NGE Capital : Investment and NTA update | March 2019
03/31/2019 | 07:17pm EDT
Investment and NTA update | As at 31 March 2019
NGE CAPITAL LIMITED SUMMARY
ASX ticker
NGE
Share price (31-Mar-19)
$0.770
Shares outstanding
37,194,774
Market cap
$28.6m
NTA per share before tax
$0.807
NTA per share after tax
$0.849
NTA before tax
$30.0m
NTA after tax
$31.6m
OVERVIEW
NET TANGIBLE ASSETS (NTA) PER SHARE
31 Mar 2019
28 Feb 2019
NTA per share before tax
$0.807
$0.879
NTA per share after tax
$0.849
$0.902
NTA PER SHARE PERFORMANCE SUMMARY
Last 12
Since inception (1)
1 month
Year-to-date
months
(p.a.)
(cum.)
-8.2%
5.5%
31.9%
21.7%
58.2%
Note:
Returns are before tax and net of all operating expenses. As an internally managed LIC
NGE does not incur external management and performance fees.
(1)From 30 November 2016, the date on which NGE became a LIC.
NGE Capital Limited is an internally managed Listed Investment Company which allows investors to gain exposure to a concentrated, high conviction, actively managed portfolio of financial assets. NGE primarily focuses on listed ASX and international equities, with the aim of generating strong risk-adjusted returns over the medium to long term.
INVESTMENT STRATEGY
NGE has a flexible investment mandate and invests according to a defined set of investment principles, summarised as follows:
• Only invest in a compelling opportunity,
otherwise hold cash;
TOP HOLDINGS (% OF NTA)
Company
Ticker
%
United Company RUSAL
HKE:0486
23.7%
Karoon Energy
ASX:KAR
17.4%
Yellow Cake plc
LSE:YCA
14.5%
Powerwrap
Unlisted
13.9%
Eureka Group
ASX:EGH
7.8%
Horizon Oil
ASX:HZN
7.7%
Base Resources
ASX:BSE
7.5%
Warrior Met Coal Inc
NYS:HCC
6.7%
PORTFOLIO COMPOSITION
31 Mar 2019
Listed equities
88%
Unlisted equities
14%
Convertible notes
3%
Net cash and other
(5%)
Total
100%
• Invest based on fundamental analysis;
• Target investments that can generate
strong returns with an adequate margin
of safety; and
• Aim to hold a concentrated portfolio of
high conviction investments.
BOARD & MANAGEMENT
David Lamm
Executive Chairman &
Chief Investment Officer
Adam Saunders
Executive Director &
Portfolio Manager
Ilan Rimer
Non-Executive Director
Les Smith
Company Secretary &
Chief Financial Officer
UNRECOGNISED TAX LOSSES
The Company has ~$43 million of Australian unused and unrealised losses available as at 31 March 2019. In the aggregate these losses equate to a potential future tax benefit of ~$12.0m or ~$0.32 per share (of which only a small portion is recognised in our after tax NTA). The Company has received tax advice that these losses are available to be offset against future tax liabilities so long as NGE continues to satisfy the continuity of ownership test as set out in Divisions 165 and 166 of the Income Tax Assessment Act 1997 (Cth).
MONTHLY COMMENTARY
NGE's portfolio produced a return of -8.2% for the month of March. On a rolling 12- month basis, the portfolio is up 31.9%.
During the month it was reported that Powerwrap is planning an IPO for May, targeting a $15m raise at $0.35 per share. Accounting for the company's recent 5 for 1 share consolidation, this equates to a pre-consolidation price of $0.07. Accordingly and in accordance with NGE's Investment Valuation Policy, we have revalued our Powerwrap holding to $0.07 per share as at 31 March 2019, from $0.10 per share (on a pre- consolidation basis).
