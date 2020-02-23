NGM Bio to Host Conference Call to Discuss Preliminary Topline Results, Including Histology Data, from 24-Week Phase 2 Study of Aldafermin in Patients with NASH

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Feb. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: NGM) will host a conference call and live webcast on Monday, February 24, 2020 at 8:30 a.m. ET (5:30 a.m. PT) to discuss preliminary topline results from the 24-week double-blind, randomized, placebo-controlled cohort (Cohort 4) of an adaptive Phase 2 study of aldafermin (formerly NGM282) in patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, or NASH, with stage 2 or 3 liver fibrosis. Conference call and webcast details are as follows:



Live Conference Call

Domestic Callers: (844) 873-0551

International Callers: (602) 563-8472

Passcode: 2466937

Live and Archived Webcast

For the live or archived webcast, please visit the “Investors & Media” section of NGM’s website at https://ir.ngmbio.com/ . The webcast will be archived for 30 days.

Archived Conference Call

Domestic Callers: (855) 859-2056

International Callers: (404) 537-3406

Passcode: 2466937



The archived conference call will be available for 30 days.

About NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc.

NGM is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel therapeutics based on scientific understanding of key biological pathways underlying cardio-metabolic, liver, oncologic and ophthalmic diseases. The company leverages its biology-centric drug discovery approach to uncover novel mechanisms of action and generate proprietary insights that enable it to move rapidly into proof-of-concept studies and deliver potential first-in-class medicines to patients. NGM aspires to operate one of the most productive research and development engines in the biopharmaceutical industry, with multiple programs in clinical development. Visit http://www.ngmbio.com for more information.