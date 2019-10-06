Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc.    NGM

NGM BIOPHARMACEUTICALS, INC.

(NGM)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

NGM Bio to Host Conference Call to Discuss Interim Results from Ongoing 24-Week Phase 2 Study of Aldafermin (NGM282) in Patients with NASH

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/06/2019 | 04:00pm EDT

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Oct. 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: NGM) will host a conference call and live webcast on Monday, October 7, 2019 at 8:30 a.m. ET (5:30 a.m. PT) to discuss preliminary results from a planned, pre-specified interim analysis of the aldafermin 1 mg Cohort 4 in the ongoing, adaptive Phase 2 study of aldafermin (NGM282) in patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH).

Conference call and webcast details are as follows:

Live Conference Call
Domestic Callers:  (844) 873-0551
International Callers:  (602) 563-8472
Passcode:  7077749     

Live and Archived Webcast                                   
For the live or archived webcast, please visit the “Investors & Media” section of NGM’s website at https://ir.ngmbio.com/. The webcast will be archived for 30 days.

Archived Conference Call  
Domestic Callers:  (855) 859-2056
International Callers:  (404) 537-3406
Passcode:  7077749
The archived conference call will be available for 30 days.

About NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc.

NGM is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel therapeutics based on scientific understanding of key biological pathways underlying cardio-metabolic, liver, oncologic and ophthalmic diseases. The company leverages its biology-centric drug discovery approach to uncover novel mechanisms of action and generate proprietary insights that enable it to move rapidly into proof-of-concept studies and deliver potential first-in-class medicines to patients. NGM aspires to operate one of the most productive research and development engines in the biopharmaceutical industry, with multiple programs in clinical development. Visit http://www.ngmbio.com for more information.

Investor Contact:

Sylvia Wheeler
swheeler@wheelhouselsa.com
ir@ngmbio.com		Media Contact:

Liz Melone
media@ngmbio.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on NGM BIOPHARMACEUTICALS, IN
04:00pNGM Bio to Host Conference Call to Discuss Interim Results from Ongoing 24-We..
GL
10/04NGM BIOPHARMACEUTICALS : Bio Announces Multiple Aldafermin Poster Presentations ..
AQ
10/03NGM Bio Announces Multiple Aldafermin (NGM282) Poster Presentations at Upcomi..
GL
08/12NGM BIOPHARMACEUTICALS : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condi..
AQ
08/12NGM BIOPHARMACEUTICALS : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
08/12NGM BIOPHARMACEUTICALS INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Fina..
AQ
08/12NGM Bio Provides Pipeline Update and Reports Second Quarter 2019 Financial Re..
GL
06/11NGM BIOPHARMACEUTICALS : backs up case for once-monthly dosing of Merck-partnere..
AQ
06/10NGM Bio to Present at Goldman Sachs 40th Annual Global Healthcare Conference
GL
06/06NGM BIOPHARMACEUTICALS : Bio to Present New Data from Phase 1b Study of 313 at 7..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 82,5 M
EBIT 2019 -70,6 M
Net income 2019 -72,2 M
Finance 2019 320 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -12,5x
P/E ratio 2020 -10,9x
EV / Sales2019 6,95x
EV / Sales2020 7,63x
Capitalization 893 M
Chart NGM BIOPHARMACEUTICALS, INC.
Duration : Period :
NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NGM BIOPHARMACEUTICALS, IN
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 26,00  $
Last Close Price 13,55  $
Spread / Highest target 114%
Spread / Average Target 91,9%
Spread / Lowest Target 77,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
David J. Woodhouse Chief Executive & Financial Officer, Director
Aetna Wun Trombley President & Chief Operating Officer
William J. Rieflin Executive Chairman & Secretary
Jin-Long Chen Director & Chief Scientific Officer
Hsiao Dee Lieu Chief Medical Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NGM BIOPHARMACEUTICALS, INC.0.00%913
GILEAD SCIENCES0.02%80 268
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS2.89%43 547
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS-24.25%30 354
GENMAB23.98%13 196
NEUROCRINE BIOSCIENCES, INC.25.65%8 252
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group