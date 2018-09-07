Log in
NGE Capital : Daily share buy-back notice - Appendix 3E

09/07/2018 | 01:42am CEST

Appendix 3E

Daily share buy-back notice

Rule 3.8A

Appendix 3E

Daily share buy-back notice (except minimum holding buy-back and selective buy-back)

Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 1/9/99. Origin: rule 3.6, Appendix 7C. Amended 30/9/2001, 11/01/10

Name of entity

NGE Capital LimitedABN/ARSN 31 112 618 238

We (the entity) give ASX the following information.

Information about buy-back

1

Type of buy-back

On-market

2

Date Appendix 3C was given to

ASX

21 August 2017

Total of all shares/units bought back, or in relation to which acceptances have been received, before, and on, previous day

Before previous day

Previous day

  • 3 Number of shares/units bought back or if buy-back is an equal access scheme, in relation to which acceptances have been received

    553,383

    47,000

  • 4 Total consideration paid payable for the shares/units

or

$275,189.74

$31,020.00

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms. 11/01/2010 Appendix 3E Page 1

Appendix 3E

Daily share buy-back notice

Before previous day

Previous day

5

If buy-back is an on-market buy-back

highest price paid: $0.6600

lowest price paid $0.4400

highest price allowed under rule 7.33: $0.7282

highest price paid: $0.6600

lowest price paid: $0.6600

highest price allowed under rule 7.33: $0.7056

Participation by directors

6

Deleted 30/9/2001.

How many shares/units may still be bought back?

7

If the company/trust has disclosed 3,684,606 remaining an intention to buy back a maximum number of shares/units - the remaining number of shares/units to be bought back

Compliance statement

1.

The company is in compliance with all Corporations Act requirements relevant to this buy-back.

or, for trusts only:

  • 1. The trust is in compliance with all requirements of the Corporations Act as modified by Class Order 07/422, and of the trust's constitution, relevant to this buy-back.

  • 2. There is no information that the listing rules require to be disclosed that has not already been disclosed, or is not contained in, or attached to, this form.

Sign here:

Company Secretary

Date: 07 September 2018

Print name:Leslie Smith

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms. Appendix 3E Page 2

11/01/2010

Disclaimer

NGE Capital Ltd. published this content on 07 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 September 2018 23:41:03 UTC
