NGK SPARK PLUG : Publishes its Integration Report 2018 NEW

NGK SPARK PLUG CO. LTD. (Chairman, President and CEO: Shinichi Odo, Headquarters: Nagoya-shi, hereafter NGK SPARK PLUG) is pleased to announce that we have just published our integration report 2018.
This 'Integration Report 2018' offers our stakeholders to understand more our businesses. It includes interviews such as CEO, Independent officer, Finance officer, and some accounts featuring our business in addition to last year's contents. Moreover, it will help better understanding of efforts for ESG.
・About NGK SPARK PLUG
・Commentary on strategies to create value
- CEO Message
- Our value Creation Process
- Risks and Opportunities
- Message from Finance Officer
・Createing value in business
- Our business's future strategy
- Review of Business
・Creating value from strategic resources
- Personnel Reform by the strategic Human Resources Department
- Information about Human resource, Environment, and so on
・Corporate governance
- Meeting with Outside Directors
- Information about corporate Governance, compliance
・Financial and Corporate data
We will enrich the report contents and will continue to dialogue with our stakeholders including investors aiming to keep good communication.
Integration Report 2018
