among other things, this serves as an incentive for NFON partners to include the SIP- Trunk as an additional product", adds Thomas Muschalla.

Bonus for partners

A training initiative is intended to make it easier for both partner landscapes to enter the respective product world. For the DTS partners there is a two-day classroom training course at five different locations in Germany and for the NFON partners there are sales webinars on the subject of SIP-Trunks with a duration of 45 minutes. Ulrich Petry, Managing Director of Deutsche Telefon Standard: "The SIP-Trunk of Deutsche Telefon Standard is definitely a highly interesting product for NFON's partner landscape. We promote this marketing potential! All NFON partners will receive a guaranteed welcome bonus until 30 June 2019, which means that NFON partners with a sales partner ID from Deutsche Telefon Standard will receive a bonus for each SIP voice-channel marketed". Partners of the NFON Group can contact their respective Partner Manager via partnerinfo@nfon.com or zvm@deutsche-telefon.de.

Next stage of development

As planned, the know-how and the enormous synergy potential of both companies will be bundled in the NFON Group "and, together with the partners, raised to the next level of development," sums up César Flores Rodríguez, Chief Sales Officer of NFON AG. "Our partner network and our product portfolio are the valuable basis for our goal of becoming number 1 in Europe". NFON AG is on a continuous growth course. This year, NFON AG continues to expand within Europe, most recently with a new branch in Italy. With the launch of the new core product Cloudya and the takeover of Deutsche Telefon Standard AG at the beginning of the year, the corporate strategy of the NFON Group will be consistently continued: Growth! The IPO took place in May 2018 (Frankfurt Stock Exchange, Prime Standard).

