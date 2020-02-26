Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  NGL Energy Partners LP    NGL

NGL ENERGY PARTNERS LP

(NGL)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

NGL Energy Partners LP : to Participate in J.P. Morgan Global High Yield & Leveraged Finance Conference

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/26/2020 | 06:31am EST

NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) today announced that it will participate in the 2020 J.P. Morgan Global High Yield & Leveraged Finance Conference in Miami, Florida on February 26, 2020. Members of NGL’s management team will be presenting at the conference and will participate in a series of one-on-one meetings with members of the investment community.

NGL’s slide presentation referenced at the Conference will be available on NGL’s website at www.nglenergypartners.com on the “Presentations” sub-tab under the “Investor Relations” section on Wednesday, February 26, 2020.

About NGL Energy Partners LP

NGL Energy Partners LP is a Delaware limited partnership. NGL owns and operates a vertically integrated energy business with three primary business units: Crude Oil Logistics, Water Solutions, and Liquids. For further information, visit the Partnership’s website at www.nglenergypartners.com.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on NGL ENERGY PARTNERS LP
06:31aNGL ENERGY PARTNERS LP : to Participate in J.P. Morgan Global High Yield & Lever..
BU
02/19NGL ENERGY PARTNERS LP : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8..
AQ
02/18NGL ENERGY PARTNERS LP : Announces New Acreage Dedications for Produced Water Tr..
BU
02/06NGL ENERGY PARTNERS LP : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condi..
AQ
02/06NGL ENERGY PARTNERS LP : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financia..
AQ
02/06NGL ENERGY PARTNERS LP : Announces Record Third Quarter Fiscal 2020 Financial Re..
BU
02/06NGL ENERGY PARTNERS LP : Ex-dividend day for
FA
01/24NGL ENERGY PARTNERS LP : Announces Quarterly Distributions
BU
01/16NGL ENERGY PARTNERS LP : Announces Fiscal Third Quarter Earnings Call and Provid..
BU
01/09NGL ENERGY PARTNERS LP : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 15 147 M
EBIT 2020 256 M
Net income 2020 -284 M
Debt 2020 3 536 M
Yield 2020 17,8%
P/E ratio 2020 -3,92x
P/E ratio 2021 116x
EV / Sales2020 0,31x
EV / Sales2021 0,50x
Capitalization 1 127 M
Chart NGL ENERGY PARTNERS LP
Duration : Period :
NGL Energy Partners LP Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NGL ENERGY PARTNERS LP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 12,93  $
Last Close Price 8,78  $
Spread / Highest target 70,8%
Spread / Average Target 47,3%
Spread / Lowest Target 25,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
H. Michael Krimbill Chief Executive Officer & Director
Robert W. Karlovich Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
Jennifer Kingham Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Shawn W. Coady Director
Stephen L. Cropper Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NGL ENERGY PARTNERS LP-22.58%1 127
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION-22.33%229 483
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD-6.45%116 873
BP PLC-9.10%112 057
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORPORATION-0.24%76 872
SUNCOR ENERGY INC.-9.12%44 524
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group