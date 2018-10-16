NGE Capital : Notification of cancellation of shares - Form 484

Log in
0
10/16/2018 | 01:03am CEST

16 October 2018

Market Announcements Office ASX Limited

Notification of cancellation of shares - Form 484

In accordance with Listing Rule 3.8A, NGE Capital Limited (Company)

(ASX:NGE) provides the attached copy of ASIC Form 484 notifying the cancellation of 49,285 shares bought back under the Company's on-market share buy-back facility.

Leslie Smith CFO/Company Secretary

NGE Capital Limited

ABN 31 112 618 238

Level 4 North Building, 333 Collins Street, Melbourne Vic 3000

T: +61 3 9648 2290 ι F: +61 3 7000 5077 www.ngecapital.com.au

Disclaimer

NGE Capital Ltd. published this content on 16 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 October 2018 23:02:05 UTC
0
Managers
NameTitle
David Lamm Executive Chairman & Chief Investment Officer
Leslie F. B. Smith Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Adam Caspar Saunders Executive Director & Portfolio Manager
Ilan Rimer Non-Executive Director
Francis Waina Exploration Manager
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NGE CAPITAL LTD42.39%18
CONOCOPHILLIPS34.51%84 589
CNOOC LTD29.06%82 275
EOG RESOURCES13.22%70 442
OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION4.48%58 524
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED-15.74%35 209
