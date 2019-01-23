Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  NGL Energy Partners LP    NGL

NGL ENERGY PARTNERS LP (NGL)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed  - 01/22 04:02:27 pm
11.1 USD   -2.12%
2014Rosneft, Morgan Stanley Oil Business Deal Collapses - 3rd Update
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

NGL Energy Partners LP : Announces Quarterly Cash Distribution

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/23/2019 | 06:31am EST

NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE: NGL) announced today that the Board of Directors of its general partner has declared a quarterly distribution of $0.39 per unit, or $1.56 per unit on an annualized basis, for the quarter ended December 31, 2018. This cash distribution is payable on February 14, 2019 to common unitholders of record at the close of business on February 6, 2019.

Additionally, the Board of Directors declared a distribution for the quarter ended December 31, 2018 to be paid to the holders of the Class A Preferred Units according to the terms outlined in the Partnership Agreement. The Class A Preferred distribution will also be made on February 14, 2019.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes “forward-looking statements.” All statements other than statements of historical facts included or incorporated herein may constitute forward-looking statements. Actual results could vary significantly from those expressed or implied in such statements and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. While NGL believes such forward-looking statements are reasonable, NGL cannot assure they will prove to be correct. The forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that affect operations, financial performance, and other factors as discussed in filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Other factors that could impact any forward-looking statements are those risks described in NGL’s annual report on Form 10-K, quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, and other public filings. You are urged to carefully review and consider the cautionary statements and other disclosures made in those filings, specifically those under the heading “Risk Factors.” NGL undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements except as required by law.

About NGL Energy Partners LP

NGL Energy Partners LP is a Delaware limited partnership. NGL owns and operates a vertically integrated energy business with four primary businesses: water solutions, crude oil logistics, NGL logistics and refined products/renewables. For further information, visit the Partnership’s website at www.nglenergypartners.com.

This release is a qualified notice under Treasury Regulation Section 1.1446-4(b). Brokers and nominees should treat 100% of NGL Energy Partner LP’s distributions to foreign investors as being attributable to income that is effectively connected with a United States trade or business. Therefore, distributions to foreign investors are subject to federal income tax withholding at the highest applicable effective tax rate.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on NGL ENERGY PARTNERS LP
06:31aNGL ENERGY PARTNERS LP : Announces Quarterly Cash Distribution
BU
01/15NGL ENERGY PARTNERS LP : Cushing® Asset Management and Swank Capital Announce a ..
PR
01/14NGL ENERGY PARTNERS LP : to Attend UBS Midstream, MLP & Utilities One-on-One Con..
BU
2018NGL ENERGY PARTNERS LP : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8..
AQ
2018NGL ENERGY PARTNERS LP : Announces Sale of South Pecos Water Disposal Assets to ..
BU
2018NGL ENERGY PARTNERS LP : Hosts Research Analyst Day
BU
2018NGL ENERGY PARTNERS LP : Announces Quarterly Cash Distribution for Class B Prefe..
BU
2018NGL ENERGY PARTNERS LP : to Attend Wells Fargo 17th Annual Midstream and Utility..
BU
2018NGL ENERGY PARTNERS LP : to Attend 2018 RBC Capital Markets Midstream Conference
BU
2018NGL ENERGY PARTNERS LP : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condi..
AQ
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 24 186 M
EBIT 2019 65,9 M
Net income 2019 183 M
Debt 2019 2 244 M
Yield 2019 14,1%
P/E ratio 2019 22,83
P/E ratio 2020 17,37
EV / Sales 2019 0,15x
EV / Sales 2020 0,15x
Capitalization 1 374 M
Chart NGL ENERGY PARTNERS LP
Duration : Period :
NGL Energy Partners LP Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NGL ENERGY PARTNERS LP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 13,8 $
Spread / Average Target 24%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
H. Michael Krimbill Chief Executive Officer & Director
Robert W. Karlovich Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
Jennifer Kingham Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Shawn W. Coady Director
Stephen L. Cropper Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NGL ENERGY PARTNERS LP15.75%1 374
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION5.43%304 368
BP3.36%133 904
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES10.16%107 572
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORP6.53%95 872
SUNCOR ENERGY INC.10.46%50 383
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.