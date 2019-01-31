NGE Capital : Investor Presentation - January 2019

NGE Capital Limited (ASX:NGE)

Investor presentation

31 January 2019

Company snapshot

 NGE Capital Limited (NGE or Company) is a Listed Investment Company (LIC) which allows investors to invest in a concentrated, high conviction, professionally managed portfolio of financial assets.

 Focus primarily on listed ASX and international equities.

 Aim to generate strong risk-adjusted returns over the medium to long term.

 Internally managed by Chief Investment Officer David Lamm and Portfolio Manager Adam Saunders.

 Significant Board shareholding in the Company: backing our investment decisions, and aligned with shareholders.

Board of directors

David Lamm Chief Investment Officer Adam Saunders Portfolio Manager Ilan Rimer Non-Executive Director

Summary as at 31 December 2018

Ticker ASX:NGE Share price $ 0.580 Shares oustanding m 37.19 Market cap $m 21.6 NTA per share before tax $ 0.765 NTA per share after tax $ 0.819 NTA before tax $m 28.5 NTA after tax $m 30.5

Top shareholders

(1)Entity controlled by David Lamm.

Kentgrove Capital Pty Ltd (1) 27.2% Noontide Investments Ltd 5.7% Wallbay Pty Ltd 5.6%

Performance

Growth in NTA per share

Since inception (1)FY2017 FY2018 (p.a.) (cum.)

26.8%

21.4%

21.5%

50.0%

Note: (1)Returns are before tax and net of all operating expenses.

From 30 November 2016, the date on which NGE became a LIC, to 31 December 2018.

Tax efficient investment vehicle

 The Company has recognised a $2m ($0.054 per share) deferred tax asset on the balance sheet as at 31 December 2018.

 In addition, NGE has approximately $14m of realised but unrecognised tax losses that are not currently carried on the Company's balance sheet.

 NGE also has approximately $22m of capital losses available as at 31 December 2018.

 In the aggregate, NGE's potential future tax benefit equates to approximately $12m or $0.33 per share.

Share price performance

Since inception(1)FY2017 FY2018 (p.a.)

(cum.)NGE

ASX 200 Accum.

16.7% 27.5%

11.8% -2.8%

21.0% 48.7%

6.2% 13.4%

(1) From 30 November 2016, the date on which NGE became a LIC, to 31 December 2018.

75.0c 70.0c 65.0c 60.0c 55.0c 50.0c 45.0c 40.0c 35.0c

Nov-16 Feb-17 May-17 Aug-17 Nov-17 Feb-18 May-18 Aug-18 Nov-18

NGE close price (¢)ASX 200 Accum. (rebased)

A top performing LIC



NGE has been the best performing LIC on the ASX since inception (30 November 2016).

Total portfolio return since inception - NGE

30-Nov-16

31-Dec-16

31-Mar-17

30-Jun-17

30-Sep-17

31-Dec-17

31-Mar-18

30-Jun-18

30-Sep-18

31-Dec-18

Annualised portfolio return since inception - all ASX LICs(1)

25.0% 20.0% 15.0% 10.0% 5.0%

0.0%

21.5%NGE

-5.0%

-10.0%

-15.0%

-20.0%

Note:Each bar represents the total return of an ASX listed LIC since 30 November 2016. Returns include growth in NTA (pre-tax, after fees and operating expenses) and payment of dividends (grossed up for franking credits).

(1)

Peer comparison data comprises 60 ASX-listed equities focused LICs with FUM of at least A$10m that were listed as at 30 November 2016.