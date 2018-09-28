NGK SPARK PLUG : Publishes its Integration Report 2018 NEW

Log in
NGK SPARK PLUG : Publishes its Integration Report 2018

09/28/2018 | 09:07am CEST

NGK SPARK PLUG CO. LTD. (Chairman, President and CEO: Shinichi Odo, Headquarters: Nagoya-shi, hereafter NGK SPARK PLUG) is pleased to announce that we have just published our integration report 2018.

This 'Integration Report 2018' offers our stakeholders to understand more our businesses. It includes interviews such as CEO, Independent officer, Finance officer, and some accounts featuring our business in addition to last year's contents. Moreover, it will help better understanding of efforts for ESG.

About NGK SPARK PLUG

Commentary on strategies to create value

　- CEO Message

　- Our value Creation Process

　- Risks and Opportunities

　- Message from Finance Officer

Createing value in business

　- Our business's future strategy

　- Review of Business

Creating value from strategic resources

　- Personnel Reform by the strategic Human Resources Department

　- Information about Human resource, Environment, and so on

Corporate governance　

　- Meeting with Outside Directors

　- Information about corporate Governance, compliance

Financial and Corporate data

We will enrich the report contents and will continue to dialogue with our stakeholders including investors aiming to keep good communication.

Integration Report 2018

Disclaimer

NGK Spark Plug Co. Ltd. published this content on 28 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 September 2018 07:06:04 UTC
