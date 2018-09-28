NGK SPARK PLUG : Publishes its Integration Report 2018 NEW

NGK SPARK PLUG CO. LTD. (Chairman, President and CEO: Shinichi Odo, Headquarters: Nagoya-shi, hereafter NGK SPARK PLUG) is pleased to announce that we have just published our integration report 2018.

This 'Integration Report 2018' offers our stakeholders to understand more our businesses. It includes interviews such as CEO, Independent officer, Finance officer, and some accounts featuring our business in addition to last year's contents. Moreover, it will help better understanding of efforts for ESG.

