NGK Insulators : Four companies in the Morimura group (NORITAKE CO., LIMITED, TOTO LTD., NGK INSULATORS, LTD., and NGK SPARK PLUG CO., LTD.) established joint venture for Solid Oxide Fuel Cell

Four companies in the Morimura group (NORITAKE CO., LIMITED (President：Hiroshi Kato, hereafter NORITAKE), TOTO LTD. (President:Madoka Kitamura, hereafter TOTO), NGK INSULATORS, LTD. (President:Taku Oshima, hereafter NGK INSULATORS), NGK SPARK PLUG CO., LTD. (President:Takeshi Kawai, hereafter NGK SPARK PLUG)) determined the outline of the joint venture after four companies jointly concluded on a memorandum of understanding regarding the establishment of a joint venture (JV) for Solid Oxide Fuel Cell (SOFC) in March 4th, 2019 and agreed to make a concrete plan for the JV establishment.
SOFC, which each company possesses its technology, is expected to realize a high-efficiency power generation system even at small scale. Moreover, it is considered as one of measures to solve energy and environmental problems in various fields such as home use, business and industrial use and so on.
Development with high technical difficulty is essential for SOFC because it is mainly made of ceramics as the core
material of power generation and operating in a high temperature reactive atmosphere. The main issues for commercialization and practical application of SOFC are low cost and high durability; however, research and development of lifetime evaluation and its corresponding technologies takes a long time to be realized. Under such circumstances, each company will bring together theSOFC-relatedtechnologies andknow-howthat it has cultivated so far, and aim to realize commercialization as soon as possible by integrating their management resources.
Therefore, four companies in the Morimura Group will work together to maximize the JV's corporate value in order to increase the profitability of the JV.
□Outline of the JV Company
(1) Name
MORIMURA SOFC TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.
(2) Location
2808, Iwasaki, Komaki, Aichi
(3) Representative Director
Yoshikuni Sato
and his Name
(4) Business
Business related to research, development, manufacture and sale of cells,
stacks, modules and systems for Solid Oxide Fuel Cells (Excluding
materials and parts sales business) for home use, commercial use and
industrial use (excluding automotive use)
(5) Capital
100 million yen
(6) Established
August 9th, 2019
(7) The scheduled date of the
December 3rd, 2019 (scheduled)
commencement of
operation
(8) Fiscal year-end
March 31
(9) Net assets
4,914 million yen
(10) Total assets
4,914 million yen
(11) Investment Ratio
NORITAKE CO., LIMITED：5%
TOTO LTD.：20%
NGK INSULATORS, LTD.：8%
NGK SPARK PLUG CO., LTD.：67%
Note: TOTO and NGK SPARK PLUG will divide a part of the fuel cell related and carry out an absorption- type split that will be transferred to a joint venture. NORITAKE and NGK INSULATORS will invest cash in the joint venture.
For details on the absorption-type split of TOTO and NGK SPARK PLUG, please refer to "Notice Concerning "Establishment of Joint Venture Company between Four Companies in the Morimura Group" and "Conclusion of the Absorption-type Company Split Agreement" announced on September 27th by TOTO and NGK SPARK PLUG.
□About History of the Morimura Group
NORITAKE, TOTO, NGK INSULATORS, and NGK SPARK PLUG, the companies represent Japan's ceramic industry, are members of Morimura group. Our root is the Morimura Gumi (currently Morimura Bros., Inc.), which was founded by Morimura Ichizaemon the sixth and his younger brother Toyo.
1876
Ichizaemon Morimura the sixth and his brother Toyo founded
the Morimura Gumi (currently Morimura Bros., Inc.)
1904
Foundation of Nippon Toki Gomei Kaisha (currently
NORITAKE CO., LIMITED)
1917
The sanitary ware division of Nippon Toki Gomei Kaisha was
spun off to establish Toyo Toki Co., Ltd. (currently TOTO
LTD.)
1919
The insulator department of Nippon Toki Gomei Kaisha was
spun off to establish NGK INSULATORS, LTD.
1936
The spark plug division of NGK INSULATORS, LTD. was
