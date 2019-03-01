Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  NGL Energy Partners LP    NGL

NGL ENERGY PARTNERS LP

(NGL)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

NGL Energy Partners LP : Closes Acquisition from DCP Midstream, LP

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/01/2019 | 03:32pm EST

NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) (“NGL” or the “Partnership”) today announced that it has closed the previously announced transaction to acquire from DCP Midstream, LP (“DCP”) a wholesale propane and butane business, generally consisting of seven natural gas liquids terminals in the Eastern United States, including an import/export terminal located in Chesapeake, Virginia. In conjunction with the transaction, NGL has also entered into a new multi-year, minimum volume throughput contract with an international commodity business to export butane at the Chesapeake facility, which is expected to increase the cash flow of the acquired business.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain matters contained in this Press Release include "forward-looking statements." All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included in this Press Release may constitute forward-looking statements. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot assure you that these expectations will prove to be correct. These forward-looking statements are subject to certain known and unknown risks and uncertainties, as well as assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from those reflected in these forward-looking statements. Factors that might cause actual results to differ include, but are not limited to, the risk factors discussed from time to time in each of our documents and reports filed with the SEC.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements contained in this Press Release, which reflect management's opinions only as of the date hereof. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to revise or publicly release the results of any revision to any forward-looking statements.

About NGL Energy Partners LP

NGL Energy Partners LP is a Delaware limited partnership. NGL owns and operates a vertically integrated energy business with four primary businesses: water solutions, crude oil logistics, NGL logistics and refined products/renewables. For further information, visit the Partnership's website at www.nglenergypartners.com.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on NGL ENERGY PARTNERS LP
03:32pNGL ENERGY PARTNERS LP : Closes Acquisition from DCP Midstream, LP
BU
02/28NGL ENERGY PARTNERS LP : Announces Completion of South Pecos Saltwater Disposal ..
BU
02/28NGL ENERGY PARTNERS LP : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condi..
AQ
02/13NGL ENERGY PARTNERS LP : Regulation FD Disclosure (form 8-K)
AQ
02/13NGL ENERGY PARTNERS LP : Announces Redemption of 5.125% Senior Notes due 2019
BU
02/11NGL ENERGY PARTNERS LP : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condi..
AQ
02/11NGL ENERGY PARTNERS LP : Announces Third Quarter Fiscal 2019 Financial Results
BU
02/06NGL ENERGY PARTNERS LP : quaterly earnings release
02/05NGL ENERGY PARTNERS LP : Ex-dividend day for
FA
02/01NGL ENERGY PARTNERS LP : Announces Timing of Fiscal 2019 Third Quarter Earnings ..
BU
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 24 994 M
EBIT 2019 101 M
Net income 2019 215 M
Debt 2019 2 026 M
Yield 2019 12,0%
P/E ratio 2019 13,32
P/E ratio 2020 21,11
EV / Sales 2019 0,15x
EV / Sales 2020 0,15x
Capitalization 1 617 M
Chart NGL ENERGY PARTNERS LP
Duration : Period :
NGL Energy Partners LP Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NGL ENERGY PARTNERS LP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 14,7 $
Spread / Average Target 13%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
H. Michael Krimbill Chief Executive Officer & Director
Robert W. Karlovich Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
Jennifer Kingham Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Shawn W. Coady Director
Stephen L. Cropper Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NGL ENERGY PARTNERS LP35.98%1 617
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION15.90%334 598
BP7.75%143 566
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES9.79%109 948
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORP19.01%107 742
SUNCOR ENERGY INC.18.96%54 648
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.