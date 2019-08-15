DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: NFON AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements

NFON AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]



15.08.2019 / 09:27

Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





NFON AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed for the business year 2019: Report: Financial report (half-year/Q2) Date of disclosure / German: August 23, 2019 Date of disclosure / English: August 23, 2019 German: https://corporate.nfon.com/de/investor-relations/finanzberichte English: https://corporate.nfon.com/en/investor-relations/reports

15.08.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de

