NGK Insulators : Revision of NGK Group Code of Conduct

NGK Insulators has revised the NGK Group Code of Conduct. This revision reflects changes in social conditions, etc. that have occurred since the previous 2011 revision, focusing more on the realization of a sustainable society through our business activities, respect for human rights, and full compliance.

By everyone within the NGK Group behaving in accordance with this Code of Conduct, we will fulfill our social responsibilities and build greater trust.

Corporate Philosophy, and NGK Group Code of Conduct

