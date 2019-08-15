Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Nfon AG    NFN   DE000A0N4N52

NFON AG

(NFN)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

NFON AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/15/2019 | 03:30am EDT

DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: NFON AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
NFON AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

15.08.2019 / 09:27
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

NFON AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed for the business year 2019:

Report: Financial report (half-year/Q2) Date of disclosure / German: August 23, 2019 Date of disclosure / English: August 23, 2019 German: https://corporate.nfon.com/de/investor-relations/finanzberichte English: https://corporate.nfon.com/en/investor-relations/reports


15.08.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: NFON AG
Machtlfinger Straße 7
81379 Munich
Germany
Internet: www.nfon.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

858127  15.08.2019 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=858127&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on NFON AG
03:30aNFON AG : Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports accor..
EQ
08/14NFON AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Sec..
EQ
07/19NFON AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Sec..
EQ
07/01NFON AG : NFON AG creates further scope for M&A activities
EQ
07/01NFON AG : NFON AG resolves to issue warrant bond to Active Ownership Fund
EQ
06/27NFON : starts sales in France
EQ
06/27NFON AG : NFON AG starts sales in France
EQ
06/18NFON AG : NFON AG appoints David Tajuelo as Managing Director of NFON Iberia and..
EQ
06/05NFON AG : NFON AG and Deutsche Telefon Standard start joint distribution
EQ
06/04NFON AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Sec..
EQ
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 61,0 M
EBIT 2019 -8,17 M
Net income 2019 -9,48 M
Finance 2019 11,0 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -17,0x
P/E ratio 2020 -24,6x
EV / Sales2019 2,47x
EV / Sales2020 1,84x
Capitalization 161 M
Chart NFON AG
Duration : Period :
Nfon AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NFON AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 17,15  €
Last Close Price 11,81  €
Spread / Highest target 60,9%
Spread / Average Target 45,2%
Spread / Lowest Target 32,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Hans Szymanski Chief Executive & Financial Officer
Markus Stumpf Vice President-Operations & Infrastructure
Jan-Peter Koopmann Chief Technology Officer
Thorsten Wehner Vice President-Public Relations
Cesar Flores Rodríguez Chief Sales Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NFON AG32.04%180
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS0.27%233 146
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORP10.53%85 758
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG-1.57%77 429
SAUDI TELECOM COMPANY SJSC--.--%58 653
BCE INC.14.31%41 920
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group