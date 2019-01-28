NGE Capital : Becoming a substantial shareholder

m
..Irs .4 -
..... am m ..... Ill'll .... Ell.'*Rill..'..-"iL
f 49 1 3 4
....... / ...........
7 d ky v77071
....
70'ar a.11.1.
N
............... 4/0 ...... 0 ............................... a
.0,0 ...... 4 ............ U ......... 90.0 ...... i ..... W .... I .... 9,0::
I
./"4 ....... nall ..... i ..... 40• .....
...
....... 10.../ ..... 4 ...... u./.
N
............ 1 ...... -- .... M ..... 1../.0-I ....
..." .... pall...1 ,1, i ............................ 0.0.
...I .... ' ..... m ..... 4...'mMI.
N
............ #..-Ill-'1•11 .0-1 ••§•11»• Im» .....
·.UN ...... 1...11, ..... Zl" .....
7...4 ..... •' ...... " ....... as) .... 4 ....................... 1
.1..'.lim .Il.".1..•-Ill'.-4...al ..... =- ..'h -®.I.'ll-A.01 1
.... " ...... "00' .... 1 ............................. I ......
- ........
P.82
Disclaimer
NGE Capital Ltd. published this content on 29 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 January 2019 03:33:09 UTC