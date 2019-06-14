Log in
NGL ENERGY PARTNERS LP

(NGL)
NGL Energy Partners LP : Announces Quarterly Cash Distribution for Class B and Class C Preferred Units

06/14/2019

NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE: NGL) announced today that the Board of Directors of its general partner declared a distribution for the quarter ending June 30, 2019 to be paid to the holders of the Partnership’s 9.00% Class B Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Units (“Class B Preferred Units”) and the 9.625% Class C Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Units (“Class C Preferred Units”) in accordance with the terms outlined in NGL’s partnership agreement. Each of the Class B Preferred Units distributions of $0.5625 per unit and the Class C Preferred Units distributions of $0.59488 per unit will be made on July 15, 2019 to holders of record on July 1, 2019.

About NGL Energy Partners LP

NGL Energy Partners LP is a Delaware limited partnership. NGL owns and operates a vertically integrated energy business with four primary businesses: water solutions, crude oil logistics, NGL logistics and refined products/renewables. For further information, visit the Partnership’s website at www.nglenergypartners.com.

This release is a qualified notice under Treasury Regulation Section 1.1446-4(b). Brokers and nominees should treat 100% of NGL Energy Partner LP’s distributions to foreign investors as being attributable to income that is effectively connected with a United States trade or business. Therefore, distributions to foreign investors are subject to federal income tax withholding at the highest applicable effective tax rate.


© Business Wire 2019
Financials ($)
Sales 2020 23 893 M
EBIT 2020 279 M
Net income 2020 92,8 M
Debt 2020 3 157 M
Yield 2020 10,6%
P/E ratio 2020 21,09
P/E ratio 2021 19,13
EV / Sales 2020 0,21x
EV / Sales 2021 0,20x
Capitalization 1 855 M
Managers
NameTitle
H. Michael Krimbill Chief Executive Officer & Director
Robert W. Karlovich Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
Jennifer Kingham Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Shawn W. Coady Director
Stephen L. Cropper Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NGL ENERGY PARTNERS LP51.51%1 855
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION8.56%304 131
BP PLC8.68%139 831
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES18.37%124 602
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORP3.96%92 184
SUNCOR ENERGY INC.8.34%47 533
