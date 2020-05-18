NGK Insulators : Notice Change in Representative Directors
0
05/18/2020 | 02:46am EDT
May 18, 2020
Company Name:
NGK INSULATORS, LTD.
Listing Code:
5333
Stock Exchange Listings: Tokyo and Nagoya
Representative:
President Taku Oshima (Mr.)
Contact:
Vice President, General Manager Finance & Accounting Dept.
Hideaki Shindo (Mr.)
(TEL) +81-52-872-7230
Notice Change in Representative Directors
NGK INSULATORS, LTD. (NGK) hereby announces that the following change in representative directors was tentatively decided at the meeting of the board of directors of NGK held on May 18, 2020.
Reason for change
For the further growth of NGK, responding to a changing business environment.
Description of change
New
(Currently)
Name
Representative Director and
(Director and Senior Vice President)
Chiaki Niwa
Executive Vice President
Retirement
(Representative Director and
Yukihisa Takeuchi
Executive Vice President)
Date of appointment
The change is scheduled to be determined upon approval of the resolution at the Annual Shareholders' Meeting and the subsequent meeting of the board of directors both to be held on June 29, 2020.
Profile
New title
Representative Director and Executive Vice President
Name
Chiaki Niwa
Date of birth
February 16, 1960
Place of birth
Mie Prefecture
Educational background
March 1984
Graduated from Graduate School of Engineering,
Toyohashi University of Technology
Career summary
March 1984
Joined NGK INSULATORS, LTD.
June 2013
Vice President
June 2015
Director and Vice President
June 2016
Director and Senior Vice President
June 2020
Representative Director and Executive Vice President (Scheduled)