NGK Insulators : Notice Change in Representative Directors

Financials (JPY) Sales 2020 443 B EBIT 2020 57 230 M Net income 2020 40 208 M Debt 2020 110 B Yield 2020 3,65% P/E ratio 2020 10,9x P/E ratio 2021 11,4x EV / Sales2020 1,23x EV / Sales2021 1,23x Capitalization 434 B Chart NGK INSULATORS, LTD. Duration : Auto. 2 months 3 months 6 months 9 months 1 year 2 years 5 years 10 years Max. Period : Day Week Technical analysis trends NGK INSULATORS, LTD. Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bullish Bearish Neutral Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Consensus Sell Buy Mean consensus OUTPERFORM Number of Analysts 10 Average target price 1 873,00 JPY Last Close Price 1 370,00 JPY Spread / Highest target 67,9% Spread / Average Target 36,7% Spread / Lowest Target -1,46% EPS Revisions Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Managers Name Title Taku Oshima President & Representative Director Susumu Sakabe Director, Manager-Finance & Materials Yukihisa Takeuchi Representative Director, Vice President, GM-R&D Ryohei Iwasaki Director & Senior Managing Executive Officer Hiroshi Kanie Secretary, Representative Director & VP Sector and Competitors 1st jan. Capitalization (M$) NGK INSULATORS, LTD. -2.84% 4 040 ATLAS COPCO AB -10.17% 39 982 ROPER TECHNOLOGIES, INC. 2.05% 37 739 FANUC CORPORATION -0.34% 31 134 PARKER-HANNIFIN CORPORATION -25.52% 19 654 FORTIVE CORPORATION -27.67% 18 611