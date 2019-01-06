Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo  >  NGK Insulators Ltd    5333   JP3695200000

NGK INSULATORS LTD (5333)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
No quotes available
-- JPY   --.--%
2015ASIA MARKETS : Asia Shares Steady As Bond Pressure Eases
DJ
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

NGK Insulators : Revision of NGK Group Code of Conduct

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/06/2019 | 08:34pm EST

NGK Insulators has revised the NGK Group Code of Conduct. This revision reflects changes in social conditions, etc. that have occurred since the previous 2011 revision, focusing more on the realization of a sustainable society through our business activities, respect for human rights, and full compliance.
By everyone within the NGK Group behaving in accordance with this Code of Conduct, we will fulfill our social responsibilities and build greater trust.

Corporate Philosophy, and NGK Group Code of Conduct

Back to index

Disclaimer

NGK Insulators Ltd. published this content on 07 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 January 2019 01:33:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on NGK INSULATORS LTD
08:34pNGK INSULATORS : Revision of NGK Group Code of Conduct
PU
2018Hitachi Flips the Switch on Large-Scale Energy Storage System in Germany
AQ
2018NGK INSULATORS LTD : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
2018NGK INSULATORS : Receives NAS Battery Order for Demonstration Project in Dubai
PU
2018NGK INSULATORS LTD : Mixed general shareholder meeting
CO
2018NGK INSULATORS LTD : Slide show results
CO
2018NGK INSULATORS LTD : Annual results
CO
2018NGK INSULATORS LTD : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
2017NGK INSULATORS : Schneider Electric and NGK Partner to Jointly Promote Best-in-C..
PU
2017NGK INSULATORS : Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for the Six Months En..
PU
More news
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2019 473 B
EBIT 2019 -
Net income 2019 46 759 M
Debt 2019 92 683 M
Yield 2019 3,35%
P/E ratio 2019 10,15
P/E ratio 2020 8,99
EV / Sales 2019 1,22x
EV / Sales 2020 1,19x
Capitalization 483 B
Chart NGK INSULATORS LTD
Duration : Period :
NGK Insulators Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NGK INSULATORS LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 2 304  JPY
Spread / Average Target 56%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Taku Oshima President & Representative Director
Eiji Hamamoto Chairman
Susumu Sakabe Director & Head-Finance & Materials
Hideaki Shindo Finance Manager
Yukihisa Takeuchi Representative Director, Vice President, GM-R&D
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NGK INSULATORS LTD2.50%4 452
FANUC CORP-0.87%29 962
ATLAS COPCO3.33%29 054
ROPER TECHNOLOGIES-2.90%27 667
INGERSOLL-RAND2.05%22 871
PARKER HANNIFIN1.47%20 028
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.