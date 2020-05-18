NGK Insulators : Notice Change in Representative Directors

Log in
05/18/2020 | 02:46am EDT

May 18, 2020

Company Name:

NGK INSULATORS, LTD.

Listing Code:

5333

Stock Exchange Listings: Tokyo and Nagoya

Representative:

President Taku Oshima (Mr.)

Contact:

Vice President, General Manager Finance & Accounting Dept.

Hideaki Shindo (Mr.)

(TEL) +81-52-872-7230

Notice Change in Representative Directors

NGK INSULATORS, LTD. (NGK) hereby announces that the following change in representative directors was tentatively decided at the meeting of the board of directors of NGK held on May 18, 2020.

  1. Reason for change
    For the further growth of NGK, responding to a changing business environment.
  2. Description of change

New

(Currently)

Name

Representative Director and

(Director and Senior Vice President)

Chiaki Niwa

Executive Vice President

Retirement

(Representative Director and

Yukihisa Takeuchi

Executive Vice President)

  1. Date of appointment
    The change is scheduled to be determined upon approval of the resolution at the Annual Shareholders' Meeting and the subsequent meeting of the board of directors both to be held on June 29, 2020.
  2. Profile

New title

Representative Director and Executive Vice President

Name

Chiaki Niwa

Date of birth

February 16, 1960

Place of birth

Mie Prefecture

Educational background

March 1984

Graduated from Graduate School of Engineering,

Toyohashi University of Technology

Career summary

March 1984

Joined NGK INSULATORS, LTD.

June 2013

Vice President

June 2015

Director and Vice President

June 2016

Director and Senior Vice President

June 2020

Representative Director and Executive Vice President (Scheduled)

Number of shares owned

6,000 shares

Disclaimer

NGK Insulators Ltd. published this content on 18 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 May 2020 06:45:06 UTC
