NGK SPARK PLUG CO., LTD.
NGK SPARK PLUG : Selected toAsia ESG Index of "Dow Jones Sustainability Index"2 consecutive years

10/09/2018

NGK SPARK PLUG CO., LTD. (Chairman, President and CEO: Shinichi Odo, Headquarters: Nagoya, hereafter NGK SPARK PLUG) has been selected to the Asia Pacific Index of the Dow Jones Sustainability Index, a globally famous company rating index of the ESG indexes for 2 consecutive years.
The Dow Jones Sustainability Indices (DJSI) are developed by S&P Dow Jones Indices (U.S.A.) and RobecoSAM (Switzerland). It assesses the companies based on various economic, environmental and social criteria in terms of long-term sustainability.

Disclaimer

NGK Spark Plug Co. Ltd. published this content on 09 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 October 2018 06:22:04 UTC
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2019 436 B
EBIT 2019 -
Net income 2019 54 565 M
Finance 2019 28 497 M
Yield 2019 2,16%
P/E ratio 2019 12,70
P/E ratio 2020 11,64
EV / Sales 2019 1,52x
EV / Sales 2020 1,39x
Capitalization 690 B
Managers
NameTitle
Shinichi Odo Chairman & President
Takio Kojima Director, GM-Technology & Development
Teppei Okawa Representative Director, EVP & Head-Internal Audit
Kenji Isobe Director & Head-Secretary
Takeshi Kawai Director & Senior Managing Executive Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NGK SPARK PLUG CO., LTD.19.31%6 103
DENSO CORP-17.40%39 661
CONTINENTAL-36.08%33 256
APTIV-6.05%20 917
HYUNDAI MOBIS CO., LTD.--.--%17 962
MAGNA INTERNATIONAL INC.-7.83%17 596
