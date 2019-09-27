NGK Insulators : Four companies in the Morimura group (NORITAKE CO., LIMITED, TOTO LTD., NGK INSULATORS, LTD., and NGK SPARK PLUG CO., LTD.) established joint venture for Solid Oxide Fuel Cell

September 27th, 2019

Four companies in the Morimura group (NORITAKE CO., LIMITED (President：Hiroshi Kato, hereafter NORITAKE), TOTO LTD. (President:Madoka Kitamura, hereafter TOTO), NGK INSULATORS, LTD. (President:Taku Oshima, hereafter NGK INSULATORS), NGK SPARK PLUG CO., LTD. (President:Takeshi Kawai, hereafter NGK SPARK PLUG)) determined the outline of the joint venture after four companies jointly concluded on a memorandum of understanding regarding the establishment of a joint venture (JV) for Solid Oxide Fuel Cell (SOFC) in March 4th, 2019 and agreed to make a concrete plan for the JV establishment.

SOFC, which each company possesses its technology, is expected to realize a high-efficiency power generation system even at small scale. Moreover, it is considered as one of measures to solve energy and environmental problems in various fields such as home use, business and industrial use and so on.

Development with high technical difficulty is essential for SOFC because it is mainly made of ceramics as the core

material of power generation and operating in a high temperature reactive atmosphere. The main issues for commercialization and practical application of SOFC are low cost and high durability; however, research and development of lifetime evaluation and its corresponding technologies takes a long time to be realized. Under such circumstances, each company will bring together the SOFC-relatedtechnologies and know-howthat it has cultivated so far, and aim to realize commercialization as soon as possible by integrating their management resources.

Therefore, four companies in the Morimura Group will work together to maximize the JV's corporate value in order to increase the profitability of the JV.

