NGE Capital : Changes relating to share buy-back - Appendix 3D

Name of entity

NGE Capital Limited

ABN/ARSN31 112 618 238

We (the entity) give ASX the following information.

Date that an Appendix 3C or the last Appendix 3D was given to ASX

Information about the change

21 August 2017

On-market buy-back

Column 1 (Details announced to market in Appendix 3C or last Appendix 3D) Column 2 (Details of change to buy-back proposals)

Rule 3.8A

2 Name of broker who will act on the company's behalf Morgans Financial Limited No change

4 If the company/trust intends to buy back a maximum number of shares/units - that number Note: This requires a figure to be included, not a percentage. The reference to a maximum number is to the total number including shares/units already bought back and shares/units remaining to be bought back. If the total has not changed, the item does not need to be completed.

Up to a maximum of 10% of the issued ordinary shares of the Company as at 21 August 2017 being 3,786,944 shares. The Company reserves the right to suspend or terminate the buy-back at any time. Up to a maximum of 10% of the issued ordinary shares of the Company as at 4 September 2018 being 3,731,606 shares. The Company reserves the right to suspend or terminate the buy-back at any time.

Column 1 (Details announced to market in Appendix 3C or last Appendix 3D) Column 2 (Details of change to buy-back proposals)

5 If the company/trust intends to buy back a maximum number of shares/units - the number remaining to be bought back Up to a maximum of 10% of the issued ordinary shares of the Company as at 4 September 2017 being 3,786,944 shares of which 553,383 were bought back in the 12 months to 3 September 2018. Up to a maximum of 10% of the issued ordinary shares of the Company as at 4 September 2018 being 3,731,606 shares in the 12 months to 3 September 2019.

6 If the company/trust intends to buy-back shares/units within a period of time - that period of time; if the company/trust intends that the buy-back be of unlimited duration - that intention Unlimited duration Unlimited duration

7 If the company/trust intends to buy back shares/units if conditions are met - those conditions

All buy-backs

8 Any other change N/A N/A

9 Reason for change

Completion of 12-month period under the 10/12 rule and commencement of further 12-month period under this buy-back of unlimited duration.

10 Any other information material to aN/A shareholder's/unitholder's decision whether to accept the offer (eg, details of any proposed takeover bid)

Compliance statement

1.

The company is in compliance with all Corporations Act requirements relevant to this buy-back.

or, for trusts only:

1. The trust is in compliance with all requirements of the Corporations Act as modified by Class Order 07/422, and of the trust's constitution, relevant to this buy-back.

2. There is no information that the listing rules require to be disclosed that has not already been disclosed, or is not contained in, or attached to, this form.

Sign here:

Date: 4 September 2018.

Company Secretary

Print name:

Leslie Smith

