NGE Capital : Notification of cancellation of shares - Form 484

16 October 2018
Market Announcements Office ASX Limited
Notification of cancellation of shares - Form 484
In accordance with Listing Rule 3.8A, NGE Capital Limited (Company)
(ASX:NGE) provides the attached copy of ASIC Form 484 notifying the cancellation of 49,285 shares bought back under the Company's on-market share buy-back facility.
Leslie Smith CFO/Company Secretary
NGE Capital Limited
ABN 31 112 618 238
Level 4 North Building, 333 Collins Street, Melbourne Vic 3000
T: +61 3 9648 2290 ι F: +61 3 7000 5077 www.ngecapital.com.au
