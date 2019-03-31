NGE Capital : Investment and NTA update | March 2019

UNRECOGNISED TAX LOSSES

The Company has ~$43 million of Australian unused and unrealised losses available as at 31 March 2019. In the aggregate these losses equate to a potential future tax benefit of ~$12.0m or ~$0.32 per share (of which only a small portion is recognised in our after tax NTA). The Company has received tax advice that these losses are available to be offset against future tax liabilities so long as NGE continues to satisfy the continuity of ownership test as set out in Divisions 165 and 166 of the Income Tax Assessment Act 1997 (Cth).

MONTHLY COMMENTARY

NGE's portfolio produced a return of -8.2% for the month of March. On a rolling 12- month basis, the portfolio is up 31.9%.

During the month it was reported that Powerwrap is planning an IPO for May, targeting a $15m raise at $0.35 per share. Accounting for the company's recent 5 for 1 share consolidation, this equates to a pre-consolidation price of $0.07. Accordingly and in accordance with NGE's Investment Valuation Policy, we have revalued our Powerwrap holding to $0.07 per share as at 31 March 2019, from $0.10 per share (on a pre- consolidation basis).