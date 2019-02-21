Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Nfon AG    NFN   DE000A0N4N52

NFON AG

(NFN)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

NFON AG: NFON AG announces the intention of Milestone Venture Capital GmbH to increase its shareholding in NFON AG

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/21/2019 | 07:00pm EST

DGAP-Ad-hoc: NFON AG / Key word(s): Takeover/Takeover
NFON AG: NFON AG announces the intention of Milestone Venture Capital GmbH to increase its shareholding in NFON AG

22-Feb-2019 / 00:53 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Ad-hoc Announcement according to art. 17 MAR

NFON AG announces the intention of Milestone Venture Capital GmbH to increase its shareholding in NFON AG

Munich, 21 February 2019 - NFON AG today received knowledge from the managing director of Milestone Venture Capital GmbH (MVC), Günter Müller, that MVC intends to gain a majority share of more than 50 percent of NFON AG and bring about not further defined changes in NFON AG. MVC reported voting rights of 30.1 percent on May 16th 2018. This equals 4,155,852 voting rights. As the voting rights threshold of 30 percent was already reached prior to the IPO, MVC was not forced to submit a mandatory takeover bid according to the provisions of the WpÜG. As far as known to the company MVC pursues own strategic objectives with NFON AG.

 

Notifying person and contact for Investor Relations

NFON AG
Sabina Prüser
Head of Investor Relations
+49 89 45300 134
sabina.prueser@nfon.com

Press contact

NFON AG
Thorsten Wehner
Vice President Public Relations
+49 89 45300 121
thorsten.wehner@nfon.com

About NFON AG

Headquartered in Munich, NFON AG is the only pan-European cloud PBX provider - counting more than 20,000 companies across 13 European countries as customers. With Cloudya, NFON offers an easy-to-use, independent and reliable solution for advanced cloud business communications. Further premium and industry solutions complete the portfolio in the field of cloud communications. With our intuitive communications solutions, we enable European companies to improve their work a little, every single day. NFON is the new freedom in business communication. http://www.nfon.com/

Disclaimer

This announcement is not an offer of securities for sale in the United States of America. The securities of the Company have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") and may not be offered or sold in the United States of America absent registration or an exemption from registration under the U.S. Securities Act. No public offering of securities of the Company is being made in the United States of America and the information contained herein does not constitute an offering of securities for sale in the United States of America, Canada, Australia, Japan or any other jurisdiction in which such offering would be unlawful. This announcement is not for release, publication or distribution directly or indirectly in or into the United States of America, Australia, Canada, Japan or any other jurisdiction in which the distribution or release would be unlawful or to U.S. persons.

In the United Kingdom, this information is directed at and/or for distribution only to (i) investment professionals falling within article 19(5) of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (Financial Promotion) Order 2005, as amended (the "Order"), or (ii) high net worth companies falling within article 49(2)(a) to (d) of the Order (each such person hereinafter a "relevant person"). Any person who is not a relevant person should not act or rely on this information or any of its contents.

This release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities of the Company.Group and its subsidiaries, including assessments, estimates and forecasts regarding the financial position, business strategy, plans and objectives of management and future operations of NFON and the NFON Group. Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the results of operations, profitability, performance or results of NFON or the NFON Group to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release and are based on numerous assumptions that may prove to be incorrect.

NFON makes no representations and assumes no liability with regard to the proper presentation, completeness, correctness, appropriateness or accuracy of the information and assessments contained herein. The information contained in this press release is subject to change without notice. They may be incomplete or abbreviated and may not contain all material information relating to NFON or the NFON Group. NFON assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements or other information contained herein, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. This press release is not an offer to buy or subscribe for securities and should not be construed as a basis for investment decisions in NFON or the NFON Group, in whole or in part.

22-Feb-2019 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: NFON AG
Machtlfinger Straße 7
81379 Munich
Germany
Phone: +49 89 453 00 0
E-mail: info@nfon.com
Internet: www.nfon.com
ISIN: DE000A0N4N52
WKN: A0N4N5
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

779939  22-Feb-2019 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=779939&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on NFON AG
07:00pNFON AG : NFON AG announces the intention of Milestone Venture Capital GmbH to i..
EQ
02/06NFON AG : NFON AG to acquire Deutsche Telefon Standard AG and underpins its lead..
EQ
02/06NFON AG : NFON AG signs a share purchase agreement with the shareholders of Deut..
EQ
2018NFON AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Sec..
EQ
2018NFON AG : NFON AG to continue positive growth trajectory after first nine months..
EQ
2018NFON AG : Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and q..
EQ
2018NFON AG : NFON AG presents Cloudya
EQ
2018NFON AG : NFON AG on growth course as planned after the first half of 2018
EQ
2018NFON AG : Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports accor..
EQ
2018NFON AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Sec..
EQ
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 44,1 M
EBIT 2018 -6,23 M
Net income 2018 -10,1 M
Finance 2018 40,2 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019
EV / Sales 2018 1,82x
EV / Sales 2019 1,60x
Capitalization 120 M
Chart NFON AG
Duration : Period :
Nfon AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NFON AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 17,7 €
Spread / Average Target 103%
Managers
NameTitle
Hans Szymanski Chief Executive & Financial Officer
Markus Stumpf Vice President-Operations & Infrastructure
Jan-Peter Koopmann Chief Technology Officer
Thorsten Wehner Vice President-Public Relations
Cesar Flores Rodríguez Chief Sales Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NFON AG-2.84%136
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS-1.89%230 403
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORP4.64%82 714
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM-2.29%78 659
SAUDI TELECOM COMPANY SJSC--.--%53 440
TELEFONICA3.56%45 181
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.