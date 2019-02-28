NGL Energy Partners LP : Announces Completion of South Pecos Saltwater Disposal Assets Sale

NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) (“NGL” or the “Partnership”) today
announced that it has closed the previously announced transaction to
sell its South Pecos Water Disposal Assets to a subsidiary of
WaterBridge Resources LLC (“WaterBridge”) for $238.8 million in cash
proceeds at closing. NGL will use a portion of the proceeds from the
sale to fund its previously announced acquisition of DCP Midstream, LP’s
wholesale propane business and will use the remaining proceeds to
partially fund the redemption of its 5.125% Senior Notes due 2019, which
is expected to close on March 15, 2019.
About NGL Energy Partners LP
NGL Energy Partners LP is a Delaware limited partnership. NGL owns and
operates a vertically integrated energy business with four primary
businesses: water solutions, crude oil logistics, NGL logistics and
refined products/renewables. For further information, visit the
Partnership's website at www.nglenergypartners.com.
