NGL Energy Partners LP : Announces Second Quarter Fiscal 2020 Financial Results 0 11/08/2019 | 06:31am EST Send by mail :

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) (“NGL,” “our,” “we,” or the “Partnership”) today reported income from continuing operations for the quarter ended September 30, 2019 of $0.7 million, compared to a loss from continuing operations of $26.0 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2018. For the six months ended September 30, 2019, the Partnership reported a loss from continuing operations of $1.7 million, compared to a loss from continuing operations of $284.8 million for the six months ended September 30, 2018. “We have accomplished a significant shift in our business over the past two years, culminating in the most recent quarter when we sold the majority of our refined products business, closed on the Mesquite acquisition and announced the acquisition of Hillstone,” stated Mike Krimbill, NGL’s CEO. “We have removed a significant amount of volatility and seasonality from our earnings, reduced leverage and simplified our business model. We have grown our water solutions infrastructure, increased our acreage dedications and minimum volume commitments and lengthened our average customer contract term as we have moved this segment to a true midstream model. Our quarterly results demonstrate some of these accomplishments, with others, including the continued ramp of volumes on Mesquite and our organic pipeline developments, the integration of Hillstone into our Delaware Basin gathering and disposal franchise and the further wind down of refined products with the corresponding reduction in working capital, expected to be completed during the second half of our fiscal year.” Highlights for the quarter include: Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations for the second quarter of Fiscal 2020 of $119.0 million, compared to $91.7 million for the second quarter of Fiscal 2019

Acquisition of the assets of Mesquite Disposals Unlimited, LLC (“Mesquite”) on July 2, 2019 for a total purchase price of $885.3 million on a cash-free, debt-free basis, $200.0 million of which will be funded in deferred payments

Issuance of 9.00% Class D Preferred Units for gross proceeds of $400.0 million , 9.00% Class B Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Units valued at approximately $100.0 million and entered into a $250 million Term Credit Agreement to fund the acquisition of Mesquite

, Completion of the sale of a significant portion of the Partnership’s Refined Products business (“TPSL”) on September 30, 2019 for approximately $300.0 million, including the monetization of certain related hedge positions after the completion of the sale, with proceeds used to reduce indebtedness and improve leverage Subsequent to the end of the quarter, the Partnership: Completed the acquisition of Hillstone Environmental Partners, LLC (“Hillstone”) on October 31, 2019;

Issued 9.00% Class D Preferred Units for gross proceeds of $200.0 million to fund a portion of Hillstone; and

Amended the Partnership’s Credit Agreement to, among other things, adjust certain financial covenants and provide for up to $1.790 billion in aggregate commitments, consisting of (i) a $600 million Working Capital Facility for working capital requirements and other general corporate purposes and (ii) a $1.190 billion Expansion Capital Facility, for acquisitions, internal growth projects, other capital expenditures and general corporate purposes. Quarterly Results of Operations The following table summarizes operating income (loss) and Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations by operating segment for the periods indicated: Quarter Ended September 30, 2019 September 30, 2018 Operating

Income (Loss) Adjusted

EBITDA Operating

Income (Loss) Adjusted

EBITDA (in thousands) Crude Oil Logistics $ 38,520 $ 54,632 $ 31,022 $ 48,477 Liquids 8,397 19,301 10,758 20,530 Water Solutions 21,274 56,879 9,770 38,813 Refined Products and Renewables 16,681 (517 ) (1,851 ) (6,095 ) Corporate and Other (38,477 ) (11,318 ) (35,352 ) (10,063 ) Total $ 46,395 $ 118,977 $ 14,347 $ 91,662 The tables included in this release reconcile operating income (loss) to Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations, a non-GAAP financial measure, for each of our operating segments. Crude Oil Logistics The Partnership’s Crude Oil Logistics segment generated Adjusted EBITDA of $54.6 million during the quarter ended September 30, 2019, compared to $48.5 million during the quarter ended September 30, 2018. Results for the second quarter of Fiscal 2020 improved compared to the same quarter in Fiscal 2019 due to increased volumes on our Grand Mesa Pipeline as a result of increased production in the DJ Basin. During the three months ended September 30, 2019, financial volumes on the Grand Mesa Pipeline averaged approximately 128,000 barrels per day. Liquids The Partnership’s Liquids segment generated Adjusted EBITDA of $19.3 million during the quarter ended September 30, 2019, compared to $20.5 million during the quarter ended September 30, 2018. This decrease was largely driven by lower volumes and margins on propane sales. The decrease was offset by strong butane sales, including steady volumes at our Chesapeake, Virginia export terminal. Total product margin per gallon was $0.045 for the quarter ended September 30, 2019, compared to $0.048 for the quarter ended September 30, 2018. This decrease was primarily the result of lower propane and other product margins. Propane volumes decreased by approximately 4.5 million gallons, or 1.7%, during the quarter ended September 30, 2019 compared to the quarter ended September 30, 2018. Butane volumes increased by approximately 38.7 million gallons, or 29.5%, during the quarter ended September 30, 2019 compared to the quarter ended September 30, 2018. Other Liquids volumes decreased by approximately 0.3 million gallons, or 0.3%, during the quarter ended September 30, 2019 compared to the same period in the prior year. Water Solutions The Partnership’s Water Solutions segment generated Adjusted EBITDA of $56.9 million during the quarter ended September 30, 2019, compared to $38.8 million during the quarter ended September 30, 2018. The increase in Adjusted EBITDA is due to an increase in the volume of wastewater processed as well as higher disposal fees per barrel. The Partnership processed approximately 1,258,000 barrels of wastewater per day during the quarter ended September 30, 2019, a 24.9% increase when compared to approximately 1,008,000 barrels of wastewater per day during the quarter ended September 30, 2018. The increase in volumes is due to wastewater processed from the acquisition of Mesquite and other acquired and newly developed facilities, which was partially offset by wastewater volume reductions as a result of the sale of our Bakken and South Pecos water disposal businesses during the fiscal year ended March 31, 2019. Revenues from recovered hydrocarbons, including the impact from realized skim oil hedges, totaled $16.4 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2019, an increase of $3.5 million from the prior year period. The increase was primarily due to higher prices from our skim oil sales net of hedges, which were partially offset by lower skim oil volumes resulting from the sale of our Bakken and South Pecos water disposal businesses. Refined Products and Renewables The Partnership’s Refined Products and Renewables segment generated Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations of $(0.5) million during the quarter ended September 30, 2019, compared to $(6.1) million during the quarter ended September 30, 2018. The results for the quarter ended September 30, 2019 were positively impacted by increased volumes due to continued demand for motor fuels and higher margins in West Coast markets, partially offset by lower inventory valuations resulting from lower Gulf Coast gasoline and diesel prices. Refined product barrels sold during the quarter ended September 30, 2019 totaled approximately 41.8 million barrels, an increase of approximately 0.7 million barrels compared to the same period in the prior year due to an increase in bulk sales volumes. Renewables barrels sold during the quarter ended September 30, 2019 totaled approximately 0.6 million, which was slightly lower than the same period in the prior year. The Partnership completed the sale of TPSL on September 30, 2019 for approximately $300.0 million, including the monetization of certain related hedge positions after the completion of the sale. The results from the business that was sold are included in discontinued operations in the Partnership’s financial statements. Corporate and Other Adjusted EBITDA for Corporate and Other was $(11.3) million during the quarter ended September 30, 2019, compared to $(10.1) million during the quarter ended September 30, 2018. The increase in expenses is primarily due to increased costs related to compensation, consulting services and insurance, partially offset by lower legal costs. Capitalization and Liquidity On October 30, 2019, the Partnership amended its Credit Agreement, to, among other things, adjust the allocation of the commitments of the lenders to make revolving loans thereunder and, effective with the fiscal quarter ending December 31, 2019, eliminate the leverage ratio financial covenant (as defined in the Credit Agreement) and adjust the senior secured leverage ratio (as defined in the Credit Agreement), interest coverage ratio (as defined in the Credit Agreement) and total leverage indebtedness ratio financial covenants (as defined in the Credit Agreement). As amended, the Credit Agreement provides for up to $1.790 billion in aggregate commitments, consisting of (i) a $600 million Working Capital Facility for working capital requirements and other general corporate purposes and (ii) a $1.190 billion Expansion Capital Facility for acquisitions, internal growth projects, other capital expenditures and general corporate purposes. Total debt outstanding, including working capital borrowings, was $2.774 billion at September 30, 2019 compared to $2.161 billion at March 31, 2019, an increase of $613 million due primarily to the redemption of the Partnership’s Class A Preferred Units, the Mesquite acquisition and other growth capital expenditures during the period, which were partially offset by a reduction in working capital borrowings using proceeds from the sale of TPSL. The Partnership’s Leverage Ratio and Total Indebtedness Leverage Ratio (as defined in our Credit Agreement) were approximately 3.73x and 4.85x, respectively, at September 30, 2019. Working capital borrowings totaled $643.0 million at September 30, 2019 compared to $896.0 million at March 31, 2019, a decrease of $253.0 million driven by the sale of TPSL and associated assets. Total liquidity (cash plus available capacity on our revolving credit facility) was approximately $503.5 million as of September 30, 2019. Fiscal 2020 Guidance Update For Fiscal 2020, the Partnership expects to generate adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations in a range for each of its operating segments as follows: FY 2020 Adjusted EBITDA Ranges Low High (in thousands) Crude Oil Logistics $ 200,000 $ 220,000 Water Solutions 270,000 300,000 Liquids 85,000 95,000 Refined Products and Renewables 15,000 30,000 Corporate and Other (30,000 ) (30,000 ) Second Quarter Conference Call Information A conference call to discuss NGL’s results of operations is scheduled for 10:00 am Central Time on Friday, November 8, 2019. Analysts, investors, and other interested parties may access the conference call by dialing (800) 291-4083 and providing access code 2980107. An archived audio replay of the conference call will be available for 7 days beginning at 1:00 pm Central Time on November 8, 2019, which can be accessed by dialing (855) 859-2056 and providing access code 2980107. Non-GAAP Financial Measures NGL defines EBITDA as net income (loss) attributable to NGL Energy Partners LP, plus interest expense, income tax expense (benefit), and depreciation and amortization expense. NGL defines Adjusted EBITDA as EBITDA excluding net unrealized gains and losses on derivatives, lower of cost or market adjustments, gains and losses on disposal or impairment of assets, gains and losses on early extinguishment of liabilities, equity-based compensation expense, acquisition expense, revaluation of liabilities, certain legal settlements and other. We also include in Adjusted EBITDA certain inventory valuation adjustments related to our Refined Products and Renewables segment, as discussed below. EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered as alternatives to net (loss) income, income (loss) from continuing operations before income taxes, cash flows from operating activities, or any other measure of financial performance calculated in accordance with GAAP, as those items are used to measure operating performance, liquidity or the ability to service debt obligations. NGL believes that EBITDA provides additional information to investors for evaluating NGL’s ability to make quarterly distributions to NGL’s unitholders and is presented solely as a supplemental measure. NGL believes that Adjusted EBITDA provides additional information to investors for evaluating NGL’s financial performance without regard to NGL’s financing methods, capital structure and historical cost basis. Further, EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA, as NGL defines them, may not be comparable to EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, or similarly titled measures used by other entities. Other than for NGL’s Refined Products and Renewables segment, for purposes of the Adjusted EBITDA calculation, NGL makes a distinction between realized and unrealized gains and losses on derivatives. During the period when a derivative contract is open, NGL records changes in the fair value of the derivative as an unrealized gain or loss. When a derivative contract matures or is settled, NGL reverses the previously recorded unrealized gain or loss and records a realized gain or loss. NGL does not draw such a distinction between realized and unrealized gains and losses on derivatives of NGL’s Refined Products and Renewables segment. The primary hedging strategy of NGL’s Refined Products and Renewables segment is to hedge against the risk of declines in the value of inventory over the course of the contract cycle, and many of the hedges are six months to one year in duration at inception. The “inventory valuation adjustment” row in the reconciliation table reflects the difference between the market value of the inventory of NGL’s Refined Products and Renewables segment at the balance sheet date and its cost, adjusted for the impact of seasonal market movements related to our base inventory and the related hedge. NGL includes this in Adjusted EBITDA because the unrealized gains and losses associated with derivative contracts associated with the inventory of this segment, which are intended primarily to hedge inventory holding risk and are included in net income, also affect Adjusted EBITDA. Distributable Cash Flow is defined as Adjusted EBITDA minus maintenance capital expenditures, income tax expense, cash interest expense and other. Maintenance capital expenditures represent capital expenditures necessary to maintain the Partnership’s operating capacity. Distributable Cash Flow is a performance metric used by senior management to compare cash flows generated by the Partnership (excluding growth capital expenditures and prior to the establishment of any retained cash reserves by the Board of Directors) to the cash distributions expected to be paid to unitholders. Using this metric, management can quickly compute the coverage ratio of estimated cash flows to planned cash distributions. This financial measure also is important to investors as an indicator of whether the Partnership is generating cash flow at a level that can sustain, or support an increase in, quarterly distribution rates. Actual distribution amounts are set by the Board of Directors. Forward-Looking Statements This press release includes “forward-looking statements.” All statements other than statements of historical facts included or incorporated herein may constitute forward-looking statements. Actual results could vary significantly from those expressed or implied in such statements and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. While NGL believes such forward-looking statements are reasonable, NGL cannot assure they will prove to be correct. The forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that affect operations, financial performance, and other factors as discussed in filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Other factors that could impact any forward-looking statements are those risks described in NGL’s Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and other public filings. You are urged to carefully review and consider the cautionary statements and other disclosures made in those filings, specifically those under the heading “Risk Factors.” NGL undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements except as required by law. NGL provides Adjusted EBITDA guidance that does not include certain charges and costs, which in future periods are generally expected to be similar to the kinds of charges and costs excluded from Adjusted EBITDA in prior periods, such as income taxes, interest and other non-operating items, depreciation and amortization, net unrealized gains and losses on derivatives, lower of cost or market adjustments, gains and losses on disposal or impairment of assets, gains and losses on early extinguishment of liabilities, equity-based compensation expense, acquisition expense, revaluation of liabilities and items that are unusual in nature or infrequently occurring. The exclusion of these charges and costs in future periods will have a significant impact on the Partnership’s Adjusted EBITDA, and the Partnership is not able to provide a reconciliation of its Adjusted EBITDA guidance to net income (loss) without unreasonable efforts due to the uncertainty and variability of the nature and amount of these future charges and costs and the Partnership believes that such reconciliation, if possible, would imply a degree of precision that would be potentially confusing or misleading to investors. About NGL Energy Partners LP NGL Energy Partners LP is a Delaware limited partnership. NGL owns and operates a vertically integrated energy business with four primary businesses: Crude Oil Logistics, Water Solutions, Liquids, and Refined Products and Renewables. NGL completed its initial public offering in May 2011. For further information, visit the Partnership’s website at www.nglenergypartners.com. NGL ENERGY PARTNERS LP AND SUBSIDIARIES Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (in Thousands, except unit amounts) September 30, 2019 March 31, 2019 ASSETS CURRENT ASSETS: Cash and cash equivalents $ 21,154 $ 18,572 Accounts receivable-trade, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $4,773 and $4,016, respectively 987,875 998,203 Accounts receivable-affiliates 14,374 12,867 Inventories 308,793 252,770 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 199,002 142,811 Assets held for sale — 387,450 Total current assets 1,531,198 1,812,673 PROPERTY, PLANT AND EQUIPMENT, net of accumulated depreciation of $469,229 and $417,457, respectively 2,485,880 1,828,940 GOODWILL 1,176,042 1,113,149 INTANGIBLE ASSETS, net of accumulated amortization of $566,054 and $503,117, respectively 1,194,581 800,889 INVESTMENTS IN UNCONSOLIDATED ENTITIES 1,445 1,127 OPERATING LEASE RIGHT-OF-USE ASSETS 203,122 — OTHER NONCURRENT ASSETS 71,755 113,857 ASSETS HELD FOR SALE — 231,858 Total assets $ 6,664,023 $ 5,902,493 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES: Accounts payable-trade $ 842,064 $ 879,063 Accounts payable-affiliates 24,542 28,469 Accrued expenses and other payables 336,126 191,731 Advance payments received from customers 27,045 8,461 Current maturities of long-term debt 649 648 Operating lease obligations 68,084 — Liabilities held for sale — 142,781 Total current liabilities 1,298,510 1,251,153 LONG-TERM DEBT, net of debt issuance costs of $20,581 and $12,008, respectively, and current maturities 2,773,235 2,160,133 OPERATING LEASE OBLIGATIONS 132,132 — OTHER NONCURRENT LIABILITIES 64,487 63,575 CLASS A 10.75% CONVERTIBLE PREFERRED UNITS, 0 and 19,942,169 preferred units issued and outstanding, respectively — 149,814 CLASS D 9.00% PREFERRED UNITS, 400,000 and 0 preferred units issued and outstanding, respectively 343,748 — EQUITY: General partner, representing a 0.1% interest, 128,169 and 124,633 notional units, respectively (51,014 ) (50,603 ) Limited partners, representing a 99.9% interest, 128,040,420 and 124,508,497 common units issued and outstanding, respectively 1,697,015 2,067,197 Class B preferred limited partners, 12,585,642 and 8,400,000 preferred units issued and outstanding, respectively 305,488 202,731 Class C preferred limited partners, 1,800,000 and 0 preferred units issued and outstanding, respectively 42,905 — Accumulated other comprehensive loss (264 ) (255 ) Noncontrolling interests 57,781 58,748 Total equity 2,051,911 2,277,818 Total liabilities and equity $ 6,664,023 $ 5,902,493 NGL ENERGY PARTNERS LP AND SUBSIDIARIES Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (in Thousands, except unit and per unit amounts) Three Months Ended September 30, Six Months Ended September 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 REVENUES: Crude Oil Logistics $ 641,152 $ 860,054 $ 1,357,312 $ 1,643,884 Water Solutions 101,249 79,764 173,032 155,909 Liquids 328,509 550,442 676,156 1,010,339 Refined Products and Renewables 3,218,162 3,625,123 7,248,742 6,564,168 Other 264 592 519 747 Total Revenues 4,289,336 5,115,975 9,455,761 9,375,047 COST OF SALES: Crude Oil Logistics 569,699 792,735 1,218,939 1,540,980 Water Solutions (6,496 ) 7,892 (9,303 ) 22,161 Liquids 296,246 520,944 613,598 961,459 Refined Products and Renewables 3,197,492 3,622,915 7,228,208 6,625,845 Other 435 718 900 987 Total Cost of Sales 4,057,376 4,945,204 9,052,342 9,151,432 OPERATING COSTS AND EXPENSES: Operating 75,433 58,510 137,529 112,977 General and administrative 43,908 39,328 64,250 61,669 Depreciation and amortization 63,113 52,598 116,867 104,490 Loss on disposal or impairment of assets, net 3,111 5,988 2,144 107,323 Revaluation of liabilities — — — 800 Operating Income (Loss) 46,395 14,347 82,629 (163,644 ) OTHER INCOME (EXPENSE): (Loss) equity in earnings of unconsolidated entities (265 ) 379 (257 ) 598 Interest expense (45,016 ) (41,358 ) (84,910 ) (87,625 ) Loss on early extinguishment of liabilities, net — — — (137 ) Other income (expense), net 184 1,301 1,193 (32,602 ) Income (Loss) From Continuing Operations Before Income Taxes 1,298 (25,331 ) (1,345 ) (283,410 ) INCOME TAX EXPENSE (640 ) (691 ) (319 ) (1,342 ) Income (Loss) From Continuing Operations 658 (26,022 ) (1,664 ) (284,752 ) (Loss) Income From Discontinued Operations, net of Tax (202,024 ) 380,961 (191,663 ) 470,402 Net (Loss) Income (201,366 ) 354,939 (193,327 ) 185,650 LESS: NET LOSS ATTRIBUTABLE TO NONCONTROLLING INTERESTS 129 518 397 863 LESS: NET LOSS ATTRIBUTABLE TO REDEEMABLE NONCONTROLLING INTERESTS — 48 — 446 NET (LOSS) INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO NGL ENERGY PARTNERS LP $ (201,237 ) $ 355,505 $ (192,930 ) $ 186,959 NET LOSS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS ALLOCATED TO COMMON UNITHOLDERS $ (16,295 ) $ (49,466 ) $ (147,714 ) $ (327,764 ) NET (LOSS) INCOME FROM DISCONTINUED OPERATIONS ALLOCATED TO COMMON UNITHOLDERS $ (201,822 ) $ 380,627 $ (191,471 ) $ 470,377 NET (LOSS) INCOME ALLOCATED TO COMMON UNITHOLDERS $ (218,117 ) $ 331,161 $ (339,185 ) $ 142,613 BASIC (LOSS) INCOME PER COMMON UNIT Loss From Continuing Operations $ (0.13 ) $ (0.40 ) $ (1.17 ) $ (2.69 ) (Loss) Income From Discontinued Operations, net of Tax (1.59 ) 3.10 (1.51 ) 3.86 Net (Loss) Income $ (1.72 ) $ 2.70 $ (2.68 ) $ 1.17 DILUTED (LOSS) INCOME PER COMMON UNIT Loss From Continuing Operations $ (0.13 ) $ (0.40 ) $ (1.17 ) $ (2.69 ) (Loss) Income From Discontinued Operations, net of Tax (1.59 ) 3.10 (1.51 ) 3.86 Net (Loss) Income $ (1.72 ) $ 2.70 $ (2.68 ) $ 1.17 BASIC WEIGHTED AVERAGE COMMON UNITS OUTSTANDING 126,979,034 122,380,197 126,435,870 121,964,593 DILUTED WEIGHTED AVERAGE COMMON UNITS OUTSTANDING 126,979,034 122,380,197 126,435,870 121,964,593 EBITDA, ADJUSTED EBITDA AND DISTRIBUTABLE CASH FLOW RECONCILIATION (Unaudited) The following table reconciles NGL’s net (loss) income to NGL’s EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Distributable Cash Flow: Three Months Ended September 30, Six Months Ended September 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 (in thousands) Net (loss) income $ (201,366 ) $ 354,939 $ (193,327 ) $ 185,650 Less: Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests 129 518 397 863 Less: Net loss attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interests — 48 — 446 Net (loss) income attributable to NGL Energy Partners LP (201,237 ) 355,505 (192,930 ) 186,959 Interest expense 45,113 41,367 85,023 87,779 Income tax expense 650 815 339 1,466 Depreciation and amortization 63,266 53,507 118,110 115,082 EBITDA (92,208 ) 451,194 10,542 391,286 Net unrealized (gains) losses on derivatives (5,462 ) (1,893 ) (8,936 ) 17,060 Inventory valuation adjustment (1) (5,439 ) 25,770 (25,185 ) 1,168 Lower of cost or market adjustments (901 ) — (1,819 ) (413 ) Loss (gain) on disposal or impairment of assets, net 177,561 (403,185 ) 176,594 (301,418 ) Loss on early extinguishment of liabilities, net — — — 137 Equity-based compensation expense (2) 21,295 19,219 24,996 24,730 Acquisition expense (3) 5,085 2,863 7,176 4,115 Revaluation of liabilities (4) — — — 800 Gavilon legal matter settlement (5) — — — 35,000 Other (6) 3,332 1,402 6,655 3,219 Adjusted EBITDA $ 103,263 $ 95,370 $ 190,023 $ 175,684 Adjusted EBITDA - Discontinued Operations $ (15,714 ) $ 3,708 $ (22,782 ) $ 12,505 Adjusted EBITDA - Continuing Operations $ 118,977 $ 91,662 $ 212,805 $ 163,179 Less: Cash interest expense (7) 42,742 38,891 80,503 82,722 Less: Income tax expense 640 689 319 1,340 Less: Maintenance capital expenditures 16,461 15,298 33,390 27,685 Less: Other (8) 127 309 127 309 Distributable Cash Flow - Continuing Operations $ 59,007 $ 36,475 $ 98,466 $ 51,123 _________ (1) Amount reflects the difference between the market value of the inventory of NGL’s Refined Products and Renewables segment at the balance sheet date and its cost, adjusted for the impact of seasonal market movements related to our base inventory and the related hedge. See “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” above for a further discussion. (2) Equity-based compensation expense in the table above may differ from equity-based compensation expense reported in the footnotes to our unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements included in the Partnership’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2019. Amounts reported in the table above include expense accruals for bonuses expected to be paid in common units, whereas the amounts reported in the footnotes to our unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements only include expenses associated with equity-based awards that have been formally granted. (3) Amounts represent expenses we incurred related to legal and advisory costs associated with acquisitions, including amounts accrued related to the LCT Capital, LLC legal matter (as discussed in the footnotes to our unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements included in the Partnership’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2019), partially offset by reimbursement for certain legal costs incurred in prior periods. (4) Amounts represent the non-cash valuation adjustment of contingent consideration liabilities, offset by the cash payments, related to royalty agreements acquired as part of acquisitions in our Water Solutions segment. (5) Represents the accrual for the estimated cost of the settlement of the Gavilon legal matter (see the footnotes to our unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements included in the Partnership’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2019). We have excluded this amount from Adjusted EBITDA as it relates to transactions that occurred prior to our acquisition of Gavilon LLC in December 2013. (6) Amounts for the three months and six months ended September 30, 2019 and 2018 represent non-cash operating expenses related to our Grand Mesa Pipeline, unrealized losses on marketable securities and accretion expense for asset retirement obligations. (7) Amounts represent interest expense payable in cash for the period presented, excluding changes in the accrued interest balance. (8) Amounts represents cash paid to settle asset retirement obligations. ADJUSTED EBITDA RECONCILIATION BY SEGMENT Three Months Ended September 30, 2019 Crude

Oil

Logistics Water

Solutions Liquids Refined

Products

and

Renewables Corporate

and

Other Continuing

Operations Discontinued

Operations

(TPSL) Consolidated (in thousands) Operating income (loss) $ 38,520 $ 21,274 $ 8,397 $ 16,681 $ (38,477 ) $ 46,395 $ — $ 46,395 Depreciation and amortization 17,693 37,921 6,611 125 763 63,113 — 63,113 Amortization recorded to cost of sales — — 23 65 — 88 — 88 Net unrealized (gains) losses on derivatives (4,126 ) (5,870 ) 4,534 — — (5,462 ) — (5,462 ) Inventory valuation adjustment — — — (4,100 ) — (4,100 ) — (4,100 ) Lower of cost or market adjustments — — — (921 ) — (921 ) — (921 ) (Gain) loss on disposal or impairment of assets, net (630 ) 3,744 (4 ) — 1 3,111 — 3,111 Equity-based compensation expense — — — — 21,295 21,295 — 21,295 Acquisition expense — — — — 5,085 5,085 — 5,085 Other income (expense), net 43 (2 ) 32 (51 ) 162 184 — 184 Adjusted EBITDA attributable to unconsolidated entities — — (26 ) — (147 ) (173 ) — (173 ) Adjusted EBITDA attributable to noncontrolling interest — (319 ) (283 ) — — (602 ) — (602 ) Intersegment transactions (1) — — — (12,368 ) — (12,368 ) — (12,368 ) Other 3,132 131 17 52 — 3,332 — 3,332 Discontinued operations — — — — — — (15,714 ) (15,714 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ 54,632 $ 56,879 $ 19,301 $ (517 ) $ (11,318 ) $ 118,977 $ (15,714 ) $ 103,263 Three Months Ended September 30, 2018 Discontinued

Operations Crude

Oil

Logistics Water

Solutions Liquids Refined

Products

and

Renewables Corporate

and

Other Continuing

Operations TPSL Retail

Propane Consolidated (in thousands) Operating income (loss) $ 31,022 $ 9,770 $ 10,758 $ (1,851 ) $ (35,352 ) $ 14,347 $ — $ — $ 14,347 Depreciation and amortization 18,870 26,342 6,459 168 759 52,598 — — 52,598 Amortization recorded to cost of sales — — 36 65 — 101 — — 101 Net unrealized (gains) losses on derivatives (6,142 ) 1,788 2,476 — — (1,878 ) — — (1,878 ) Inventory valuation adjustment — — — 10,181 — 10,181 — — 10,181 Lower of cost or market adjustments — — — 53 — 53 — — 53 Loss on disposal or impairment of assets, net 3,367 730 1,004 — 887 5,988 — — 5,988 Equity-based compensation expense — — — — 19,219 19,219 — — 19,219 Acquisition expense — — 1 — 2,864 2,865 — — 2,865 Other income (expense), net 9 (370 ) 9 93 1,560 1,301 — — 1,301 Adjusted EBITDA attributable to unconsolidated entities — 423 — — — 423 — — 423 Adjusted EBITDA attributable to noncontrolling interest — 26 (229 ) — — (203 ) — — (203 ) Intersegment transactions (1) — — — (14,734 ) — (14,734 ) — — (14,734 ) Other 1,351 104 16 (70 ) — 1,401 — — 1,401 Discontinued operations — — — — — — 4,219 (511 ) 3,708 Adjusted EBITDA $ 48,477 $ 38,813 $ 20,530 $ (6,095 ) $ (10,063 ) $ 91,662 $ 4,219 $ (511 ) $ 95,370 Six Months Ended September 30, 2019 Crude

Oil

Logistics Water

Solutions Liquids Refined

Products

and

Renewables Corporate

and

Other Continuing

Operations Discontinued

Operations

(TPSL) Consolidated (in thousands) Operating income (loss) $ 72,322 $ 34,963 $ 16,881 $ 12,282 $ (53,819 ) $ 82,629 $ — $ 82,629 Depreciation and amortization 35,278 65,992 13,840 251 1,506 116,867 — 116,867 Amortization recorded to cost of sales — — 46 130 — 176 — 176 Net unrealized (gains) losses on derivatives (5,984 ) (6,037 ) 3,085 — — (8,936 ) — (8,936 ) Inventory valuation adjustment — — — (15,650 ) — (15,650 ) — (15,650 ) Lower of cost or market adjustments — — (1,508 ) 419 — (1,089 ) — (1,089 ) (Gain) loss on disposal or impairment of assets, net (1,246 ) 3,155 (7 ) — 242 2,144 — 2,144 Equity-based compensation expense — — — — 24,996 24,996 — 24,996 Acquisition expense — 20 — — 7,156 7,176 — 7,176 Other income (expense), net 39 (2 ) 44 (44 ) 1,156 1,193 — 1,193 Adjusted EBITDA attributable to unconsolidated entities — — (22 ) — (136 ) (158 ) — (158 ) Adjusted EBITDA attributable to noncontrolling interest — (394 ) (680 ) — — (1,074 ) — (1,074 ) Intersegment transactions (1) — — — (2,124 ) — (2,124 ) — (2,124 ) Other 6,297 271 35 52 — 6,655 — 6,655 Discontinued operations — — — — — — (22,782 ) (22,782 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ 106,706 $ 97,968 $ 31,714 $ (4,684 ) $ (18,899 ) $ 212,805 $ (22,782 ) $ 190,023 Six Months Ended September 30, 2018 Discontinued

Operations Crude

Oil

Logistics Water

Solutions Liquids Refined

Products

and

Renewables Corporate

and

Other Continuing

Operations TPSL Retail

Propane Consolidated (in thousands) Operating (loss) income $ (68,716 ) $ 10,739 $ 13,381 $ (66,266 ) $ (52,782 ) $ (163,644 ) $ — $ — $ (163,644 ) Depreciation and amortization 38,099 51,651 12,927 336 1,477 104,490 — — 104,490 Amortization recorded to cost of sales 80 — 73 130 — 283 — — 283 Net unrealized losses on derivatives 1,270 10,898 4,813 — — 16,981 — — 16,981 Inventory valuation adjustment — — — 1,555 — 1,555 — — 1,555 Lower of cost or market adjustments — — (504 ) 89 — (415 ) — — (415 ) Loss (gain) on disposal or impairment of assets, net 105,261 3,205 994 (3,026 ) 889 107,323 — — 107,323 Equity-based compensation expense — — — — 24,730 24,730 — — 24,730 Acquisition expense — — 161 — 4,000 4,161 — — 4,161 Other income (expense), net 23 (370 ) 44 (58 ) (32,241 ) (32,602 ) — — (32,602 ) Adjusted EBITDA attributable to unconsolidated entities — 369 — 476 — 845 — — 845 Adjusted EBITDA attributable to noncontrolling interest — (86 ) (551 ) — — (637 ) — — (637 ) Revaluation of liabilities — 800 — — — 800 — — 800 Gavilon legal matter settlement — — — — 35,000 35,000 — — 35,000 Intersegment transactions (1) — — — 61,091 — 61,091 — — 61,091 Other 2,901 204 33 80 — 3,218 — — 3,218 Discontinued operations — — — — — — 7,480 5,025 12,505 Adjusted EBITDA $ 78,918 $ 77,410 $ 31,371 $ (5,593 ) $ (18,927 ) $ 163,179 $ 7,480 $ 5,025 $ 175,684 _________ (1) Amount reflects the intersegment transactions between the continuing businesses within the Refined Products and Renewables segment and TPSL that are eliminated in consolidation. OPERATIONAL DATA (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 (in thousands, except per day amounts) Crude Oil Logistics: Crude oil sold (barrels) 10,421 11,891 21,712 23,116 Crude oil transported on owned pipelines (barrels) 10,922 9,578 22,711 19,565 Crude oil storage capacity - owned and leased (barrels) (1) 5,232 7,287 Crude oil inventory (barrels) (1) 1,425 681 Water Solutions: Wastewater processed (barrels per day) Northern Delaware Basin 465,453 7,850 277,802 3,946 Permian Basin 332,925 482,011 322,291 451,939 Eagle Ford Basin 279,754 271,059 273,533 275,099 DJ Basin 169,485 166,152 169,552 151,216 Other Basins 10,736 80,577 11,561 81,801 Total 1,258,353 1,007,649 1,054,739 964,001 Solids processed (barrels per day) 5,759 6,995 5,601 6,450 Skim oil sold (barrels per day) 3,079 3,326 2,970 3,470 Liquids: Propane sold (gallons) 262,183 266,654 507,450 500,440 Butane sold (gallons) 170,169 131,424 312,648 244,449 Other products sold (gallons) 124,614 124,935 243,872 241,920 Liquids storage capacity - owned and leased (gallons) (1) 397,343 399,967 Propane inventory (gallons) (1) 104,048 117,206 Butane inventory (gallons) (1) 80,839 67,448 Other products inventory (gallons) (1) 9,705 7,658 Refined Products and Renewables (continuing operations): Gasoline sold (barrels) 33,182 33,719 72,992 60,334 Diesel sold (barrels) 8,611 7,388 18,357 14,580 Ethanol sold (barrels) 454 621 1,133 1,165 Biodiesel sold (barrels) 195 250 358 578 Refined Products and Renewables storage capacity - leased (barrels) (1) 4,474 3,773 Gasoline inventory (barrels) (1) 1,548 1,711 Diesel inventory (barrels) (1) 288 527 Ethanol inventory (barrels) (1) 1,087 1,072 Biodiesel inventory (barrels) (1) 406 942 _________ (1) Information is presented as of September 30, 2019 and September 30, 2018, respectively. View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191108005147/en/

© Business Wire 2019 0 Latest news on NGL ENERGY PARTNERS LP 06:31a NGL ENERGY PARTNERS LP : Announces Second Quarter Fiscal 2020 Financial Results BU 11/06 NGL ENERGY PARTNERS LP : Ex-dividend day for FA 11/01 NGL ENERGY PARTNERS LP : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Completion .. AQ 11/01 NGL ENERGY PARTNERS LP : Closes Acquisition of Hillstone BU 10/24 NGL ENERGY PARTNERS LP : Announces Quarterly Cash Distributions BU 10/04 NGL ENERGY PARTNERS LP : Completion of Acquisition or Disposition of Assets, Oth.. AQ 09/30 NGL ENERGY PARTNERS LP : Announces Completion of Southeast Refined Products Asse.. BU 09/30 NGL ENERGY PARTNERS LP : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Unregistere.. AQ 09/26 MARKET SNAPSHOT: Stocks Close Slightly Lower As Trade Optimism Sours, Investo.. DJ 09/26 NGL ENERGY PARTNERS LP : Announces Agreement to Issue Additional Class D Preferr.. BU