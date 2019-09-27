Log in
NGK INSULATORS LTD

(5333)
NGK Insulators : Four companies in the Morimura group (NORITAKE CO., LIMITED, TOTO LTD., NGK INSULATORS, LTD., and NGK SPARK PLUG CO., LTD.) established joint venture for Solid Oxide Fuel Cell

09/27/2019

September 27th, 2019

NORITAKE CO., LIMITED

TOTO LTD.

NGK INSULATORS, LTD.

NGK SPARK PLUG CO., LTD.

Four companies in the Morimura group

(NORITAKE CO., LIMITED, TOTO LTD., NGK INSULATORS, LTD.,

and NGK SPARK PLUG CO., LTD.)

established joint venture for Solid Oxide Fuel Cell

Four companies in the Morimura group (NORITAKE CO., LIMITED (PresidentHiroshi Kato, hereafter NORITAKE), TOTO LTD. (President:Madoka Kitamura, hereafter TOTO), NGK INSULATORS, LTD. (President:Taku Oshima, hereafter NGK INSULATORS), NGK SPARK PLUG CO., LTD. (President:Takeshi Kawai, hereafter NGK SPARK PLUG)) determined the outline of the joint venture after four companies jointly concluded on a memorandum of understanding regarding the establishment of a joint venture (JV) for Solid Oxide Fuel Cell (SOFC) in March 4th, 2019 and agreed to make a concrete plan for the JV establishment.

SOFC, which each company possesses its technology, is expected to realize a high-efficiency power generation system even at small scale. Moreover, it is considered as one of measures to solve energy and environmental problems in various fields such as home use, business and industrial use and so on.

Development with high technical difficulty is essential for SOFC because it is mainly made of ceramics as the core

material of power generation and operating in a high temperature reactive atmosphere. The main issues for commercialization and practical application of SOFC are low cost and high durability; however, research and development of lifetime evaluation and its corresponding technologies takes a long time to be realized. Under such circumstances, each company will bring together the SOFC-relatedtechnologies and know-howthat it has cultivated so far, and aim to realize commercialization as soon as possible by integrating their management resources.

Therefore, four companies in the Morimura Group will work together to maximize the JV's corporate value in order to increase the profitability of the JV.

Outline of the JV Company

(1) Name

MORIMURA SOFC TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.

(2) Location

2808, Iwasaki, Komaki, Aichi

(3) Representative Director

Yoshikuni Sato

and his Name

(4) Business

Business related to research, development, manufacture and sale of cells,

stacks, modules and systems for Solid Oxide Fuel Cells (Excluding

materials and parts sales business) for home use, commercial use and

industrial use (excluding automotive use)

(5) Capital

100 million yen

(6) Established

August 9th, 2019

(7) The scheduled date of the

December 3rd, 2019 (scheduled)

commencement of

operation

(8) Fiscal year-end

March 31

(9) Net assets

4,914 million yen

(10) Total assets

4,914 million yen

(11) Investment Ratio

NORITAKE CO., LIMITED5%

TOTO LTD.20%

NGK INSULATORS, LTD.8%

NGK SPARK PLUG CO., LTD.67%

Note: TOTO and NGK SPARK PLUG will divide a part of the fuel cell related and carry out an absorption- type split that will be transferred to a joint venture. NORITAKE and NGK INSULATORS will invest cash in the joint venture.

For details on the absorption-type split of TOTO and NGK SPARK PLUG, please refer to "Notice Concerning "Establishment of Joint Venture Company between Four Companies in the Morimura Group" and "Conclusion of the Absorption-type Company Split Agreement" announced on September 27th by TOTO and NGK SPARK PLUG.

About History of the Morimura Group

NORITAKE, TOTO, NGK INSULATORS, and NGK SPARK PLUG, the companies represent Japan's ceramic industry, are members of Morimura group. Our root is the Morimura Gumi (currently Morimura Bros., Inc.), which was founded by Morimura Ichizaemon the sixth and his younger brother Toyo.

1876

Ichizaemon Morimura the sixth and his brother Toyo founded

the Morimura Gumi (currently Morimura Bros., Inc.)

1904

Foundation of Nippon Toki Gomei Kaisha (currently

NORITAKE CO., LIMITED)

1917

The sanitary ware division of Nippon Toki Gomei Kaisha was

spun off to establish Toyo Toki Co., Ltd. (currently TOTO

LTD.)

1919

The insulator department of Nippon Toki Gomei Kaisha was

spun off to establish NGK INSULATORS, LTD.

1936

The spark plug division of NGK INSULATORS, LTD. was

spun off to establish NGK SPARK PLUG CO., LTD.

Disclaimer

NGK Insulators Ltd. published this content on 27 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.
