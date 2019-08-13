Log in
NGL ENERGY PARTNERS LP

(NGL)
NGL Energy Partners LP : to Attend 2019 Citi One-on-One MLP/Midstream Infrastructure Conference

08/13/2019

NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) today announced that it will attend the 2019 Citi One-on-One MLP/Midstream Infrastructure Conference in Las Vegas, Nevada, on August 14 and 15, 2019. Members of NGL’s management team will be participating in a series of one-on-one meetings with members of the investment community at the Conference.

NGL’s slide presentation referenced at the Conference is available on NGL’s website at www.nglenergypartners.com on the “Presentations” sub-tab under the “Investor Relations” section.

About NGL Energy Partners LP

NGL Energy Partners LP is a Delaware limited partnership. NGL owns and operates a vertically integrated energy business with four primary businesses: water solutions, crude oil logistics, NGL logistics and refined products/renewables. For further information, visit the Partnership’s website at www.nglenergypartners.com.


© Business Wire 2019
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 19 950 M
EBIT 2020 284 M
Net income 2020 -36,1 M
Debt 2020 3 126 M
Yield 2020 11,3%
P/E ratio 2020 43,1x
P/E ratio 2021 14,2x
EV / Sales2020 0,24x
EV / Sales2021 0,21x
Capitalization 1 737 M
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 16,86  $
Last Close Price 13,79  $
Spread / Highest target 30,5%
Spread / Average Target 22,2%
Spread / Lowest Target 16,0%
Managers
NameTitle
H. Michael Krimbill Chief Executive Officer & Director
Robert W. Karlovich Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
Jennifer Kingham Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Shawn W. Coady Director
Stephen L. Cropper Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NGL ENERGY PARTNERS LP43.80%1 737
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION3.89%294 527
BP PLC0.98%122 242
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES3.64%96 619
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LIMITED (GDR)6.75%96 619
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORP-1.39%82 742
