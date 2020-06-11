Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo Stock Exchange  >  NGK Insulators, Ltd.    5333   JP3695200000

NGK INSULATORS, LTD.

(5333)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

NGK Insulators : FY2020 Forecast (from April 1, 2020 to March 31, 2021)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
06/11/2020 | 03:33am EDT

FY 2020

Presentation

FY2020 Forecast

(from April 1, 2020 to March 31, 2021)

June 11, 2020

This document contains forward-looking statements that are based on management's expectations, estimates, projection and assumptions that were available and reasonable at the time of release. Actual future results and trends may differ

materially from those in the forecasts due to a variety of factors.

1

Agenda

Forecast for FY2020

( End in March 31, 2021)

Segment Information

Capital Expenditure / Depreciation Cost / R&D

Financial Condition

(Cash Flow/Total Assets&Dividend)

2

Forecast for FY2020

FY 2020

Presentation

(¥Bil.)

FY2019

FY2020

Growth ratio

Net Sales

442.0

420.0

-5％

Operating Income

55.0

30.0

-45％

Ordinary Income

52.0

29.0

-44％

Profit Attributable to

27.1

17.0

-37％

Owners of Parent

Exchange Rate

USD

¥109

¥105

-¥4

EUR

¥121

¥115

-¥6

YOY(Year-On-Year) expected to decrease in sales and income

Impact of Covid-19: Sales -¥80.0Bil./Operating Income -¥50.0Bil., Cost reduction measures: ¥10Bil.

■Energy*

Demand for both insulators and NAS® batteries is forecast to be weak, but aim to reduce the deficit

Infrastructure

through slimming down of overhead costs and removal of some unprofitable products.

■Ceramics

Sales of passenger cars and trucks are assumed to significantly decrease due to COVID-19and sales are

expected to fall significantly. Income are expected to fall significantly as a result of increase in

depreciation cost in addition to decrease in sales amount.

■Electronics

Both sales and income are expected to remain at the same level as the previous period

as a result of the weak demand for package products.

■Process

Sales and income are expected to increase due to recovering demand against the backdrop of increasing

technology

investment in semiconductor equipment.

* FY2020 Power Business was renamed Energy Infrastructure Business

3

Change Analysis for FY2020

FY 2020

Presentation

Sales

Op. Income

(¥ Bil.)

FX

Ceramics

Process Electronics

Technology

+2.2

-36.8+20.7

Assuming an approximately 20% year-on-year decline in sales of passenger cars

3/20

FX Rate ¥109 /USD ¥121 /EUR

FX

Ceramics

-2.6

Energy

Infrastructure

Electronics

Process

+1.3

+1.0

Technology

-29.3

+4.6

Due to change in sales

△29.5

Cost/investment

reduction measures

＋10.0

Increase depreciation

△8.4

Other influences

＋5.5

3/21 Est.

¥105 /USD

USD Sales ¥1.1Bil. Operating Income¥0.56Bil.

¥115 /EUR

EUR Sales ¥0.6Bil. Operating Income¥0.07Bil.

4

Energy Infrastructure Business

FY 2020

Presentation

Aim to strengthen the power system/power storage infrastructure business comprehensively by expanding the product lineup of power system insulators and NAS® batteries with the addition of Zinc Rechargeable Batteries for consumers.

●Insulators

will continue to restrain capital investment.

・Domestically, electric utility companies

電 力 関 連 事 業

・With slimming down of overhead costs and removal of some unprofitable products, we expect a decrease in deficit. ●Energy Storage （NAS was renamed Energy Storage）

・A deficit is forecast to continue due to sluggish demand of domestic users.

*Impact of COVID-19: There are delays in the supply of some components, but the effects are minor.

(¥ Bil.)

【Sales】

【Operating Income(Loss)】

Overseas

Domestic

Insulators

5

Forecast for theEnergyＡＳプInfrastructureレスリリースBusiness

FY 2020

Presentation

■InsulatorsAim to achieve an early turnaround

Sales (¥Bil.)

【 Market environment 】

Japan: In April 2020 along with power companies' separation of electrical power

Overseas

production from power distribution and transmission, power system reform is

despite ongoing trends among power companies toward restricting capital investment.

beginning to enter the final phase. Demand for replacing power equipment

caused by age deterioration and for resilience measures are expected to increase

Japan

Overseas: New installation projects for Asia have been completed, but demand for

replacement is expected to increase.

Aim to achieve an early turnaround by improving sales prices while pursuing business

restructuring including slimming down of overhead costs and removal of some unprofitable products.

■Energy StorageAim for business expansion

with NASⓇBatteries and Zinc Rechargeable Batteries

NASⓇBatteries

Focus on receiving orders for domestic VPP deals and renewal deals for the time being, and also

strengthen activities to capture the growing demand for storage batteries that is driven by the shift to

long-lasting,large-capacity energy along with the progress of renewable energy introduction.

In overseas, pursue joint development and sales expansion in collaboration with BASF, and solidify

the business foundation to become able to meet demand that is expected to grow in the future.

NASⓇBatteries

Zinc Rechargeable Batteries

While seeing increased attention on highly safe non-lithium ion batteries due to frequently occurred

lithium ion battery fires, acquired the world's first-ever UL verification mark* in the battery energy

storage systems field.

Receive more orders by raising the company's presence mainly among users who place importance on

safety and security.

Zinc Rechargeable

Promote the early commercialization of Zinc Rechargeable Batteries

Batteries

based on the expertise gained in relation to NASⓇBatteries.

* As a result of testing based on c the UL 9540A standard by UL,

6

an independent global safety science organization in the United States. (November 19,2019 released）

Electronics Business

FY 2020

Presentation

●Electronics Components

・Sales from wafer products are forecast to increase by stronger demandfor high performance filter against the backdrop of advancements in communication systems such as 5G.

・ Sales from piezoceramics actuators for HDD is forecast to increase due to increasing demand for large capacity HDDs driven by the recovery of data center investment.

・Regarding package products, demand for RF packages is forecast to remain sluggish.

●Metal Related Products

・Sales and profits are also forecast to remain at the same level as the previous period due to a slowdown demand for automobiles.

*Impact of COVID-19 : It reflects shipping decline due to declining global demand and corporate customers' reduced factory operations.

(¥ Bil.)

【Sales】

【Operating Income】

Operating Income margin

Electric related

Soshin

Electric Co.

Metal related

7

FY 2020

Forecastエレクトロforニクtheス事Electronics業の成長戦略Business Presentation

■Bonded Wafer Products (Electronics Components)

The market for composite wafer products for high-functionality SAW filters with an improved temperature profile, is forecast to expand at an annualized rate of 20% or more with the required performance level rises and the number of filters installed on mobile devices increases due to advancements in communication systems such as a widespread adoption of 5G.

〔Total demand forecast of high performance filters〕 （NGK's Est.）

■Piezoceramic Actuators for HDD(Electronic Components)

A piezoceramic actuators for large-capacity HDDs primarily used in nearline servers for data centers. With the spread of video data, IoT sensing, etc., the amount of generated data will increase an annualized rate of over 20%, and so mid- to long-term investment in data centers is expected to expand.

  • Expected sales volume of HDDs used in near-line servers
    （NGK's Est.）

3/19

3/20

3/21

3/22

3/23

3/19

3/20

3/21

3/22

3/23

Increasing production

NGK's Applicable domain of bonded wafer

Band gap - Narrow

capacity in Yamanashi and Malaysia

is ongoing to meet growing demand

High

SAW Filters

BAW Filters※1

performance

(Bonded Wafer）

SAW Filters

Required

(Not bonded）

Higher frequency

Low Band Middle Band High Band

(Frequency）

(※1 BAW Filters

Filter with a complex structure that is produced in the thin film process)

Increasing production capacity is ongoing to meet growing demand.

  • EnerCera® Chip-type Secondary Battery （Electronics Components）

A lithium-ion secondary battery that is small, thin, features a large capacity, and has high heat resistance, with a positive electrode material using crystal-orientation technology. Demand is expected to increase as the smart card and wearable terminal IoT device markets expand.

Smart

Electronic

cards

shelf tags

Wearable

Smart keys

devices

for cars

Strengthen marketing activities and reduce costs to

generate sales and profits early.

8

エレクトロニクス事業

FY 2020

Presentation

●Ceramic for Semiconductor Manufacturing Equipment (SPE-related products)

・Demand for products for semiconductor manufacturing equipment is forecast to recover due to increase capital expenditures for semiconductor equipment.

Higher sales are expected due to increasing in the sales amount, but profit is expected to increase moderately due to increased fixed cost such as depreciation expenses related to the Tajimi Plant.

●Industrial processes

・Sales are expected to increase for such as projects of low-level radioactive waste disposal equipment. *Impact of COVID-19:There are concerns such as delayed deliveries in the supply chain involving semiconductor

manufacturing equipment makers, but the effects are considered minimal.

【Sales】

【Operating Income】

(¥ Bil.)

Operating Income margin

Ceramics business

Industrial

until 3/18

Process

Electronics business

until 3/18

SPE related

9

エレクトロニクス事業

FY 2020

Presentation

  • Ceramics Components for Semiconductor

Manufacturing Equipment

($Bil.)

Investment trends for semiconductor front-end

($Bil.)

manufacturing equipment by use （NGK's Est）

Changes in global semiconductor demand （NGK's Est）

consumer product

industry automotive

communication

data processing

Semiconductor demand will continue to expand in the data processing sector and the communications sector as 5G communications are gaining ground. Multi-layered and microfabrication of semiconductors have been progressing.

NGK's Ceramics Components

for Semiconductor Manufacturing Equipment

Susceptors

Chamber components

(Japan)

(U.S.)

HeaterAlN)

Chamber Components

(Aluminum)

Electrostatic chuck

Alumina, AlN)Chamber Components

Aluminum, thermal spraying)

For logic

For foundry

For DRAM

For 3D-NAND

Our investment outlook shows a downward revision of investment in 3D NAND equipment as existing equipment will be continuously used to improve investment efficiency. However, equipment investment is expected to increase as a whole in the future along with increasing demand for semiconductors.

Aim to maximize profit by fully using the Tajimi Plant,

whose operations are highly efficient, as the demand for

NGK's components used for semiconductor manufacturing

10

equipment is expected to increase.

Ceramics Business

FY 2020

Presentation

  • Automotive-related… Tightening emission regulations have continued while sales of passenger cars and trucks are assumed to significantly decrease due to Coronavirus (COVID-19) and the demand is expected to decrease. Income are expected to decrease significantly as a result of an increase in depreciation cost in addition to decrease in sales amount.

・GPF(For gasoline-powered vehicles)

・Cd-DPF/LSH(For trucks)

・SiC-DPF

(For diesel passenger vehicles/trucks) ・Sensors

(For diesel passenger vehicles/trucks)

: Despite of a decrease in passenger car sales, demand for Europe and China will increase as a result of tighter emission regulations.

: Despite of tighter emission regulations in China and India, demand was decrease with a backdrop of reduced truck sales.

: Sales in European passenger car decreased and demand are forecast to decrease.

: Despite of tighter emissions regulations in Europe, China and India, demand is forecast to decrease as a result of reduced sales in diesel vehicles and trucks.

*Impact of COVID-19: According to data from an outside agency, sales in passenger cars are assumed to decrease by approx.20% compared to the previous year. 1st half will see significant decrease in sales but 2st half will see recovery.

(¥ Bil.)

【Sales】

【Operating Income】

Sensors

Honeycomb filters

GPF

Cd-DPF

LSH

SiC-DPF

11

Forecast for

Passenger Car Sales and Emission Regulations

FY 2020

Presentation

〔Forecast for passenger car sales 〕

（NGK's Est.）

〔 Forecast for number of trucks/off-road

(mil. units)

(mil. units)

vehicles subject to post-processing 〕

（NGK's Est.）

100

5

80

60

2

〔Forecast for emission regulations for passenger cars 〕

〔Forecast for emission regulations for trucks/off-road vehicles

Product：

（NGK's Est.）

Product：

（NGK's Est.）

Cd-DPF

Honeycomb GPF SiC-DPF Sensors

LSH

Sensors

2019

2020

2021

2022

2023

2024

2025～

2019

2020

2021

2022

2023

2024

2025～

Europe

EUⅥd

EUⅥe

EUⅦ

EU6d

Europe

EU6d-Full

EU7

China

ChinaⅥa

ChinaⅥa

ChinaⅥb

ChinaⅦ

Temp

Trucks

(Urban)

(All)

(All)

China

China6a

China6a

China6b

India

BSⅣ

BSⅥ

BSⅥ

cars

(Urban)

(All)

(All)

China7

StageⅠ

StageⅡ

Brazil

EUⅤ

EUⅥ

India

BS4

BS6

BS6

StageⅠ

StageⅡ

U.S.

US10

CARB

Passenger

Low-NOx

Thailand

Euro5

Euro6

Japan

PPNLT

PPPNLT

Brazil

Euro6

EU7

Vehicles

Europe

StageⅤ

etc.

China

ChinaⅢ

ChinaⅣ

U.S.

Tier 3

PM

LEVⅢ

India

TREMⅢ

TREMⅣ

TREMⅤ

1mg

Off-road

CEVⅢ

CEVⅣ

CEVⅤ

Japan

PPNLT

Gasoline Engine

U.S.

Tier4F

(WLTC)

RDE

Tier5

Passenger car sales will gradually recover. There have been no

Japan

Tier4F

Tier5

significant movement in

mid-term emission regulations and

Although introduce

of regulations in China is delayed in part, demand

The equipped ratio of GPF is expected to gradually increase

for truck/off-road vehicles are expected to increase due to tightened

mainly in China.

emission regulations in India, China and emerging countries.

12

FY 2020

Capital Expenditures & Depreciation Costs Presentation

(¥ Bil.)

Development of major bases

Capital

Expenditures

Process

Technology

Electronics

Depreciation

CeramicsCosts

94 billion yen in the fiscal year ending March 2020.

In response to changing demand caused by COVID-19,

the reduction or postponement of investments worth about 15 billion yen is reflected in our plan.

30 billion - 40 billion yen from the fiscal year ending March 2022 onward

(Capital expenditures plan of approx. 140 billion yen over three years)

＋2.0～3.0 Bil.

Energy

Infrastructure

Corporate

Pre.Pre.

Komaki, Chita and Tajimi(Susceptors)：¥40.0 Bil.

Tajimi Plant：Production started in October 2019.

2nd plant in China(GPF)：¥33.0 Bil.

Production started in December 2019.

13

R&D Input

¥ Bil.

New product/sales ratio

within five years of commercialization

FY 2020

Presentation

Corporate

Process

Technology

Electronics

Energy Infrastructure

14

Summary of Cash Flow

FY 2020 (¥ Bil.) Presentation

3/19

3/20

3/21 Est.

Operating Activities

61.2

53.2

45.0

Investing Activities

-109.7

-60.8

-63.0

Investment

Investment-95.4

Investment -60.0

-104.1

3.6

-18.8

11.0

Financing Activities

New loans +37.0

New loans +31.9

Repayment -29.0

New loans +31.0

Repayment -10.8

Treasury stock

Repayment -9.0

purchase -10.0

Effect of Exchange Rate Changes

-1.0

-2.9

0.0

on Cash & Cash Equivalents

Net Change in Cash & Cash

-45.9

-29.3

-7.0

Equivalents

Cash & Cash Equivalents-

124.0

94.7

87.7

at the End of Year

▪With capital expenditure preceding, interest-bearing liabilities will exceed outstanding funds for a while. ▪Free cash flow is forecast to turn positive in FY ending March 2022.

15

Total Assets & ROE / EPS & Dividends

FY 2020

Presentation

¥ Bil.

（￥）

Dividend Payout Ratio (Single year) Dividend Payout Ratio (3-year average)

ROE 8.8%

10.4%

7.6%

5.8%

3.7%

DOE

Single

DE

0.42

0.46

0.48

0.51

0.55

3.1%

3.2%

3.4%

3.4%

2.1%

year

Ratio

3-year

Equity ratio of 50％ or higher will be maintained.

2.9%

3.2%

3.3%

3.4%

3.0%

16

average

Sales by Product (Annual)

FY 2020

(¥ Bil.) Presentation

3/18

3/19

3/20

3/21Est.

Insulators

52.5

46.7

40.8

40.0

Energy Storage

1.9

3.2

2.5

3.0

Energy Infrastructure

54.4

49.8

43.3

43.0

Honeycomb filters

77.9

76.0

69.8

53.0

GPF

76.5

10.8

20.7

27.0

Cd-DPF / LSH

69.5

63.8

50.0

SiC-DPF

40.8

39.0

39.9

33.0

Sensors

45.4

56.2

57.6

47.0

Ceramics Business

240.7

251.4

251.8

210.0

Metal related

22.5

22.3

19.4

20.0

Electric related

28.4

26.3

27.1

27.4

Soshin Electric CO.

10.4

10.2

9.0

9.6

Electronics Business

61.3

58.8

55.4

57.0

Industrial Process

27.1

31.0

26.1

30.0

SPE related

67.6

72.5

65.3

80.0

Process Technology Business

94.7

103.4

91.5

110.0

Total

451.1

463.5

442.0

420.0

17

Sales by Product (Semi Annual)

FY 2020

（¥ Bil.）Presentation

3/20

3/21 Est.

1st. Half

2nd. Half

1st. Half

2nd. Half

Insulators

20.2

20.5

19.0

21.0

Energy Storage

0.4

2.1

1.0

2.0

Energy Infrastructure

20.6

22.7

20.0

23.0

Honeycomb filters

37.2

32.7

24.0

29.0

GPF

9.3

11.4

13.0

14.0

Cd-DPF / LSH

34.2

29.7

21.0

29.0

SiC-DPF

18.8

21.1

14.0

19.0

Sensors

28.8

28.8

20.0

27.0

Ceramics Business

128.2

123.6

92.0

118.0

Metal related

9.9

9.5

9.0

11.0

Electric related

14.0

13.1

11.5

15.9

Soshin Electric CO.

4.4

4.6

4.5

5.1

Electronics Business

28.3

27.2

25.0

32.0

Industrial Process

12.9

13.3

16.0

14.0

SPE related

29.8

35.5

37.0

43.0

Process Technology Business

42.7

48.8

53.0

57.0

Total

219.8

222.2

190.0

230.0

18

The purpose of this brief is information disclosure for better understanding of NGK Group's policies, projections and financial condition. This brief does not solicit buying and selling of NGK's shares.

The figures included in this brief, including the business performance targets and figures, are all projected data based on the information currently available to the NGK Group, and are subject to variable factors such as economic conditions, competitive environments and future demands.

Accordingly, please be advised that the actual results of business performance may differ substantially from the projections described here.

19

FY 2020

Presentation

2-56,Suda-cho,Mizuho-ku, Nagoya

467-8530, Japan

Finance & Accounting Department

Tel. : + 81-52-872-7210 Fax. : + 81-52-872-7160

E-mail :ir-office@ngk.co.jp

NGK Website (English Version) ：

https://www.ngk-insulators.com/en/index.html

Disclaimer

NGK Insulators Ltd. published this content on 11 June 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 June 2020 07:32:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on NGK INSULATORS, LTD.
03:33aNGK INSULATORS : FY2020 Forecast (from April 1, 2020 to March 31, 2021)
PU
02:53aNGK INSULATORS : Notice Concerning Consolidated Financial Results Forecast and D..
PU
05/18NGK INSULATORS : Notice Change in Representative Directors
PU
05/13NGK INSULATORS, LTD. : annual earnings release
04/28NGK INSULATORS : Notice Regarding Revision to Consolidated Financial Results For..
PU
04/15NGK INSULATORS : Notice Regarding the Postponement for Announcement for Consolid..
PU
03/30NGK INSULATORS, LTD. : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
03/13NGK INSULATORS : Notice Regarding Completion of Cancellation of Treasury Shares
PU
02/12NGK INSULATORS : Notice Regarding the Status of Acquisition of Own Shares and it..
PU
02/04NGK INSULATORS : Notice Regarding the Status of Acquisition of Own Shares
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 443 B 4 136 M 4 136 M
Net income 2020 40 208 M 375 M 375 M
Net Debt 2020 110 B 1 026 M 1 026 M
P/E ratio 2020 13,4x
Yield 2020 2,97%
Capitalization 532 B 4 962 M 4 966 M
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 1,45x
Nbr of Employees 20 115
Free-Float 93,6%
Chart NGK INSULATORS, LTD.
Duration : Period :
NGK Insulators, Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NGK INSULATORS, LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 1 852,00 JPY
Last Close Price 1 681,00 JPY
Spread / Highest target 36,8%
Spread / Average Target 10,2%
Spread / Lowest Target -19,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Taku Oshima President & Representative Director
Susumu Sakabe Director, Manager-Finance & Materials
Yukihisa Takeuchi Representative Director, Vice President, GM-R&D
Ryohei Iwasaki Director & Senior Managing Executive Officer
Hiroshi Kanie Secretary, Representative Director & VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NGK INSULATORS, LTD.-11.71%4 962
ATLAS COPCO AB1.61%48 003
ROPER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.13.27%41 886
FANUC CORPORATION0.54%36 560
PARKER-HANNIFIN CORPORATION-9.05%24 001
SANDVIK AB-7.47%22 956
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group