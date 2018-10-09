NGK SPARK PLUG CO., LTD. (Chairman, President and CEO: Shinichi Odo, Headquarters: Nagoya, hereafter NGK SPARK PLUG) has been selected to the Asia Pacific Index of the Dow Jones Sustainability Index, a globally famous company rating index of the ESG indexes for 2 consecutive years.

The Dow Jones Sustainability Indices (DJSI) are developed by S&P Dow Jones Indices (U.S.A.) and RobecoSAM (Switzerland). It assesses the companies based on various economic, environmental and social criteria in terms of long-term sustainability.