NGL Energy Partners LP : Announces Redemption of 6.875% Senior Notes due 2021

NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE: NGL) (“NGL”) today announced that it has
called for redemption all $367,048,000 aggregate outstanding principal
amount of its 6.875% Senior Notes due 2021. On October 16, 2018,
registered holders of such notes will receive a redemption payment of
101.719%, or $1,017.19 per $1,000, of the principal amount thereof, plus
accrued and unpaid interest thereon, to but not including the Redemption
Date. The accrued and unpaid interest to be included in the Redemption
Payment will be $0.19 per $1,000 of redeemed Notes. Separately, on
October 15, 2018, NGL will make the final semiannual interest payment on
these notes to persons who are registered holders at the close of
business on October 1, 2018.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release includes “forward-looking statements.” All statements
other than statements of historical facts included or incorporated
herein may constitute forward-looking statements. Actual results could
vary significantly from those expressed or implied in such statements
and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. While NGL
believes such forward-looking statements are reasonable, NGL cannot
assure they will prove to be correct. The forward-looking statements
involve risks and uncertainties that affect operations, financial
performance, and other factors as discussed in filings with the United
States Securities and Exchange Commission. Other factors that could
impact any forward-looking statements are those risks described in NGL’s
Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and other
public filings. You are urged to carefully review and consider the
cautionary statements and other disclosures made in those filings,
specifically those under the heading “Risk Factors.” NGL undertakes no
obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements
except as required by law.
About NGL Energy Partners LP
NGL Energy Partners LP is a Delaware limited partnership. NGL owns and
operates a vertically integrated energy business with four primary
businesses: Crude Oil Logistics; Water Solutions; NGL Liquids; and
Refined Products and Renewables. For further information, visit NGL’s
website at www.nglenergypartners.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180914005009/en/