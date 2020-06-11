NGK Insulators : FY2020 Forecast (from April 1, 2020 to March 31, 2021) 0 06/11/2020 | 03:33am EDT Send by mail :

FY 2020 Presentation FY2020 Forecast (from April 1, 2020 to March 31, 2021) June 11, 2020 This document contains forward-looking statements that are based on management's expectations, estimates, projection and assumptions that were available and reasonable at the time of release. Actual future results and trends may differ materially from those in the forecasts due to a variety of factors. 1 Agenda Forecast for FY2020 ( End in March 31, 2021) Segment Information Capital Expenditure / Depreciation Cost / R&D Financial Condition (Cash Flow/Total Assets&Dividend) 2 Forecast for FY2020 FY 2020 Presentation (¥Bil.) FY2019 FY2020 Growth ratio Net Sales 442.0 420.0 -5％ Operating Income 55.0 30.0 -45％ Ordinary Income 52.0 29.0 -44％ Profit Attributable to 27.1 17.0 -37％ Owners of Parent Exchange Rate USD ¥109 ¥105 -¥4 EUR ¥121 ¥115 -¥6 YOY(Year-On-Year) expected to decrease in sales and income Impact of Covid-19: Sales -¥80.0Bil./Operating Income -¥50.0Bil., Cost reduction measures: ¥10Bil. ■Energy* Demand for both insulators and NAS® batteries is forecast to be weak, but aim to reduce the deficit Infrastructure through slimming down of overhead costs and removal of some unprofitable products. ■Ceramics Sales of passenger cars and trucks are assumed to significantly decrease due to COVID-19and sales are expected to fall significantly. Income are expected to fall significantly as a result of increase in depreciation cost in addition to decrease in sales amount. ■Electronics Both sales and income are expected to remain at the same level as the previous period as a result of the weak demand for package products. ■Process Sales and income are expected to increase due to recovering demand against the backdrop of increasing technology investment in semiconductor equipment. * FY2020 Power Business was renamed Energy Infrastructure Business 3 Change Analysis for FY2020 FY 2020 Presentation Sales Op. Income (¥ Bil.) FX Ceramics Process Electronics Technology +2.2 -36.8+20.7 Assuming an approximately 20% year-on-year decline in sales of passenger cars 3/20 FX Rate ¥109 /USD ¥121 /EUR FX Ceramics -2.6 Energy Infrastructure Electronics Process +1.3 +1.0 Technology -29.3 +4.6 Due to change in sales △29.5 Cost/investment reduction measures ＋10.0 Increase depreciation △8.4 Other influences ＋5.5 3/21 Est. ¥105 /USD USD Sales ¥1.1Bil. Operating Income¥0.56Bil. ¥115 /EUR EUR Sales ¥0.6Bil. Operating Income¥0.07Bil. 4 Energy Infrastructure Business FY 2020 Presentation Aim to strengthen the power system/power storage infrastructure business comprehensively by expanding the product lineup of power system insulators and NAS® batteries with the addition of Zinc Rechargeable Batteries for consumers. ●Insulators will continue to restrain capital investment. ・Domestically, electric utility companies 電 力 関 連 事 業 ・With slimming down of overhead costs and removal of some unprofitable products, we expect a decrease in deficit. ●Energy Storage （NAS was renamed Energy Storage） ・A deficit is forecast to continue due to sluggish demand of domestic users. *Impact of COVID-19: There are delays in the supply of some components, but the effects are minor. (¥ Bil.) 【Sales】 【Operating Income(Loss)】 Overseas Domestic Insulators 5 Forecast for theＮEnergyＡＳプInfrastructureレスリリースBusiness FY 2020 Presentation ■InsulatorsAim to achieve an early turnaround Sales (¥Bil.) 【 Market environment 】 Japan: In April 2020 along with power companies' separation of electrical power Overseas production from power distribution and transmission, power system reform is despite ongoing trends among power companies toward restricting capital investment. beginning to enter the final phase. Demand for replacing power equipment caused by age deterioration and for resilience measures are expected to increase Japan Overseas: New installation projects for Asia have been completed, but demand for replacement is expected to increase. Aim to achieve an early turnaround by improving sales prices while pursuing business restructuring including slimming down of overhead costs and removal of some unprofitable products. ■Energy StorageAim for business expansion with NASⓇBatteries and Zinc Rechargeable Batteries 【 NASⓇBatteries 】 Focus on receiving orders for domestic VPP deals and renewal deals for the time being, and also strengthen activities to capture the growing demand for storage batteries that is driven by the shift to long-lasting,large-capacity energy along with the progress of renewable energy introduction. In overseas, pursue joint development and sales expansion in collaboration with BASF, and solidify the business foundation to become able to meet demand that is expected to grow in the future. NASⓇBatteries 【Zinc Rechargeable Batteries】 While seeing increased attention on highly safe non-lithium ion batteries due to frequently occurred lithium ion battery fires, acquired the world's first-ever UL verification mark* in the battery energy storage systems field. Receive more orders by raising the company's presence mainly among users who place importance on safety and security. Zinc Rechargeable Promote the early commercialization of Zinc Rechargeable Batteries Batteries based on the expertise gained in relation to NASⓇBatteries. * As a result of testing based on c the UL 9540A standard by UL, 6 an independent global safety science organization in the United States. (November 19,2019 released） Electronics Business FY 2020 Presentation ●Electronics Components ・Sales from wafer products are forecast to increase by stronger demandfor high performance filter against the backdrop of advancements in communication systems such as 5G. ・ Sales from piezoceramics actuators for HDD is forecast to increase due to increasing demand for large capacity HDDs driven by the recovery of data center investment. ・Regarding package products, demand for RF packages is forecast to remain sluggish. ●Metal Related Products ・Sales and profits are also forecast to remain at the same level as the previous period due to a slowdown demand for automobiles. *Impact of COVID-19 : It reflects shipping decline due to declining global demand and corporate customers' reduced factory operations. (¥ Bil.) 【Sales】 【Operating Income】 Operating Income margin Electric related Soshin Electric Co. Metal related 7 FY 2020 Forecastエレクトロforニクtheス事Electronics業の成長戦略Business Presentation ■Bonded Wafer Products (Electronics Components) The market for composite wafer products for high-functionality SAW filters with an improved temperature profile, is forecast to expand at an annualized rate of 20% or more with the required performance level rises and the number of filters installed on mobile devices increases due to advancements in communication systems such as a widespread adoption of 5G. 〔Total demand forecast of high performance filters〕 （NGK's Est.） ■Piezoceramic Actuators for HDD(Electronic Components) A piezoceramic actuators for large-capacity HDDs primarily used in nearline servers for data centers. With the spread of video data, IoT sensing, etc., the amount of generated data will increase an annualized rate of over 20%, and so mid- to long-term investment in data centers is expected to expand. Expected sales volume of HDDs used in near-line servers 〕

（NGK's Est.） 3/19 3/20 3/21 3/22 3/23 3/19 3/20 3/21 3/22 3/23 Increasing production NGK's Applicable domain of bonded wafer Band gap - Narrow capacity in Yamanashi and Malaysia is ongoing to meet growing demand High SAW Filters BAW Filters※1 performance (Bonded Wafer） SAW Filters Required (Not bonded） Higher frequency Low Band Middle Band High Band (Frequency） (※1 BAW Filters Filter with a complex structure that is produced in the thin film process) Increasing production capacity is ongoing to meet growing demand. EnerCera® Chip-type Secondary Battery （Electronics Components） A lithium-ion secondary battery that is small, thin, features a large capacity, and has high heat resistance, with a positive electrode material using crystal-orientation technology. Demand is expected to increase as the smart card and wearable terminal IoT device markets expand. Smart Electronic cards shelf tags Wearable Smart keys devices for cars Strengthen marketing activities and reduce costs to generate sales and profits early. 8 エレクトロニクス事業 FY 2020 Presentation ●Ceramic for Semiconductor Manufacturing Equipment (SPE-related products) ・Demand for products for semiconductor manufacturing equipment is forecast to recover due to increase capital expenditures for semiconductor equipment. Higher sales are expected due to increasing in the sales amount, but profit is expected to increase moderately due to increased fixed cost such as depreciation expenses related to the Tajimi Plant. ●Industrial processes ・Sales are expected to increase for such as projects of low-level radioactive waste disposal equipment. *Impact of COVID-19:There are concerns such as delayed deliveries in the supply chain involving semiconductor manufacturing equipment makers, but the effects are considered minimal. 【Sales】 【Operating Income】 (¥ Bil.) Operating Income margin Ceramics business Industrial until 3/18 Process Electronics business until 3/18 SPE related 9 エレクトロニクス事業 FY 2020 Presentation Ceramics Components for Semiconductor Manufacturing Equipment ($Bil.) Investment trends for semiconductor front-end ($Bil.) manufacturing equipment by use （NGK's Est） Changes in global semiconductor demand （NGK's Est） consumer product industry automotive communication data processing Semiconductor demand will continue to expand in the data processing sector and the communications sector as 5G communications are gaining ground. Multi-layered and microfabrication of semiconductors have been progressing. NGK's Ceramics Components for Semiconductor Manufacturing Equipment Susceptors Chamber components (Japan) (U.S.) Heater（AlN) Chamber Components (Aluminum) Electrostatic chuck （Alumina, AlN)Chamber Components （Aluminum, thermal spraying) For logic For foundry For DRAM For 3D-NAND Our investment outlook shows a downward revision of investment in 3D NAND equipment as existing equipment will be continuously used to improve investment efficiency. However, equipment investment is expected to increase as a whole in the future along with increasing demand for semiconductors. Aim to maximize profit by fully using the Tajimi Plant, whose operations are highly efficient, as the demand for NGK's components used for semiconductor manufacturing 10 equipment is expected to increase. Ceramics Business FY 2020 Presentation Automotive-related … Tightening emission regulations have continued while sales of passenger cars and trucks are assumed to significantly decrease due to Coronavirus (COVID-19) and the demand is expected to decrease. Income are expected to decrease significantly as a result of an increase in depreciation cost in addition to decrease in sales amount. ・GPF(For gasoline-powered vehicles) ・Cd-DPF/LSH(For trucks) ・SiC-DPF (For diesel passenger vehicles/trucks) ・Sensors (For diesel passenger vehicles/trucks) : Despite of a decrease in passenger car sales, demand for Europe and China will increase as a result of tighter emission regulations. : Despite of tighter emission regulations in China and India, demand was decrease with a backdrop of reduced truck sales. : Sales in European passenger car decreased and demand are forecast to decrease. : Despite of tighter emissions regulations in Europe, China and India, demand is forecast to decrease as a result of reduced sales in diesel vehicles and trucks. *Impact of COVID-19: According to data from an outside agency, sales in passenger cars are assumed to decrease by approx.20% compared to the previous year. 1st half will see significant decrease in sales but 2st half will see recovery. (¥ Bil.) 【Sales】 【Operating Income】 Sensors Honeycomb filters GPF Cd-DPF LSH SiC-DPF 11 Forecast for Passenger Car Sales and Emission Regulations FY 2020 Presentation 〔Forecast for passenger car sales 〕 （NGK's Est.） 〔 Forecast for number of trucks/off-road (mil. units) (mil. units) vehicles subject to post-processing 〕 （NGK's Est.） 100 5 80 60 2 〔Forecast for emission regulations for passenger cars 〕 〔Forecast for emission regulations for trucks/off-road vehicles 〕 Product： （NGK's Est.） Product： （NGK's Est.） Cd-DPF Honeycomb GPF SiC-DPF Sensors LSH Sensors 2019 2020 2021 2022 2023 2024 2025～ 2019 2020 2021 2022 2023 2024 2025～ Europe EUⅥd EUⅥe EUⅦ EU6d Europe EU6d-Full EU7 China ChinaⅥa ChinaⅥa ChinaⅥb ChinaⅦ Temp Trucks (Urban) (All) (All) China China6a China6a China6b India BSⅣ BSⅥ BSⅥ cars (Urban) (All) (All) China7 StageⅠ StageⅡ Brazil EUⅤ EUⅥ India BS4 BS6 BS6 StageⅠ StageⅡ U.S. US10 CARB Passenger Low-NOx Thailand Euro5 Euro6 Japan PPNLT PPPNLT Brazil Euro6 EU7 Vehicles Europe StageⅤ etc. China ChinaⅢ ChinaⅣ U.S. Tier 3 PM LEVⅢ India TREMⅢ TREMⅣ TREMⅤ 1mg Off-road CEVⅢ CEVⅣ CEVⅤ Japan PPNLT Gasoline Engine U.S. Tier4F (WLTC) RDE Tier5 Passenger car sales will gradually recover. There have been no Japan Tier4F Tier5 significant movement in mid-term emission regulations and Although introduce of regulations in China is delayed in part, demand The equipped ratio of GPF is expected to gradually increase for truck/off-road vehicles are expected to increase due to tightened mainly in China. emission regulations in India, China and emerging countries. 12 FY 2020 Capital Expenditures & Depreciation Costs Presentation (¥ Bil.) Development of major bases Capital Expenditures Process Technology Electronics Depreciation CeramicsCosts ✓ 94 billion yen in the fiscal year ending March 2020. ✓ In response to changing demand caused by COVID-19, the reduction or postponement of investments worth about 15 billion yen is reflected in our plan. ✓ 30 billion - 40 billion yen from the fiscal year ending March 2022 onward (Capital expenditures plan of approx. 140 billion yen over three years) ＋2.0～3.0 Bil. Energy Infrastructure Corporate Pre.Pre. Komaki, Chita and Tajimi(Susceptors)：¥40.0 Bil. Tajimi Plant：Production started in October 2019. 2nd plant in China(GPF)：¥33.0 Bil. Production started in December 2019. 13 R&D Input （¥ Bil.） New product/sales ratio within five years of commercialization FY 2020 Presentation Corporate Process Technology Electronics Energy Infrastructure 14 Summary of Cash Flow FY 2020 (¥ Bil.) Presentation 3/19 3/20 3/21 Est. Operating Activities 61.2 53.2 45.0 Investing Activities -109.7 -60.8 -63.0 Investment Investment-95.4 Investment -60.0 -104.1 3.6 -18.8 11.0 Financing Activities New loans +37.0 New loans +31.9 Repayment -29.0 New loans +31.0 Repayment -10.8 Treasury stock Repayment -9.0 purchase -10.0 Effect of Exchange Rate Changes -1.0 -2.9 0.0 on Cash & Cash Equivalents Net Change in Cash & Cash -45.9 -29.3 -7.0 Equivalents Cash & Cash Equivalents- 124.0 94.7 87.7 at the End of Year ▪With capital expenditure preceding, interest-bearing liabilities will exceed outstanding funds for a while. ▪Free cash flow is forecast to turn positive in FY ending March 2022. 15 Total Assets & ROE / EPS & Dividends FY 2020 Presentation （¥ Bil.） （￥） Dividend Payout Ratio (Single year) Dividend Payout Ratio (3-year average) ROE 8.8% 10.4% 7.6% 5.8% 3.7% DOE Single DE 0.42 0.46 0.48 0.51 0.55 3.1% 3.2% 3.4% 3.4% 2.1% year Ratio 3-year Equity ratio of 50％ or higher will be maintained. 2.9% 3.2% 3.3% 3.4% 3.0% 16 average Sales by Product (Annual) FY 2020 (¥ Bil.) Presentation 3/18 3/19 3/20 3/21Est. Insulators 52.5 46.7 40.8 40.0 Energy Storage 1.9 3.2 2.5 3.0 Energy Infrastructure 54.4 49.8 43.3 43.0 Honeycomb filters 77.9 76.0 69.8 53.0 GPF 76.5 10.8 20.7 27.0 Cd-DPF / LSH 69.5 63.8 50.0 SiC-DPF 40.8 39.0 39.9 33.0 Sensors 45.4 56.2 57.6 47.0 Ceramics Business 240.7 251.4 251.8 210.0 Metal related 22.5 22.3 19.4 20.0 Electric related 28.4 26.3 27.1 27.4 Soshin Electric CO. 10.4 10.2 9.0 9.6 Electronics Business 61.3 58.8 55.4 57.0 Industrial Process 27.1 31.0 26.1 30.0 SPE related 67.6 72.5 65.3 80.0 Process Technology Business 94.7 103.4 91.5 110.0 Total 451.1 463.5 442.0 420.0 17 Sales by Product (Semi Annual) FY 2020 （¥ Bil.）Presentation 3/20 3/21 Est. 1st. Half 2nd. Half 1st. Half 2nd. Half Insulators 20.2 20.5 19.0 21.0 Energy Storage 0.4 2.1 1.0 2.0 Energy Infrastructure 20.6 22.7 20.0 23.0 Honeycomb filters 37.2 32.7 24.0 29.0 GPF 9.3 11.4 13.0 14.0 Cd-DPF / LSH 34.2 29.7 21.0 29.0 SiC-DPF 18.8 21.1 14.0 19.0 Sensors 28.8 28.8 20.0 27.0 Ceramics Business 128.2 123.6 92.0 118.0 Metal related 9.9 9.5 9.0 11.0 Electric related 14.0 13.1 11.5 15.9 Soshin Electric CO. 4.4 4.6 4.5 5.1 Electronics Business 28.3 27.2 25.0 32.0 Industrial Process 12.9 13.3 16.0 14.0 SPE related 29.8 35.5 37.0 43.0 Process Technology Business 42.7 48.8 53.0 57.0 Total 219.8 222.2 190.0 230.0 18 The purpose of this brief is information disclosure for better understanding of NGK Group's policies, projections and financial condition. This brief does not solicit buying and selling of NGK's shares. The figures included in this brief, including the business performance targets and figures, are all projected data based on the information currently available to the NGK Group, and are subject to variable factors such as economic conditions, competitive environments and future demands. Accordingly, please be advised that the actual results of business performance may differ substantially from the projections described here. 19 FY 2020 Presentation 2-56,Suda-cho,Mizuho-ku, Nagoya 467-8530, Japan Finance & Accounting Department Tel. : + 81-52-872-7210 Fax. : + 81-52-872-7160 E-mail :ir-office@ngk.co.jp NGK Website (English Version) ： https://www.ngk-insulators.com/en/index.html Attachments Original document

