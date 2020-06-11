NGK Insulators : FY2020 Forecast (from April 1, 2020 to March 31, 2021)
0
06/11/2020 | 03:33am EDT
FY 2020
Presentation
FY2020 Forecast
(from April 1, 2020 to March 31, 2021)
June 11, 2020
This document contains forward-looking statements that are based on management's expectations, estimates, projection and assumptions that were available and reasonable at the time of release. Actual future results and trends may differ
materially from those in the forecasts due to a variety of factors.
1
Agenda
Forecast for FY2020
( End in March 31, 2021)
Segment Information
Capital Expenditure / Depreciation Cost / R&D
Financial Condition
(Cash Flow/Total Assets&Dividend)
2
Forecast for FY2020
FY 2020
Presentation
(¥Bil.)
FY2019
FY2020
Growth ratio
Net Sales
442.0
420.0
-5％
Operating Income
55.0
30.0
-45％
Ordinary Income
52.0
29.0
-44％
Profit Attributable to
27.1
17.0
-37％
Owners of Parent
Exchange Rate
USD
¥109
¥105
-¥4
EUR
¥121
¥115
-¥6
YOY(Year-On-Year) expected to decrease in sales and income
Impact of Covid-19: Sales -¥80.0Bil./Operating Income -¥50.0Bil., Cost reduction measures: ¥10Bil.
■Energy*
Demand for both insulators and NAS® batteries is forecast to be weak, but aim to reduce the deficit
Infrastructure
through slimming down of overhead costs and removal of some unprofitable products.
■Ceramics
Sales of passenger cars and trucks are assumed to significantly decrease due to COVID-19and sales are
expected to fall significantly. Income are expected to fall significantly as a result of increase in
depreciation cost in addition to decrease in sales amount.
■Electronics
Both sales and income are expected to remain at the same level as the previous period
as a result of the weak demand for package products.
■Process
Sales and income are expected to increase due to recovering demand against the backdrop of increasing
technology
investment in semiconductor equipment.
* FY2020 Power Business was renamed Energy Infrastructure Business
3
Change Analysis for FY2020
FY 2020
Presentation
Sales
Op. Income
(¥ Bil.)
FX
Ceramics
Process Electronics
Technology
+2.2
-36.8+20.7
Assuming an approximately 20% year-on-year decline in sales of passenger cars
3/20
FX Rate ¥109 /USD ¥121 /EUR
FX
Ceramics
-2.6
Energy
Infrastructure
Electronics
Process
+1.3
+1.0
Technology
-29.3
+4.6
Due to change in sales
△29.5
Cost/investment
reduction measures
＋10.0
Increase depreciation
△8.4
Other influences
＋5.5
3/21 Est.
¥105 /USD
USD Sales ¥1.1Bil. Operating Income¥0.56Bil.
¥115 /EUR
EUR Sales ¥0.6Bil. Operating Income¥0.07Bil.
4
Energy Infrastructure Business
FY 2020
Presentation
Aim to strengthen the power system/power storage infrastructure business comprehensively by expanding the product lineup of power system insulators and NAS® batteries with the addition of Zinc Rechargeable Batteries for consumers.
●Insulators
will continue to restrain capital investment.
・Domestically, electric utility companies
電 力 関 連 事 業
・With slimming down of overhead costs and removal of some unprofitable products, we expect a decrease in deficit. ●Energy Storage （NAS was renamed Energy Storage）
・A deficit is forecast to continue due to sluggish demand of domestic users.
*Impact of COVID-19: There are delays in the supply of some components, but the effects are minor.
(¥ Bil.)
【Sales】
【Operating Income(Loss)】
Overseas
Domestic
Insulators
5
Forecast for theＮEnergyＡＳプInfrastructureレスリリースBusiness
FY 2020
Presentation
■InsulatorsAim to achieve an early turnaround
Sales (¥Bil.)
【 Market environment 】
Japan: In April 2020 along with power companies' separation of electrical power
Overseas
production from power distribution and transmission, power system reform is
despite ongoing trends among power companies toward restricting capital investment.
beginning to enter the final phase. Demand for replacing power equipment
caused by age deterioration and for resilience measures are expected to increase
Japan
Overseas: New installation projects for Asia have been completed, but demand for
replacement is expected to increase.
Aim to achieve an early turnaround by improving sales prices while pursuing business
restructuring including slimming down of overhead costs and removal of some unprofitable products.
■Energy StorageAim for business expansion
with NASⓇBatteries and Zinc Rechargeable Batteries
【 NASⓇBatteries 】
Focus on receiving orders for domestic VPP deals and renewal deals for the time being, and also
strengthen activities to capture the growing demand for storage batteries that is driven by the shift to
long-lasting,large-capacity energy along with the progress of renewable energy introduction.
In overseas, pursue joint development and sales expansion in collaboration with BASF, and solidify
the business foundation to become able to meet demand that is expected to grow in the future.
NASⓇBatteries
【Zinc Rechargeable Batteries】
While seeing increased attention on highly safe non-lithium ion batteries due to frequently occurred
lithium ion battery fires, acquired the world's first-ever UL verification mark* in the battery energy
storage systems field.
Receive more orders by raising the company's presence mainly among users who place importance on
safety and security.
Zinc Rechargeable
Promote the early commercialization of Zinc Rechargeable Batteries
Batteries
based on the expertise gained in relation to NASⓇBatteries.
* As a result of testing based on c the UL 9540A standard by UL,
6
an independent global safety science organization in the United States. (November 19,2019 released）
Electronics Business
FY 2020
Presentation
●Electronics Components
・Sales from wafer products are forecast to increase by stronger demandfor high performance filter against the backdrop of advancements in communication systems such as 5G.
・ Sales from piezoceramics actuators for HDD is forecast to increase due to increasing demand for large capacity HDDs driven by the recovery of data center investment.
・Regarding package products, demand for RF packages is forecast to remain sluggish.
●Metal Related Products
・Sales and profits are also forecast to remain at the same level as the previous period due to a slowdown demand for automobiles.
*Impact of COVID-19 : It reflects shipping decline due to declining global demand and corporate customers' reduced factory operations.
The market for composite wafer products for high-functionality SAW filters with an improved temperature profile, is forecast to expand at an annualized rate of 20% or more with the required performance level rises and the number of filters installed on mobile devices increases due to advancements in communication systems such as a widespread adoption of 5G.
〔Total demand forecast of high performance filters〕 （NGK's Est.）
■Piezoceramic Actuators for HDD(Electronic Components)
A piezoceramic actuators for large-capacity HDDs primarily used in nearline servers for data centers. With the spread of video data, IoT sensing, etc., the amount of generated data will increase an annualized rate of over 20%, and so mid- to long-term investment in data centers is expected to expand.
Expected sales volume of HDDs used in near-line servers 〕
（NGK's Est.）
3/19
3/20
3/21
3/22
3/23
3/19
3/20
3/21
3/22
3/23
Increasing production
NGK's Applicable domain of bonded wafer
Band gap - Narrow
capacity in Yamanashi and Malaysia
is ongoing to meet growing demand
High
SAW Filters
BAW Filters※1
performance
(Bonded Wafer）
SAW Filters
Required
(Not bonded）
Higher frequency
Low Band Middle Band High Band
(Frequency）
(※1 BAW Filters
Filter with a complex structure that is produced in the thin film process)
Increasing production capacity is ongoing to meet growing demand.
A lithium-ion secondary battery that is small, thin, features a large capacity, and has high heat resistance, with a positive electrode material using crystal-orientation technology. Demand is expected to increase as the smart card and wearable terminal IoT device markets expand.
Smart
Electronic
cards
shelf tags
Wearable
Smart keys
devices
for cars
Strengthen marketing activities and reduce costs to
generate sales and profits early.
8
エレクトロニクス事業
FY 2020
Presentation
●Ceramic for Semiconductor Manufacturing Equipment (SPE-related products)
・Demand for products for semiconductor manufacturing equipment is forecast to recover due to increase capital expenditures for semiconductor equipment.
Higher sales are expected due to increasing in the sales amount, but profit is expected to increase moderately due to increased fixed cost such as depreciation expenses related to the Tajimi Plant.
●Industrial processes
・Sales are expected to increase for such as projects of low-level radioactive waste disposal equipment. *Impact of COVID-19:There are concerns such as delayed deliveries in the supply chain involving semiconductor
manufacturing equipment makers, but the effects are considered minimal.
【Sales】
【Operating Income】
(¥ Bil.)
Operating Income margin
Ceramics business
Industrial
until 3/18
Process
Electronics business
until 3/18
SPE related
9
エレクトロニクス事業
FY 2020
Presentation
Ceramics Components for Semiconductor
Manufacturing Equipment
($Bil.)
Investment trends for semiconductor front-end
($Bil.)
manufacturing equipment by use （NGK's Est）
Changes in global semiconductor demand （NGK's Est）
consumer product
industry automotive
communication
data processing
Semiconductor demand will continue to expand in the data processing sector and the communications sector as 5G communications are gaining ground. Multi-layered and microfabrication of semiconductors have been progressing.
NGK's Ceramics Components
for Semiconductor Manufacturing Equipment
Susceptors
Chamber components
(Japan)
(U.S.)
Heater（AlN)
Chamber Components
(Aluminum)
Electrostatic chuck
（Alumina, AlN)Chamber Components
（Aluminum, thermal spraying)
For logic
For foundry
For DRAM
For 3D-NAND
Our investment outlook shows a downward revision of investment in 3D NAND equipment as existing equipment will be continuously used to improve investment efficiency. However, equipment investment is expected to increase as a whole in the future along with increasing demand for semiconductors.
Aim to maximize profit by fully using the Tajimi Plant,
whose operations are highly efficient, as the demand for
NGK's components used for semiconductor manufacturing
10
equipment is expected to increase.
Ceramics Business
FY 2020
Presentation
Automotive-related… Tightening emission regulations have continued while sales of passenger cars and trucks are assumed to significantly decrease due to Coronavirus (COVID-19) and the demand is expected to decrease. Income are expected to decrease significantly as a result of an increase in depreciation cost in addition to decrease in sales amount.
・GPF(For gasoline-powered vehicles)
・Cd-DPF/LSH(For trucks)
・SiC-DPF
(For diesel passenger vehicles/trucks) ・Sensors
(For diesel passenger vehicles/trucks)
: Despite of a decrease in passenger car sales, demand for Europe and China will increase as a result of tighter emission regulations.
: Despite of tighter emission regulations in China and India, demand was decrease with a backdrop of reduced truck sales.
: Sales in European passenger car decreased and demand are forecast to decrease.
: Despite of tighter emissions regulations in Europe, China and India, demand is forecast to decrease as a result of reduced sales in diesel vehicles and trucks.
*Impact of COVID-19: According to data from an outside agency, sales in passenger cars are assumed to decrease by approx.20% compared to the previous year. 1st half will see significant decrease in sales but 2st half will see recovery.
(¥ Bil.)
【Sales】
【Operating Income】
Sensors
Honeycomb filters
GPF
Cd-DPF
LSH
SiC-DPF
11
Forecast for
Passenger Car Sales and Emission Regulations
FY 2020
Presentation
〔Forecast for passenger car sales 〕
（NGK's Est.）
〔 Forecast for number of trucks/off-road
(mil. units)
(mil. units)
vehicles subject to post-processing 〕
（NGK's Est.）
100
5
80
60
2
〔Forecast for emission regulations for passenger cars 〕
〔Forecast for emission regulations for trucks/off-road vehicles
〕
Product：
（NGK's Est.）
Product：
（NGK's Est.）
Cd-DPF
Honeycomb GPF SiC-DPF Sensors
LSH
Sensors
2019
2020
2021
2022
2023
2024
2025～
2019
2020
2021
2022
2023
2024
2025～
Europe
EUⅥd
EUⅥe
EUⅦ
EU6d
Europe
EU6d-Full
EU7
China
ChinaⅥa
ChinaⅥa
ChinaⅥb
ChinaⅦ
Temp
Trucks
(Urban)
(All)
(All)
China
China6a
China6a
China6b
India
BSⅣ
BSⅥ
BSⅥ
cars
(Urban)
(All)
(All)
China7
StageⅠ
StageⅡ
Brazil
EUⅤ
EUⅥ
India
BS4
BS6
BS6
StageⅠ
StageⅡ
U.S.
US10
CARB
Passenger
Low-NOx
Thailand
Euro5
Euro6
Japan
PPNLT
PPPNLT
Brazil
Euro6
EU7
Vehicles
Europe
StageⅤ
etc.
China
ChinaⅢ
ChinaⅣ
U.S.
Tier 3
PM
LEVⅢ
India
TREMⅢ
TREMⅣ
TREMⅤ
1mg
Off-road
CEVⅢ
CEVⅣ
CEVⅤ
Japan
PPNLT
Gasoline Engine
U.S.
Tier4F
(WLTC)
RDE
Tier5
Passenger car sales will gradually recover. There have been no
Japan
Tier4F
Tier5
significant movement in
mid-term emission regulations and
Although introduce
of regulations in China is delayed in part, demand
The equipped ratio of GPF is expected to gradually increase
for truck/off-road vehicles are expected to increase due to tightened
mainly in China.
emission regulations in India, China and emerging countries.
12
FY 2020
Capital Expenditures & Depreciation Costs Presentation
(¥ Bil.)
Development of major bases
Capital
Expenditures
Process
Technology
Electronics
Depreciation
CeramicsCosts
✓ 94 billion yen in the fiscal year ending March 2020.
✓ In response to changing demand caused by COVID-19,
the reduction or postponement of investments worth about 15 billion yen is reflected in our plan.
✓ 30 billion - 40 billion yen from the fiscal year ending March 2022 onward
(Capital expenditures plan of approx. 140 billion yen over three years)
＋2.0～3.0 Bil.
Energy
Infrastructure
Corporate
Pre.Pre.
Komaki, Chita and Tajimi(Susceptors)：¥40.0 Bil.
Tajimi Plant：Production started in October 2019.
2ndplant in China(GPF)：¥33.0 Bil.
Production started in December 2019.
13
R&D Input
（¥ Bil.）
New product/sales ratio
within five years of commercialization
FY 2020
Presentation
Corporate
Process
Technology
Electronics
Energy Infrastructure
14
Summary of Cash Flow
FY 2020 (¥ Bil.) Presentation
3/19
3/20
3/21 Est.
Operating Activities
61.2
53.2
45.0
Investing Activities
-109.7
-60.8
-63.0
Investment
Investment-95.4
Investment -60.0
-104.1
3.6
-18.8
11.0
Financing Activities
New loans +37.0
New loans +31.9
Repayment -29.0
New loans +31.0
Repayment -10.8
Treasury stock
Repayment -9.0
purchase -10.0
Effect of Exchange Rate Changes
-1.0
-2.9
0.0
on Cash & Cash Equivalents
Net Change in Cash & Cash
-45.9
-29.3
-7.0
Equivalents
Cash & Cash Equivalents-
124.0
94.7
87.7
at the End of Year
▪With capital expenditure preceding, interest-bearing liabilities will exceed outstanding funds for a while. ▪Free cash flow is forecast to turn positive in FY ending March 2022.
15
Total Assets & ROE / EPS & Dividends
FY 2020
Presentation
（¥ Bil.）
（￥）
Dividend Payout Ratio (Single year) Dividend Payout Ratio (3-year average)
ROE 8.8%
10.4%
7.6%
5.8%
3.7%
DOE
Single
DE
0.42
0.46
0.48
0.51
0.55
3.1%
3.2%
3.4%
3.4%
2.1%
year
Ratio
3-year
Equity ratio of 50％ or higher will be maintained.
2.9%
3.2%
3.3%
3.4%
3.0%
16
average
Sales by Product (Annual)
FY 2020
(¥ Bil.) Presentation
3/18
3/19
3/20
3/21Est.
Insulators
52.5
46.7
40.8
40.0
Energy Storage
1.9
3.2
2.5
3.0
Energy Infrastructure
54.4
49.8
43.3
43.0
Honeycomb filters
77.9
76.0
69.8
53.0
GPF
76.5
10.8
20.7
27.0
Cd-DPF / LSH
69.5
63.8
50.0
SiC-DPF
40.8
39.0
39.9
33.0
Sensors
45.4
56.2
57.6
47.0
Ceramics Business
240.7
251.4
251.8
210.0
Metal related
22.5
22.3
19.4
20.0
Electric related
28.4
26.3
27.1
27.4
Soshin Electric CO.
10.4
10.2
9.0
9.6
Electronics Business
61.3
58.8
55.4
57.0
Industrial Process
27.1
31.0
26.1
30.0
SPE related
67.6
72.5
65.3
80.0
Process Technology Business
94.7
103.4
91.5
110.0
Total
451.1
463.5
442.0
420.0
17
Sales by Product (Semi Annual)
FY 2020
（¥ Bil.）Presentation
3/20
3/21 Est.
1st. Half
2nd. Half
1st. Half
2nd. Half
Insulators
20.2
20.5
19.0
21.0
Energy Storage
0.4
2.1
1.0
2.0
Energy Infrastructure
20.6
22.7
20.0
23.0
Honeycomb filters
37.2
32.7
24.0
29.0
GPF
9.3
11.4
13.0
14.0
Cd-DPF / LSH
34.2
29.7
21.0
29.0
SiC-DPF
18.8
21.1
14.0
19.0
Sensors
28.8
28.8
20.0
27.0
Ceramics Business
128.2
123.6
92.0
118.0
Metal related
9.9
9.5
9.0
11.0
Electric related
14.0
13.1
11.5
15.9
Soshin Electric CO.
4.4
4.6
4.5
5.1
Electronics Business
28.3
27.2
25.0
32.0
Industrial Process
12.9
13.3
16.0
14.0
SPE related
29.8
35.5
37.0
43.0
Process Technology Business
42.7
48.8
53.0
57.0
Total
219.8
222.2
190.0
230.0
18
The purpose of this brief is information disclosure for better understanding of NGK Group's policies, projections and financial condition. This brief does not solicit buying and selling of NGK's shares.
The figures included in this brief, including the business performance targets and figures, are all projected data based on the information currently available to the NGK Group, and are subject to variable factors such as economic conditions, competitive environments and future demands.
Accordingly, please be advised that the actual results of business performance may differ substantially from the projections described here.