NGE Capital : Investment and NTA update | March 2019

03/31/2019 | 07:17pm EDT

Investment and NTA update | As at 31 March 2019

NGE CAPITAL LIMITED SUMMARY

ASX ticker

NGE

Share price (31-Mar-19)

$0.770

Shares outstanding

37,194,774

Market cap

$28.6m

NTA per share before tax

$0.807

NTA per share after tax

$0.849

NTA before tax

$30.0m

NTA after tax

$31.6m

OVERVIEW

NET TANGIBLE ASSETS (NTA) PER SHARE

31 Mar 2019

28 Feb 2019

NTA per share before tax

$0.807

$0.879

NTA per share after tax

$0.849

$0.902

NTA PER SHARE PERFORMANCE SUMMARY

Last 12

Since inception (1)

1 month

Year-to-date

months

(p.a.)

(cum.)

-8.2%

5.5%

31.9%

21.7%

58.2%

Note:

Returns are before tax and net of all operating expenses. As an internally managed LIC

NGE does not incur external management and performance fees.

(1)From 30 November 2016, the date on which NGE became a LIC.

NGE Capital Limited is an internally managed Listed Investment Company which allows investors to gain exposure to a concentrated, high conviction, actively managed portfolio of financial assets. NGE primarily focuses on listed ASX and international equities, with the aim of generating strong risk-adjusted returns over the medium to long term.

INVESTMENT STRATEGY

NGE has a flexible investment mandate and invests according to a defined set of investment principles, summarised as follows:

Only invest in a compelling opportunity,

otherwise hold cash;

TOP HOLDINGS (% OF NTA)

Company

Ticker

%

United Company RUSAL

HKE:0486

23.7%

Karoon Energy

ASX:KAR

17.4%

Yellow Cake plc

LSE:YCA

14.5%

Powerwrap

Unlisted

13.9%

Eureka Group

ASX:EGH

7.8%

Horizon Oil

ASX:HZN

7.7%

Base Resources

ASX:BSE

7.5%

Warrior Met Coal Inc

NYS:HCC

6.7%

PORTFOLIO COMPOSITION

31 Mar 2019

Listed equities

88%

Unlisted equities

14%

Convertible notes

3%

Net cash and other

(5%)

Total

100%

Invest based on fundamental analysis;

Target investments that can generate

strong returns with an adequate margin

of safety; and

Aim to hold a concentrated portfolio of

high conviction investments.

BOARD & MANAGEMENT

David Lamm

Executive Chairman &

Chief Investment Officer

Adam Saunders

Executive Director &

Portfolio Manager

Ilan Rimer

Non-Executive Director

Les Smith

Company Secretary &

Chief Financial Officer

UNRECOGNISED TAX LOSSES

The Company has ~$43 million of Australian unused and unrealised losses available as at 31 March 2019. In the aggregate these losses equate to a potential future tax benefit of ~$12.0m or ~$0.32 per share (of which only a small portion is recognised in our after tax NTA). The Company has received tax advice that these losses are available to be offset against future tax liabilities so long as NGE continues to satisfy the continuity of ownership test as set out in Divisions 165 and 166 of the Income Tax Assessment Act 1997 (Cth).

MONTHLY COMMENTARY

NGE's portfolio produced a return of -8.2% for the month of March. On a rolling 12- month basis, the portfolio is up 31.9%.

During the month it was reported that Powerwrap is planning an IPO for May, targeting a $15m raise at $0.35 per share. Accounting for the company's recent 5 for 1 share consolidation, this equates to a pre-consolidation price of $0.07. Accordingly and in accordance with NGE's Investment Valuation Policy, we have revalued our Powerwrap holding to $0.07 per share as at 31 March 2019, from $0.10 per share (on a pre- consolidation basis).

CONTACT DETAILS

Level 4, North Building

333 Collins Street

Melbourne VIC 3000

+61 3 9648 2290

admin@ngecapital.com.au

www.ngecapital.com.au

IMPORTANT INFORMATION:

While management of NGE Capital Limited (NGE Capital) have taken every effort to ensure the accuracy of the material in this document, the material is provided for information purposes only. No representation or warranty, express or implied, is or will be made by NGE Capital or its officers, directors, employees or advisers as to the fairness, accuracy, completeness or correctness of the information, opinions and conclusions contained in, or implied by, this document, or as to the reasonableness of any assumption, forecasts, prospects or returns contained in, or implied by, this document or any part of it. This document does not constitute investment, legal, taxation or other advice and the document does not take into account your investment objectives, financial situation nor particular needs. You are responsible for forming your own opinions and conclusions on such matters and should make your own independent assessment of the information contained in, or implied by, this document and seek independent professional advice in relation to such information and any action taken on the basis of the information. This document is not, and does not constitute advice or an offer to sell or the solicitation, invitation or recommendation to purchase any securities that are referred to in this document.

Disclaimer

NGE Capital Ltd. published this content on 01 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 March 2019 23:16:04 UTC
Managers
NameTitle
David Lamm Executive Chairman & Chief Investment Officer
Leslie F. B. Smith Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Adam Caspar Saunders Executive Director & Portfolio Manager
Ilan Rimer Non-Executive Director
Francis Waina Exploration Manager
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NGE CAPITAL LTD32.76%20
CNOOC LTD20.89%83 947
CONOCOPHILLIPS7.04%75 710
EOG RESOURCES INC.9.14%55 209
OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION7.85%49 620
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LTD11.38%33 060
