NGL Energy Partners LP : to Attend Mizuho Energy Summit

NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) announced today that it will attend
the 3rd Annual Mizuho Energy Summit in Napa,
California on April 1– 2, 2019. Members of NGL’s management team will be
participating in a series of one-on-one meetings with members of the
investment community at the conference.
NGL’s slide presentation referenced at the Conference will be available
on NGL’s website at www.nglenergypartners.com on
the “Presentations” sub-tab under the “Investor Relations” section
on Monday, April 1, 2019.
About NGL Energy Partners LP
NGL Energy Partners LP is a Delaware limited partnership. NGL owns and
operates a vertically integrated energy business with four primary
businesses: water solutions, crude oil logistics, NGL logistics and
refined products/renewables. For further information, visit the
Partnership’s website at www.nglenergypartners.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190329005558/en/