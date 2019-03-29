Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  NGL Energy Partners LP    NGL

NGL ENERGY PARTNERS LP

(NGL)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

NGL Energy Partners LP : to Attend Mizuho Energy Summit

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/29/2019 | 06:56pm EDT

NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) announced today that it will attend the 3rd Annual Mizuho Energy Summit in Napa, California on April 1– 2, 2019. Members of NGL’s management team will be participating in a series of one-on-one meetings with members of the investment community at the conference.

NGL’s slide presentation referenced at the Conference will be available on NGL’s website at www.nglenergypartners.com on the “Presentations” sub-tab under the “Investor Relations” section on Monday, April 1, 2019.

About NGL Energy Partners LP

NGL Energy Partners LP is a Delaware limited partnership. NGL owns and operates a vertically integrated energy business with four primary businesses: water solutions, crude oil logistics, NGL logistics and refined products/renewables. For further information, visit the Partnership’s website at www.nglenergypartners.com.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on NGL ENERGY PARTNERS LP
06:56pNGL ENERGY PARTNERS LP : to Attend Mizuho Energy Summit
BU
04:49pNGL ENERGY PARTNERS LP : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Financial S..
AQ
03/27NGL ENERGY PARTNERS LP : Announces Pricing of Class C Preferred Unit Offering
BU
03/26NGL ENERGY PARTNERS LP : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhi..
AQ
03/26NGL ENERGY PARTNERS LP : Announces Public Offering of Class C Preferred Units
BU
03/15NGL ENERGY PARTNERS LP : Announces Quarterly Cash Distribution for Class B Prefe..
BU
03/01NGL ENERGY PARTNERS LP : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8..
AQ
03/01NGL ENERGY PARTNERS LP : Closes Acquisition from DCP Midstream, LP
BU
02/28NGL ENERGY PARTNERS LP : Announces Completion of South Pecos Saltwater Disposal ..
BU
02/28NGL ENERGY PARTNERS LP : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condi..
AQ
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 24 823 M
EBIT 2019 101 M
Net income 2019 205 M
Debt 2019 2 147 M
Yield 2019 11,3%
P/E ratio 2019 7,93
P/E ratio 2020 26,57
EV / Sales 2019 0,16x
EV / Sales 2020 0,16x
Capitalization 1 719 M
Chart NGL ENERGY PARTNERS LP
Duration : Period :
NGL Energy Partners LP Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NGL ENERGY PARTNERS LP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 14,7 $
Spread / Average Target 6,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
H. Michael Krimbill Chief Executive Officer & Director
Robert W. Karlovich Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
Jennifer Kingham Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Shawn W. Coady Director
Stephen L. Cropper Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NGL ENERGY PARTNERS LP44.53%1 719
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION18.40%341 918
BP11.02%145 505
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES21.29%124 620
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORP11.68%100 605
SUNCOR ENERGY INC.14.37%51 420
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About